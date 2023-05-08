With inflation, patrons at Adams Central Public Schools will see an increase in school lunches in the next school year.
Members of the Adams Central Board of Education voted 6-0 at their regular meeting on Monday to increase the prices of all meals and snacks by 10 cents, and raise milk prices by 5 cents.
“I think going up 10 cents is pretty reasonable,” said Superintendent Shawn Scott.
The increase reflects the 5.6% increase from the food supplier. The quote for milk prices has increased by 5%.
For the 2023-24 school year, breakfast prices will be $2.35 for elementary students, $2.45 for high school students and $2.65 for adults. Lunch prices will be $2.95 at the elementary, $3.35 for high schoolers and $3.85 for adults. Milk will be 55 cents, and snacks will be $1.20.
“This will keep us about even,” Scott said. “It’s a bit of a moving target, but I feel this is a good place for us. The food services are not out there to make money.”
After two years of lunch prices being stagnant, the board approved a 10-cent increase last year, as well.
Scott pointed to federal guidelines that indicate a minimum price for student lunches for districts to remain in compliance. That price rose from $2.51 in 2012-13 to $2.90 in 2019-20, and then $3.56 in 2022-23.
“We’ve never been below this,” he said. “As much as they’ve jumped this up in the last two years is concerning.”
The board also heard an annual review of the extra-curricular program from Athletic Director Alan Frank.
Frank said the district has 274 students participating in Nebraska School Activities Association sports this year. He said Adams Central currently is in third place in 106 Class C schools for the NSAA Cup, which recognizes the most successful interscholastic high school activities programs.
While the raw numbers are lower than previous years, he said, the percentage of students who take part in NSAA offerings is about the same.
“Our participation still seems to be strong here,” Frank said. “I feel we have a great group of sponsors and coaches.”
In other business, the board:
- Designated three secretaries to complete the district census.
- Approved a $7,600 donation for four students to attend the National FBLA Competition in Atlanta.
- Approved a $8,170 donation for five students to attend the National SkillsUSA Competition in Atlanta.
- Heard an annual review of facilities.
The next regular meeting will be June 12 at 6:30 p.m.
