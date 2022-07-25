Adams Central junior high school students will return to class in August to find two remodeled science rooms along with updates in the halls.

Ayr Construction & Remodeling LLC expanded two junior high science rooms, removing a hallway between the two rooms and a counselor’s office. Both rooms now open into the main hallway, negating the need for the side hall. The junior high student counselor’s office was moved to the commons area between gymnasiums, reallocating a portion of unused locker space.

