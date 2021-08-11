JUNIATA — An active shooter incident overnight in Juniata had ended by 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, when Adams County Emergency Management announced there was no longer any threat to the public.
The area around the earlier incident at 501 N. Brass Ave. was to remain barricaded while the Nebraska State Patrol continued to investigate the scene, and the public was urged to stay away, the agency said iin an email bulletin.
No information was released concerning the person or people involved in the incident.
Residents in and around Juniata were warned to shelter in place and lock all doors and windows just before midnight Tuesday due to the report of an active shooter.
A Civil Danger Warning was issued by the National Weather Service at 11:52 p.m. at the request of Adams County Emergency Management. It indicated an active shooter was in progress in the North Brass Avenue area, which is on the east side of Juniata.
The address of the incident later was disclosed by Adams County Emergency Management as 501 N. Brass Ave.
Residents in the Juniata area extending two miles east of town were told to take precautions immediately.
