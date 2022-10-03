The Adams Central High School marching band earned second place in Class B parade competition Saturday at the 80th annual Harvest of Harmony in downtown Grand Island.
Meanwhile, Hastings High School earned a superior rating in the Class AA field competition that followed at Grand Island Senior High School’s Memorial Stadium.
The morning parade drew entries from about 94 Nebraska high school and middle school bands, plus the Harvest of Harmony Alumni Band and marching bands from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Wayne State College.
Judi Nelson of Grand Island, longtime director of the Harvest of Harmony Alumni Band, was Saturday’s parade grand marshal.
Theme for the day was “Marching through the Decades” in recognition of the event’s 80th anniversary, plus the 150th anniversary of Grand Island’s founding.
Among the high school bands, high overall parade score for the day went to Kearney High School. Aurora won honors for Best Class A-B Band, and Heartland won Best Class C-D Band.
Other Tribland bands appearing in the parade included St. Cecilia, Superior, Kenesaw, Minden, Hastings High, Blue Hill, Franklin, Alma, Bruning-Davenport, Wilcox-Hildreth, Giltner, Harvard, Doniphan-Trumbull and Sandy Creek.
Among Tribland squads, in the Class B field competition, Adams Central and Minden both received excellent (Division 2) ratings.
In Class C, St. Cecilia and Superior both received excellent ratings.
Kearney High School (Class AA) received the award for best overall performance in the field competition.
