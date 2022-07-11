With about a month left before teachers and students return from summer break, the Adams Central Board of Education learned about preparations for the upcoming school year at its regular meeting on Monday.
Elementary Principal Lonnie Abbott said classrooms in the elementary building are about ready for the 2022-23 school year. Nearly 500 students are enrolled for the start of fall classes.
Work has begun on playground equipment that was scheduled to be installed last summer. Abbott said the deadline for completion now is Aug. 10 to be ready for returning students.
Over on the high school side, Principal Scott Harrington said they are preparing to make the last big step toward reaching Level 2 of the Marzano Instructional Framework for High Reliability Schools.
“I feel very strongly that by the end of the year, we’ll be Level 2 certified,” he said.
Superintendent Shawn Scott said construction is ongoing at the high school. Ceiling tiles have been replaced in the 200 wing, and contractors started hanging cabinets in the remodeled science rooms Monday. The plan is to have the cabinets ready in nine days.
“Progress is being made every day,” Scott said.
The board also reviewed its return-to-learn plan to manage COVID-19 for the 2022-23 school year and left it unchanged.
Scott said one area the school is needing help with is with paraeducators. He said it’s a problem for most school districts.
He said the benefits of a paradeducator’s job include working with children on a regular basis and having a schedule that matches that of students.
The board also increased the salary of classified staff at its June meeting to remain competitive in wages.
“We’re looking for people who like kids and want to work in a great environment,” he said.
In other business, the board:
- Conducted a public hearing on the student fees policy and approved it without change.
- Conducted a public hearing on parental involvement policy, bullying policy, student drug testing policy and the attendance policy, and approved the policies without change.
- Approved a resolution on a multijurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan with the Little Blue Natural Resources District and the Lower Big Blue NRD.
- Discussed athletic ticket prices and left them unchanged.
The next regular meeting will be Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
