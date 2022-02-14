Adams Central Public Schools will be remodeling two middle school science classrooms and replacing ceiling tiles through two wings of its junior-senior high school.
On Monday, the Adams Central Board of Education approved a bid totaling just over $700,00 for the renovations along with the removal and disposal of asbestos floor tiles.
Superintendent Shawn Scott said initial estimates indicated the cost could have been closer to $900,000 due to recent increases in materials and labor shortages. With bids coming in much lower than expected, he said the board was comfortable moving forward with the project.
“That’s very favorable for us,” he said. “We felt pretty blessed with as busy as people are.”
Bids were due on Feb. 9, and the district received three qualified bids.
The winning bid was made by Ayr Construction & Remodeling LLC with $476,643 for the science room renovation, $210,080 for replacing the ceiling tiles and $18,500 for asbestos floor tile removal and disposal.
Other bids were submitted by Farris Construction in Hastings and Lacy Construction in Grand Island.
Farris bid $513,528 for the science rooms and $212,103 for the ceiling tiles. There was no bid for the asbestos removal.
Lacy bid $570,000 for the remodel, $221,000 for ceiling tiles, and $5,860 for asbestos removal.
Board Vice President Chad Trausch said the board’s building committee met earlier on Monday to discuss the options. With the money saved, he said, the board will look at updating clocks and speakers in the halls, as well, but those items weren’t part of the original bid.
“The bids came in considerable amount cheaper than anticipated,” he said. “We were happy with the bids.”
Scott said the school district has worked with all three of the bidders in the past and has had good experiences with them.
He said the school wanted to address the middle school science rooms since the high school science rooms were remodeled a couple years ago.
“This is a long time coming for us,” Scott said. “We’re glad we’re able to get to it now.”
Board President Dave Johnson said the board is happy to be able to make this change for students.
“We look forward to that,” he said. “It will be a good project to get done.”
In other business, the board:
- Adopted a capacity resolution for the 2022-23 school year.
- Renewed contracts with the district’s principals and directors.
- Approved the 2022-23 school calendar.
- Accepted the resignation of Ashton Loghry.
- Approved the contract of Marisa Butler as an early childhood teacher for the 2022-23 school year.
- Approved the contract of Madison Bittfield as an early childhood teacher for the 2022-23 school year.
- Accepted the resignation of Evan Feezell.
The next regular meeting will be March 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.