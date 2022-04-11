Adams Central Public Schools received mostly high marks on its five-year accreditation, Superintendent Shawn Scott told the school board at its regular meeting on Monday.
The Cognia performance accreditation and engagement review was conducted in February, and the results were shared with the AC Board of Education.
“Overall, it came back as a very good report,” Scott said. “There was nothing in there that was a surprise to us.”
Using research-based standards, the Cognia Accreditation Process examines the whole institution to determine how well the parts work together to meet the needs of students. Programs, cultural context and the community of stakeholders are included in the process.
Scott said most schools in the area are accredited through the state of Nebraska, but Adams Central, Hastings Public and Hastings Catholic Schools have chosen the higher level of scrutiny that is available through Cognia.
He credited the staff members for helping the school succeed in the accreditation process.
“They take a lot of pride in Adams Central,” he said.
A Cognia review team evaluated the school’s effectiveness based on the company’s performance standards. The evaluation is divided into three domains: leadership capacity, learning capacity and resource capacity. Each area is rated from insufficient and needing improvement to “impacting,” which demonstrates noteworthy practices producing clear results that positively impact the institution.
Adams Central received a impacting rating for three of 11 standards in leadership capacity:
- The governing authority establishes and ensures adherence to policies that are designed to support system effectiveness.
- The governing authority adheres to a code of ethics and functions within defined roles and responsibilities.
- Leaders implement staff supervision and evaluation processes to improve professional practice and organizational effectiveness.
The school obtained the highest rating for four of eight standards in resource capacity:
- The system provides induction, mentoring and coaching programs that ensure all staff members have the knowledge and skills to improve student performance and organizational effectiveness.
- The system attracts and retains qualified personnel who support the system’s purpose and direction.
- The system integrates digital resources
- into teaching, learning and operations to improve professional practice, student performance and organizational effectiveness.
- The system demonstrates strategic resource management that includes long-range planning and use of resources in support of the system’s purpose and direction.
The school’s single insufficient mark was in one of the 12 learning capacity standards:
- The system implements a process to continuously assess its programs and organizational conditions to improve student learning.
In its insights from the review, evaluators noted the school district has created a culture of pride that defines a growth mindset throughout the organization.
“The team heard this intentional focus on building community and the Adams Central (AC) Way in interviews,” the report stated. “Stakeholders talked about how the schools serve as the community center and provide opportunities for involvement and input. Passing the bond issue, the dedication of teachers, the beautiful campus/facility, and a supportive and active board contribute to the sense of district pride and how the district does the AC Way.”
The team frequently heard comments during interviews about the pride in teacher retention of 17% compared with the state average of 14%.
The district shows pride in the students with a 96% graduation rate compared with 88% for the state, and 94% of graduating seniors go to college compared with 75% for the state.
The report also indicated the institution demonstrates a commitment to innovation and progressive thinking in the last five years.
Evaluators noted the district merged five small elementary schools to become a single elementary school.
“Leadership recognized the need for one elementary school and secured a $19.7 million bond referendum providing necessary funds for a building program through significant hard work,” the report stated. “The district opened the new, consolidated elementary school in 2018 and added a pre-kindergarten program. Additionally, the district’s facilities expanded to include many sports fields, gymnasiums, and youth practice facilities. The board established The Adams Central Foundation to provide opportunities to gain additional support for the district.”
One area for improvement that evaluators noted was the lack of an identifiable strategic plan for the district and communicating that plan to all stakeholders.
After opening the new elementary school, evaluators noted the school started working to establish new initiatives to continue its improvement journey and foster student achievement.
In 2019, district leadership initiated the Marzano Instructional Framework for High Reliability Schools (HRS). Two years later, the district received HRS Level 1 Certification for Safe, Supportive, and Collaborative Culture.
Though the HRS provides professional development to teachers, some stakeholders didn’t understand the connection to student learning.
“When the team questioned how HRS improves student learning, there was little understanding other than the lesson elements’ implementation,” the report stated. “Why the district is going through the HRS process is not understood by stakeholders.”
In other business, the board:
- Approved a contract for Susan Lindblad as an administrator for the 2022-23 school year
- Approved a contract for Christine Schenk as a teacher for the 2022-23 school year
- Approved a contract for Megan Rathje as a teacher for the 2022-23 school year.
- Approved a travel proposal for two faculty members to accompany band students performing at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, in 2023.
- Heard an annual review of the special education program.
- Heard an annual review of the school’s safety plan, noting an upcoming external safety review.
The next regular meeting will be May 9 at 6:30 p.m.
