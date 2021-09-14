The Adams Central Public School District is asking for nearly the same amount in property taxes this year as it did for last year, and is increasing its levy rate less than 1 cent per $100 of taxable valuation over last year’s request.
The Adams Central Board of Education on Monday approved a resolution setting the property tax request for the 2021-22 school year at just under $14 million. Of that amount, $11.61 million is for the general fund, $1.33 million goes to the bond fund, and $1 million is earmarked for the special building fund.
The resolution adopted a property tax request that will cause its tax rate to be 0.792348 per $100 of assessed value. To support the 2020-21 budget, the property tax levy rate was about 0.785 per $100 of assessed value.
“We tried to do the best we can for the taxpayer but still run a quality school,” said Superintendent Shawn Scott. “We’re very fortunate our budget has stayed consistent.”
The overall budget for Adams Central dropped 2.41% from last year.
Scott said the valuation of real estate in the district dropped, but that was partially made up by rising values for homes. The total assessed value of the property is lower than last year’s total by 0.46%.
“The valuation essentially didn’t change from last year to this year,” Scott said. “We’re still one of the lower (tax rates) in the state.”
In other business, the board:
- Approved the budget for the 2021-22 school year.
- Discussed the school’s COVID-19 notification plan.
- Heard a presentation by Jack Moles, executive director of the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association, about the group’s activities.
The next regular meeting will be Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
