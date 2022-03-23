A magical nanny uses her sunny disposition to rescue a disconnected family from the doldrums of despondency in the classic Disney tale, “Mary Poppins, The Broadway Musical,” presented live on-stage by Adams Central High School students at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the school auditorium.
Tickets are available in advance through the school at 402-463-3285, and can be picked up at the school in advance or on the day of the performance. Tickets also will be available at the door until sold out.
Directed by choir teacher Megan Lewandowski, the production features seniors Taylia Huyser and Elijah Mulligan in leading roles as Mary Poppins and Bert the chimney sweep. Also featured are sophomores Carter Lipovsky as Michael Banks and Hannah Gengenbach as Jane Banks, and seniors Spencer Williams and Haylei Jennings as parents George and Winifred Banks.
Huyser, Mulligan, Gengenbach, Williams and Banks shared the stage in last year’s school musical, “Mamma Mia!”
Set in London circa 1910, the story line revolves around the arrival of Poppins, who descends from the clouds in response to the family’s advertisement for a nanny.
Taking the children on a series of adventures, her impact influences their relationship with their stuffy parents, which transforms the family dynamic from flawed to practically perfect in every way.
The production features more than 50 students, including those working behind the scenes and in the orchestra pit.
Live music drives the musical, with brass players from Hastings College and Adams Central staff members performing on woodwinds, percussion, bass and piano.
Stylish period costuming and a fly system elevate the performance to lofty entertainment heights.
“It’s family-friendly fun,” Lewandowski said. “If they have seen the movie, then all of those moments are in the show. For me, it’s a bit of nostalgia because I grew up watching ‘Mary Poppins.’
“We’re also introducing these characters to younger kids who may not have seen them yet. I just think it’ll be a lot of fun for everyone who comes to watch.”
Highlights in the performance include two of the musical’s more lively numbers, “Step In Time,” featuring a roof-top dance sequence showcasing Bert and his chimney sweep crew, and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” a toe-tapper led by Mary that captures the imagination when mere words fall short.
Songs not featured in the movie offer additional nuggets of entertainment to fans of the original score.
“Overall, the story line is still the same, but people can definitely look forward to those moments throughout the show that are different from the movie,” Lewandowski said. “They can compare this stage production to the movie version they know.”
