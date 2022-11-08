To help facilitate the development of three lots within a Kenesaw subdivision, members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended rezoning a larger tract of land within the subdivision.
Planning and Zoning Commission members voted 8-0 at their regular meeting Monday to recommend approval to rezone a tract of land owned by Chris and Keri Wheeler in Lot 1 of Estey Acres near the 17000 block of West 42nd Street, from transitional agriculture to urban residential. Commission member Belva Junker was absent.
Lots 5, 6 and 7 are .93 acres, .58 acres and .54 acres in size, respectively.
Zoning Administrator Judy Mignery said the acreage for those lots doesn’t meet the county minimum for transitional ag, so the property has to be rezoned to urban residential to allow replatting.
Neighboring property owner Amy Parker, who has had a 20-by-500-foot private easement near the development area in effect since 2007, expressed concern during the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting about how the proposed development might affect drainage.
It was stated action was being taken to address the rezoning. Drainage issues would be brought up during the Kenesaw Village Board meeting, which is 8 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Kenesaw Fire Hall, 115 E. Maple St.
The agenda also included possible annexation of lots 2, 3 and 4 of BLW Subdivision, but Mignery said according to the Adams County Assessor’s Office, those lots were annexed when the Estey Acres subdivision was created in 2004 and so the annexation now was unnecessary.
Planning and Zoning Commission members also unanimously tabled a replat of lot 1 Estey Acres and lots 5, 6 and 7 of KCDC Subdivision containing 7.62 acres.
A portion of the property was subdivided in 2019 as the KCDC Subdivision.
Mignery said that portion of the subdivision was a tax increment financing project.
The proposed replat would add 100 feet.
She recommended tabling further action until the applicants can meet with the Community Redevelopment Authority and amend the contract.
Otherwise, she said, there’s a portion of the lot that would be TIF property and a portion that’s not.
“That’s just going to make an assessor nightmare,” she said.
As part of the annual reorganization, members of the Planning and Zoning Commission members unanimously approved keeping the same slate: chairman Dean Rolls, voce chairman Henry Wilson, secretary Judy Mignery, Board of Adjustment representative Bob Hansen and legal newspaper Hastings Tribune.
