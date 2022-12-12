The Adams Central Board of Education is hoping to partner with the public to develop a sports complex through a multi-phase project spanning several years.
Neil Wolford with W Design Associates presented an initial concept of the desired improvements Monday at the board’s regular meeting.
He explained that the initial concept is set out in three phases to be completed over a five-year period, but the number of phases and timeline can be changed to fit the school’s needs.
The first phase would include installing artificial turf on the football field, relamping the lights as LEDs and bringing in a new scoreboard. He said field turf has a higher up-front cost, but requires less maintenance through the year compared to a grass field.
Superintendent Shawn Scott said upgrading to artificial turf will allow the field to be used more often. Whereas a grass field can’t be used for play or practice when wet, field turf would be more versatile. It also could be used by other groups, such as baseball, track, softball or marching band.
Vice President Chad Trausch said the committee wanted to prioritize items that would help the most.
“The scoreboard is not in good shape,” Trausch said.
Phase two would add a new, larger grandstand for home team supporters and transform the current grandstand into a visitors’ section. The plan also would add an area that could be used as a concession stand or to provide an outdoor classroom.
Trausch said he has heard concerns from patrons for years about fans having to look into the sun while watching games. A new grandstand would provide a solution.
The third phase of the project would add a field house behind the new grandstand to be used by multiple activities throughout the year.
Wolford said the plan was developed with input from the board’s building committee. The committee generated a wish list of items they would like addressed on the football field and W Design organized the concepts into a plan with multiple phases.
President Dave Johnson said the goal was to develop an overall plan that could be discussed with the public.
“This is a good vision for us to share,” he said. “It gives us a solid plan to communicate with patrons and discuss with donors. It will develop more as we go forward.”
Scott said the time line will depend on the amount of involvement from the public.
“We need help and assistance from our community,” he said. “We’re seeking donations to help us do this. The community partnership is going to be key in this.”
He said the project won’t benefit just the football team, as other groups will be able to use the complex throughout the year.
While the board is focused on educating students, updating facilities aids in that process, he said.
“Keeping up with facilities helps get kids involved in activities,” Scott said. “When kids are involved, they do better in school. Part of this is making sure we have good opportunities for our kids to be involved and active.”
In other business, the board:
- Approved a form gift agreement for use in a potential stadium complex improvement capital campaign.
- Adopted a master board calendar for 2023.
- Approved the 2023-24 negotiated agreement with teachers.
- Renewed Scott’s contract for two years.
- Reviewed the school’s insurance policy.
- Heard about student data and state assessment.
- Heard a review of the district’s special education program.
The next regular meeting will be Jan. 9, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.