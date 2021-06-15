Students at Adams Central Junior-Senior High School will report to school 35 minutes later on Wednesday mornings in 2021-22, allowing their teachers time to work on instruction and assessment practices.
Meeting Monday for their regular June meeting, members of the AC Board of Education heard a report from Junior-Senior High Principal Scott Harrington on changes coming to the school this fall.
Harrington is seeking to provide the teachers with more time to work together on the Marzano High Reliability Schools framework.
“Next year for Wednesdays, I’m proposing a different schedule. We are going to start at 8:45 a.m. instead of 8:10 a.m.,” he said. “The teachers can meet every Wednesday morning to dive into HRS levels two and three, which is about good teaching, consistent teaching. It is about developing that common language, not only instruction but assessment. We have a great staff here, but it is also a veteran staff.”
Having a regular time to address instruction and assessment should be beneficial to the staff in their efforts to help their students, Harrington said.
“I think that having a good chunk of time every week to consistently meet and talk through things I think it will be valuable,” he said. “The main thing is that we will cut out Patriot period on Wednesday and we drop each period by a minute or two.”
Class hours at the Adams Central Elementary School won’t change.
In other business, Superintendent Shawsn Scott reported on the recent sale of refinancing bonds to save the school money on debt service.
“Last week our bonds did sell,” Scott said. “From my understanding, it was just shy of $500,000 in savings from patrons. We sold $7.5 million in bonds, and we were able to save almost $500,000 in interest.
“I think that was huge and that was a huge significant save. It is nice to have a second series of bonds sold, but it won’t take effect until September or October.”
