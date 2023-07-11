School board members updated several policies, most to comply with changing Nebraska law, during the Adams Central Board of Education meeting Monday.
Policy changes included full-time and part-time enrollment, extracurricular activity discipline, option enrollment, student discipline, special education, firearm policy, behavioral points of contact, annual organizational meeting, resignation of certificated employees, naloxone and artificial intelligence.
“All these came from our attorneys,” Superintendent Shawn Scott said.
The definition of full-time and part-time enrollment changed under a new state law that will go into effect this fall. The new policy changes the minimum for part-time status to five credit hours, down from 10.
The option enrollment policy at Adams Central will remain essentially the same, but the priority of acceptance is more clearly defined, giving preference to the children of staff members.
“On our application, if you’re a staff member, you’re the highest priority,” Scott said. “It’s a nice benefit for them.”
The school can offer option enrollment only in classes where the number of students is below capacity.
Scott said the policy also provides for students in the district to opt into another school district.
“If somebody wants to option out of our district, we let them,” he said. “Some school districts try to not let them option out.”
In student discipline, students in kindergarten through second grade no longer can be suspended from school.
“We still have a responsibility to educate them, and we always have,” Scott said.
The special education policy only saw minor changes to add a step for educators to determine what the district would need in staffing before turning away a child with special needs.
The firearm policy was updated in light of concealed-carry laws being removed. Scott said the school district will put up stickers reminding patrons that the school is still a gun-free zone.
An added policy on naloxone was recommended because the school keeps the medication on hand in case of an opioid overdose. Scott said it was brought to the school last year, but the attorney recommended outlining its use in a policy.
With the emergence of artificial intelligence, Scott said, a policy was added to provide guidelines for its use. Individual teachers will determine whether students are allowed to use it for each class.
“Obviously, there are some good uses for it, so this opens the door for those,” he said.
The board voted unanimously to approve the policy updates.
The board also approved an update to the student, certified employee and classified employee handbooks at the meeting. The last major update was in 2017.
One major change was in the tardy policy.
Elementary Principal Lonnie Abbott said the previous policy called for 10 days of detention after seven days tardy.
“I just thought that was excessive,” he said.
The new policy will issue one day of detention after five tardies. At the elementary school level, he said, it’s mainly an issue of getting parents to bring their children to school on time. Abbott said he doesn’t want to discipline children for something they have little control over.
Board member Chad Trausch agreed.
“It’s hard for me to punish a kid if the parent is irresponsible,” he said.
In other business, the board:
- Conducted a public hearing on the student fees policy and approved it without change.
- Conducted a public hearing on parental involvement policy, bullying policy, student drug testing policy, and the attendance policy and approved the policies without change.
- Approved a grandstand and concession project agreement with W-Design.
- Discussed athletic ticket prices and left them unchanged.
- Reviewed the return to learn plan to manage COVID-19 for the 2023-24 school year and left it unchanged.
The next regular meeting will be Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
