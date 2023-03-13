Members of the Adams Central Board of Education approved a contract to install a scoreboard and lights at the high school athletic field during the board’s regular meeting Monday.
Board members voted unanimously to approve a $146,290 contract with Maze Enterprises to complete the installation, which includes underground boring and mostly electrical work.
Superintendent Shawn Scott said bids were due by March 8. The school received two qualifying bids, with about a $3,000 difference in price.
Last month, the board approved the purchase of LED lights for $205,000, and the purchase of a scoreboard for $406,000.
The cost of the scoreboard will be split with the Adams Central Public Schools Foundation. The foundation will sell ads on the new scoreboard to help pay for the expense.
Scott said the board focused on new lights and scoreboard because the current ones started failing over the last year.
Installation work can begin shortly after graduation in May and is scheduled to be completed by July 20.
The lights and scoreboard were two of three needs identified in the first phase of the district’s plan to develop a sports complex. Installing artificial turf would be the third aspect of Phase 1 of the project, though that part of the plan is still being developed.
Depending on the district’s needs and desires, the second phase could add a new, larger grandstand for home team supporters and transform the current grandstand into a visitor’s section. It also could include the addition of an area that could be used as a concession stand or to provide an outdoor classroom.
The third phase of the project would add a field house behind the new grandstand to be used by multiple activities throughout the year.
In other business, the board unanimously:
— Approved a contract with Nebraska Safety Center for summer driver education classes and agreed to reimburse $100 to Adams Central students who complete the course.
— Approved a contract for Jalea Chandler as an early childhood teacher for the 2023-24 school year.
— Approved a contract for Hugo Madera as a vocal music teacher for the 2023-24 school year.
— Approved a contract for Sarah Canada as an elementary teacher for the 2023-24 school year.
— Accepted the resignation of Laurie Consbruck.
— Received an update on the alternative education program.
— Received an update about a new English language arts curriculum.
The next regular meeting will be April 10 at 6:30 p.m.
