To help facilitate the development of three lots within a Kenesaw subdivision, members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended rezoning a larger tract of land within the subdivision.

Planning and Zoning Commission members voted 8-0 at their regular meeting Monday to recommend approval to rezone a tract of land owned by Chris and Keri Wheeler in Lot 1 of Estey Acres near the 17000 block of West 42nd Street, from transitional agriculture to urban residential. Commission member Belva Junker was absent.

