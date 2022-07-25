Adams Central junior high school students will return to class in August to find two remodeled science rooms along with updates in the halls.
Ayr Construction & Remodeling LLC expanded two junior high science rooms, removing a hallway between the two rooms and a counselor’s office. Both rooms now open into the main hallway, negating the need for the side hall. The junior high student counselor’s office was moved to the commons area between gymnasiums, reallocating a portion of unused locker space.
Principal Scott Harrington said the remodel nearly doubled the classroom space in one room while expanding the second, as well. Both rooms are similar in size and offer a classroom area as well as laboratory space.
“We’re excited to get everyone back in the building to see it,” Harrington said. “It’s a tight deadline, but I think things will be done by the time students return.”
So far, he said, the current remodel has gone smoothly. The school has worked with Ayr Construction before and has had good experiences with them.
He said the renovations are on track to finish by the time school opens in August. The project was similar to a remodel of the high school science rooms completed several years ago.
Initial estimates were around $900,000 due to increases in materials and labor shortages, but Ayr Construction submitted a bid totaling just over $700,000 for the renovations along with the removal and disposal of asbestos floor tiles.
During its February meeting, the Adams Central Board of Education accepted the bid to include $476,643 for the science room renovation, $210,080 for replacing the ceiling tiles and $18,500 for asbestos floor tile removal and disposal.
Superintendent Shawn Scott said that with the money saved, the board’s building committee decided to update clocks and speakers in the halls, as well.
Construction began shortly after school let out for the summer. The original floor had to be removed and walls moved to create the new space. There is a lower ceiling in the classroom portion of the room and higher ceilings for the lab side. Each room will be equipped with water and gas connections, along with other necessities for science experiments.
Along with the science room expansion, contractors replaced the ceiling tiles through two hallways of the school. In addition to the standard white, there are accent tiles featuring school colors of red and navy blue.
Last week, contractors installed cabinets as the final form of the rooms took shape.
Scott said the school handled supply issues by ordering supplies well in advance, such as the cabinets being ordered about six months prior to allow time for any delays.
The building committee previously identified the junior high science room as the greatest maintenance need for the school. Scott said they knew it would be something the school would need to follow up with when the high school science rooms were updated.
Harrington said periodic updates are needed to refresh the building, which originally opened for students in 1968. The renovations also provide a more modern feel for students.
“I appreciate that the board supported it,” he said. “I think everyone is going to be pleased with how it turned out.”
