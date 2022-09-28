The Adams Central Board of Education approved a $21.8 million budget and corresponding property tax levy for fiscal 2022-23 during a special meeting Wednesday at the Adams Central High School Conference Room.
The Board of Education conducted a public hearing on the property tax request needed to support the budget. No one from the public attended.
The board voted 5-0 to approve both the budget and the property tax request resolution. Vice President Chad Trausch was absent from the meeting.
The school district’s plan for 2022-23 includes a $17.22 million operating budget for the general fund, $2.12 million for the bond fund and $2.47 million for the special building fund. The $21.8 million total is up from $20.83 million for 2021-22.
Superintendent Shawn Scott said he looked at the district’s budget changes over multiple years and noted increases and decreases. Overall, he said, there was an average increase of 4.4% each year.
This year, the budget increase is 4.6%.
“This is right in line with what we’ve been doing,” Scott said. “I’m confident with this budget going forward.”
The budget requires $14.87 million in property tax revenue, including $12.43 million for the general fund, $1.43 million for the bond fund and $1 million for the special building fund. The $14.87 million total is up from $13.95 million for 2021-22 but can be collected with a property tax levy rate of 78.458 cents per $100 of taxable valuation, down from 79.235 cents per $100 valuation for the previous year.
“The tax request is going down about a cent, though we are increasing the taxes we’re collecting,” Scott said. “That’s consistent with what we’ve done over the past several years.”
More tax revenue can be collected with a lower tax rate because the school district’s total assessed property tax valuation grew from last year to this year. According to figures from county assessor’s offices, the district’s total taxable valuation for 2022 increased to $1,895,112,488 from $1,760,528,447 for 2021 — an increase of nearly 8%.
Scott said the bright pink postcards sent to taxpayers listing proposed tax increase information showed a larger increase because they failed to include 7.5 cents per $100 in bond fund taxation in the 2021 tax figures. The 2022 estimated tax figures did include the additional 7.5 cents, making the year-over-year increase from 2021 to 2022 seem larger than it really is.
The postcards were distributed as part of recent changes in Nebraska law. LB644 was passed by the Nebraska Legislature in 2021 in an effort to increase transparency for political subdivisions with property tax requests proposed to increase by a certain amount over the previous year.
Political subdivisions exceeding that threshold are required to participate in a joint public hearing on taxation. Allowable growth percentage is a 2% increase, plus a permitted real growth percentage increase.
Adams Central Public Schools, Adams County, the city of Hastings, Hastings Public Schools and Silver Lake Public Schools participated in a joint hearing on Monday at the Adams County Courthouse.
