A handful of residents of the homestead colony of DeWitty came alive Saturday afternoon at the Hastings Museum.
Members of the Descendants of DeWitty performed in character for an audience of about 60 people during a Humanities Nebraska presentation.
DeWitty was an African-American homestead colony in Cherry County about 10 miles northwest of Brownlee. The community later was renamed Audacious.
The community began forming because of the Kinkaid Act, which expanded the Homestead Act allowing individuals to claim 640 acres of land in the Nebraska Sandhills.
At its greatest population, DeWitty was home to about 160 families.
“There are people of color everywhere and that had settled here long before many persons even knew that there were people of color here and got the opportunity to own their own land, and you know that’s not something God’s making any more of. So, if you own some land you’ve got something,” said D. Kevin Williams, who portrayed settler William P. Walker.
The last DeWitty residents left in 1936 during the Dust Bowl.
Williams was joined by fellow actors Denise Scales, Avis Roper, Darryl Eure and Gretchen Eure.
All together, there are about 10 Descendants of DeWitty actors. Of those performing Saturday, only sisters Scales and Roper are actual descendants of DeWitty settlers.
Darryl and Gretchen, who are married, portrayed husband and wife Oliver J. and Anna Burckhardt.
Darryl is a pastor in Omaha, just like “Reverend OJ.” Oliver J. Burckhardt planted churches all over Nebraska, including one in DeWitty.
Gretchen, originally from Chicago, attended Chadron State College. She was an English teacher at Technical High School in Omaha when she met Darryl.
“I just like the idea that we’re presenting history to Nebraska people,” she said.
While some of the actors have done some of their own research, much of the information they imparted to the audience came from William Hunt, a professor with the Department of Anthropology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“He made our jobs easy,” said Scales, who is president of Descendants of DeWitty.
Hunt is an archeologist interested in DeWitty. He worked with one of Scales’ and Roper’s brothers on the source material.
The Descendants of DeWitty group has a comprehensive website at descendantsofdewittyne.org.
“We want to go into the schools, the colleges. You can pick out a topic off of our website and we’ll come and we’ll talk,” Scales said.
The actors said it is important to pass on information about these settlers.
“If we don’t tell that story on to the next generation, we lose it, and therefore it can’t even be in the history books,” Williams said. “We don’t want it to be his-tory; we want it to be our-story.”
