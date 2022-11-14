It’s still unclear who will serve on the Adams Central Board of Education with a handful of votes separating the possible third-place vote recipients.
The board held its regular meeting Monday with the full board and member-elect Derek Uhrmacher in attendance.
In the Nov. 8 general election for three availalbe seats, incumbent Tim O’Dey received the most votes with 1,456 in Adams County and 21 in Clay County, which has land in the school district.
Challenger Derek Uhrmacher had 1,290 votes in Adams County and 24 in Clay County, putting him in second place.
But the third available seat will go to either David Johnson or Greg Mucklow, both incumbent candidates. Johnson received 1,196 votes in Adams County and 26 in Clay County for a total of 1,222. Mucklow obtained 1,199 votes in Adams County and 19 in Clay County for a total of 1,218.
Since the vote totals are so close, Adams County Election Commissioner Ramona Thomas said there could be an automatic recount in the race.
The Adams County Canvassing Board met Thursday, but Thomas said Monday that she is waiting for the results in other counties to see the effect on the Adams Central race.
According to unofficial results, there were no votes cast in the contest in Hall County, which also has land in the Adams Central school district.
At Monday’s meeting, the school board reviewed and accepted the 2021-22 audit report.
Joe Stump with Almquist, Maltzahn, Galloway and Luth reviewed the report and answered questions.
Stump said the report reiterated comments that with a small staff handling financial transactions at Adams Central, it’s up to the board to provide another set of eyes to review the transactions.
“Keep that in mind as you approve those bills,” he said.
Stump also reminded the board about the importance of school staff to keep receipts for purchases made by credit card in case they are needed for future audits.
Otherwise, he said, the district’s financial audit was within expected parameters.
Superintendent Shawn Scott said he appreciates the annual review to make sure everything is being handled correctly.
“As long as Joe and the state auditors are happy, I’m happy,” he said.
In other business Monday, the board:
— Heard about potential Nebraska School Activities Association proposals that may come before the board for approval
— Heard a review of the food service program
The next regular meeting will be Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
