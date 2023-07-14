An Adams Central graduate will share information about her work drilling into the ocean floor to collect core samples on July 20 at the Hastings Museum Super Screen theater.
Leah LeVay, an adjunct professor in the Department of Geology and Geophysics at Texas A&M University, will speak via Zoom following the showing of the new Super Screen film “Dinosaurs of Antarctica.”
Leah (Schneider) LeVay grew up in Juniata and graduated from Adams Central High School in 2002. She worked at the Hastings Museum when she lived here. Her father, John Schneider, is a professor of mathematics at Hastings College.
LeVay will speak about the JOIDES Resolution. JR is a research vessel that drills into the ocean floor to collect and study core samples. Scientists use data from the JR to better understand climate change, geology and Earth’s history. It is a part of the International Ocean Discovery Program and is funded by the National Science Foundation.
LeVay is currently onboard JR. She researches paleo fossils found in the oceans. Her specific research interests include: Calcareous nannofossil assemblage evolution, paleoecology, paleoproductivity, biostratigraphy and Late Cretaceous-Cenozoic paleoceanography. She is also part of the American Geophysical Union and International Nannoplankton Association.
“Dinosaurs of Antarctica” will start at 6:30 p.m. at the regular large format film rates. The movie debuted at the Hastings Museum in June and has daily showings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.