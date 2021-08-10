With the theme “We grow great together,” the Adams Central School District will implement a plan to improve communications with stakeholders in the 2021-22 academic year.
The philosophy of the district’s communication plan states: “Adams Central Public Schools will strive to ensure all audiences are communicated with in the matter they most prefer, whenever that is possible. Additionally, communication will be intentional, with strategic purpose and empathy.”
Communication is an area the AC school district is looking to hit hard this fall. In a discussion at the monthly Board of Education meeting on Monday, Jack Sheard from Idea Bank Marketing in Hastings presented board members with the plan for the upcoming school year.
Sheard is working with AC to improve the communication skills he feels the school needs.
“We asked all the groups what communication issues or concerns that they might have,” he said. “For students, they wanted to be communicated with more. They wanted to be directly involved. They wanted to be a part of the stories. They would like the same information that the parents get, when we send an email or a text to parents. They want to know that information. They would like to know things sooner — like snow days, for example. It basically comes down to be communicative directly.”
One of the communication plans outlined in Sheard’s presentation is named RPIE. The acronym stands for research — what the plan is based on; planning — what messages will be used to address researched needs; implementation — how the messages will be disseminated; and evaluation — how the success of the plan will be measured.
A survey of students, parents, staff members and community members was conducted. Of the 810 respondents who participated, 70.25% would recommend their school to a friend or neighbor, and nearly 70% agree the district has high expectations for students.
Sheard is implementing a plan for the school district to get its own app and improve its website.
“We will do some things with social media,” he said. “We will be working on the school website. We had a meeting on what we need to do to fix it.”
The app will be a first for Idea Bank as well as AC.
“We are developing an app,” Sheard said. “You are going to be our first app we develop. It will be a one-stop shop.”
