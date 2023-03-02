A construction worker received minor injuries on the Mary Lanning Healthcare campus Thursday afternoon in a flash fire related to an acetylene leak, the city of Hastings reported.
Just after 1:45 p.m., Hastings Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the construction site at the MLH Medical Services Building, the city stated in a news release.
The building, which is adjacent to the hospital building at 715 N. St. Joseph Ave., is being enlarged.
Initial reports indicated an indoor leak of acetylene, an extremely flammable gas used in cutting and welding operations, the news release stated.
Upon arrival, fire crews observed that all construction crews had evacuated the building, per their emergency plan. Hose lines were established, and crews entered the building with air monitoring equipment.
Crews quickly located the acetylene bottle and turned off the valve. The building was checked for any explosive atmosphere, and carbon monoxide was vented from the building.
Paramedics treated one construction worker on the scene for minor burns he sustained in the flash fire, a short-duration ball of flame that occurred when he tried to close the valve on the bottle and static discharge from his hand ignited the acetylene.
A total of 10 firefighters were on scene for 90 minutes before turning the building back over to the construction company.
Hastings Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy said Thursday’s incident was a good reminder that emergency planning and preparedness are important, especially pertaining to buildings under construction.
Other appropriate safeguards for construction sites include: maintaining fire lane access; placing fire extinguishers properly; prohibiting smoking in areas with combustibles; and following permit requirements for hot work, tar kettles, and onsite fuel and gas storage.
For more information on permit requirements or other safety concerns, contact your local fire department.
