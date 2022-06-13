Members of the Adams Central Board of Education approved a 13.31% increase to the wages of classified staff at its regular meeting on Monday.
The base pay for the school’s step wage schedule will increase $1.32 to $11.32 per hour starting on Aug. 1 for the 2022-23 school year.
Superintendent Shawn Scott told the school board that all classified staff will receive the same percentage increase, ranging from $1.32 to more than $2, depending on the employee’s current wage step.
“It keeps us competitive with other schools,” he said. “Our classified employees do an outstanding job. We need to do this for them.”
Historically, the classified staff has received the same percentage increase as teachers every year. This year, teachers received a 3.31% pay hike. The increase was about 2% last year, but Scott said officials decided to add another dollar per hour to stay competitive with other school districts under the current economic conditions.
“A lot of school districts have upped pay for classified staff,” he said. “This, I think, keeps us in line with other area schools.”
Jamie Wegner, the district’s business manager, said most paraeducators make less than $20,000 per year and some have left the profession for higher-paying careers. About a third of the paraeducators at some buildings have quit in the last year.
“The turnover has been exhausting for me,” she said. “I can’t keep up with the paperwork.”
The raise will go to about 60-70 staff members in the district and amount to about a $276,000 increase in non-special education staff.
In order to pay for the increase without surpassing the school’s budget authority, Wegner said, the school had to change the way it pays out the expense of the interlocal agreement with Hastings Public Schools. The change allowed the district to be more flexible in budgeting.
Under Nebraska statute, a school district only has the authority to raise its budget by 2.5% each year.
“Over the last five years, we really struggled with budget authority,” Wegner said. “This will help the district out a lot.”
Despite the increase in budget, board member Tim O’Dey said the market availability in the workforce justifies the pay raise.
“We’ve got to have people to do the job,” he said.
Scott said the economic conditions aren’t unique to schools as many businesses struggle to find employees.
“We hope this attracts and retains a lot of our hard-working people,” he said. “To me, the bottom line is we’re taking care of some great staff with this.”
The board also heard a presentation about a recently completed community survey done as a follow-up to gauge how successful the school’s changes in communication have been during the previous year.
Jack Sheard with IdeaBank Marketing said looking at the overall statistics, the sentiment of survey participants stayed about the same or slightly lower than last year.
Similar results have been found in other school districts, as well. In Adams Central’s case, part of that is due to higher marks the school received in the initial survey.
“You didn’t have a lot of room to go up,” Sheard said.
Asked how communications have changed over the previous year, about 39% saw improvement, 31% felt it was unchanged, 21% didn’t know, and 8% thought it was worse.
But comparing the numbers from the 53% of people who had downloaded the school’s new app, Sheard said, the outlook was more favorable. Among that group, 44% saw improvement, 32% didn’t see a change, 13% didn’t know, and 9% felt it was worse.
“The people who have the app think much more highly of you,” he said.
In other business, the board:
- Designated Mitch Schroeder, the school’s head facilities manager, as asbestos program manager.
- Designated the superintendent as authorized representative to sign state and federal forms.
- Reviewed and approved student, certified employee and classified employee handbooks.
- Updated wording in policies for Title IX grievances, internal controls, bidding construction projects, drug use, substitute teachers, special education, agenda construction and control and public participation.
- Heard an annual review of instructional hours and transportation.
The next regular meeting will be July 11 at 6:30 p.m.
