Adams Central student Julianna Zubrod took fourth place individually at the Nebraska State Land Judging Competition near Smithfield last week, leading AC to a fifth-place team finish and a chance to compete at nationals in May 2022.
A total of 134 students plus instructors from 39 high schools met at the Bertrand Community Building in Bertrand Oct. 20, then went out to judge at the Platte Republican Diversion pasture west of Smithfield.
During the competition, students judged four soil pits using an evaluation card to make assessments on soil depth, surface texture, permeability, slope, thickness of surface and erosion. Each evaluation card was scored, and the scores were added together to arrive at team scores.
The four-person team from the Adams Central FFA chapter included Zubrod, Justin Barbee, Creighton Jacobitz and Jack Trausch. Together, scored 1,103 points.
To compete at state, teams had to advance from one of seven regional competitions that took place across Nebraska earlier in the month.
The Tri-Basin Natural Resources District and U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service teamed up to play host for the state competition.
“We are honored to host the state land judging contest,” said John Thorburn, Tri-Basin NRD general manager, in a news release. “It is critical that young people learn about the value of our soil resources. Holdrege Silt Loam is Nebraska’s official state soil, so this are is ideal for a land judging event. I’m so thankful for the many volunteers and partnering agencies who helped make this contest a tremendous success.”
The pasture where the students did their judging stands on the divide between the Platte and Republican river drainage basins.
The competition challenges students to gain a better understanding of soil structure and land evaluation. Each participant learns to recognize the physical features of the soil, determine land capability for crop production, and evaluate management practices needed for proper stewardship.
The top five teams advance to the national competition in Oklahoma City May 3-5, 2022. They include Hampton (first place), Fullerton (second), Heartland (third), Holdrege (fourth and AC (fifth).
Individual champion and individual runner-up were Brayden Dose and Evan Pankoke, both of Hampton. Gage Friesen of High Plains was third, followed by Zubrod (fourth) and Charlie Wells of Holdrege, fifth. Aiden Bewley of Alma was sixth.
The Alma team finished sixth, just behind Adams Central, with 1,094 total points, just missing qualifying for nationals.
Other Tribland schools competing at state included Doniphan-Trumbull, Deshler and Franklin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.