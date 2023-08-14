Amid concerns about rising land valuations, members of the Adams Central Board of Education Monday opted to wait on a resolution that would make additional property tax revenue available.
The resolution as presented by AC administration would allow the district to override property tax restrictions implemented earlier this year by the Nebraska Legislature through LB243.
LB243 imposes new limits on a school district’s ability to levy property taxes for a school’s general and special building funds.
The law establishes a formula for calculating the allowable year-to-year increase in each school district’s tax request authority, which begins at 3% for all districts and is adjusted by different variables.
A provision in the law allows a school board to request property tax revenue in excess of the district’s statutory limit if at least 70% of the board votes to increase the prescribed tax asking threshold, which is based on student enrollment.
For Adams Central, the limit would be 6%.
Superintendent Shawn Scott recommended the board adopt a formal resolution to establish its compliance with LB243’s obligations to increase its overall property tax asking amount.
While he doesn’t believe the extra property tax authorization would be necessary with the budget being approved in September, he said it provides the board the option to do so at a later time.
“I think doing the resolution is the right thing to do,” he said. “It’s the responsible thing to do.”
The resolution wouldn’t be approval for additional taxes. It only would authorize the district to levy the additional portion of property tax. The school board would still need to approve the actual property tax asking at a later time if such was necessary to balance the budget.
Even if the extra property tax asking isn’t used this year, Scott said the district would benefit by being prepared. The resolution would need to be approved each year to be used.
“Our history would show we don’t need it most years,” Scott said. “It is our understanding that whatever percentage we don’t use, will help us in future years when we may be able to utilize it. With the uncertainty of future funding, this only makes sense for the stability of the educational quality we provide. This vote simply leaves options available for our school board, not only this year but for years to come.”
Scott said the district historically has been forced to rely on property tax because it can’t rely on state aid. In the last decade, the district has seen its state aid fluctuate from $37,000 to over $1 million.
“That’s the roller coaster the state is sending us on,” he said. “That difference has to be made up in property taxes.”
This year, the district will receive more than $2 million thanks to efforts by Gov. Jim Pillen to bolster school funding.
While he appreciates the influx of state dollars because it means the school district won’t need as much funding from property taxes this year, Scott said that likely will change in the future.
He pointed to state funding for special education in the district, which started off around 80% being paid for by the state but has been reduced over the years to 43% last year.
History has shown the same happens with state aid despite the district’s efforts to maintain a consistent budget with an average increase of 2.5% per year for the last 15 years.
“It’s going to drop when the funds aren’t there at the state level,” he said.
Scott said the timing required by the state presents an additional obstacle. A resolution to override the state’s limit would be required by September, but the district won’t receive the property valuations until Aug. 20. Administrators then have until Sept. 1 to craft a budget.
While he complimented the administration for being fiscally responsible, board member Chad Trausch said he can’t vote for a resolution that potentially could increase the amount of taxes property owners are paying.
He said it’s not a good time to ask for more in taxes as property owners are reeling from huge valuation increases this year.
“The public perception is not good right now,” he said.
Board member Tim O’Dey said with rising property valuations, now isn’t the time to burden taxpayers.
“I think it’s bad to stack this on top of it,” he said.
Board president Dave Johnson said he understands the concern about possibly asking for more in property taxes, but sees this as an option to allow the district to meet its budget.
“I see this as giving us the most options,” he said. “It doesn’t mean we’re going to use it or increase it. I just think it’s best to have more options at our disposal.”
Board member Chris Wahlmeier said having access to funds as needed is crucial for the district.
“I don’t want to be cutting programs or firing teachers,” he said.
The board opted to take no action on the resolution.
In other business, the board:
- Approved a need for use of local substitutes.
- Updated its student drug testing policy, changing to Mary Lanning Healthcare as a local provider for the service.
- Heard an annual water report.
The next regular meeting will be Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
