Five students with science fair projects at Adams Central Junior/Senior High School have seen success at multiple levels this year.
Last week, three students attended the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta.
Jenna Cecrle, a junior; and Hannah Gengenbach and Irelyn Samuelson, both sophomores, took a pair of projects to the fair, which included students from across the globe. They were two of three projects that earned the opportunity during the Central Nebraska Science and Engineering Fair on March 2 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Cecrle studied the impact of prednisone on the body length of fruit flies.
Due to her asthma, she started taking prednisone in the sixth grade. During her seventh-grade physical, her physician noticed a decrease in her growth rate and thought it could have been due to the medicine. That experience prompted Cecrle to initiate the study and she found the medicine had an effect on the fruit flies.
She said judges offer new resources to consider, though the project couldn’t be changed between the competitions.
“As you go on through the judging process, you continue to learn things,” Cecrle said.
Gengenbach and Samuelson received similar tips during their judge interviews in Kearney.
“They gave us a lot of good tips of what we could do better,” Samuelson said. “They had a lot of good feedback.”
The sophomores studied the effects of e-cigarettes on fruit flies. They wanted to study the topic because a nationwide survey found nearly 1 in 4 young adults view them as harmless and not addictive. Given the popularity of vaping, they thought it would be good information to research and share.
“It’s really common for people in our age group,” Samuelson said. “A lot of people don’t really think it’s that bad.”
After completing their experiments, Gengenbach and Samuelson found the fruit flies exposed to e-vapor may have had a genetic mutation occur that caused them to turn green.
Judges suggested that the color change could be from bacteria in the stomach of the flies and the vapor could be causing problems with their digestive system. They found that the discoloration was passed on to the next generation and continued through three generations.
In traveling to Atlanta for the international fair, Gengenbach said, she enjoyed the pin exchange, where students designed pins to represent their school and traded them amongst themselves.
“My favorite part was meeting people from all over the world,” she said. “It was very fun.”
Closer to home, three students at Adams Central won spots to compete at the 2022 Junior Academy State Science Fair after placing in the top six at the academy’s 2022 Central Regional Science Fair
Dylan Janzen and Nick Conant, sophomore students, examined the possibility of building a solar panel using recycled solar cells.
“We thought working with solar panels would be cool,” Janzen said.
Conant said the goal of the project was to reuse solar cells and have them function. They got the recycled solar cells to function and measured about 7% efficiency, which is comparable to the 15% efficiency of new panels.
“We really didn’t have any knowledge of how solar panels work so we had to learn,” Conant said. “It was a rewarding feeling, being able to get it to work.”
Conant and Janzen presented the project at the state competition on April 21 in Lincoln, but didn’t place as well as they would have liked.
“It was more of an engineering project,” Conant said. “It felt pretty good to be there.”
Serese Janssen, a junior, examined how the number of airplane propeller blades effects efficiency. When she was selected as one of the top six projects in the regional event, she realized her efforts were similar to those of scientists in the aviation field.
“I could be one of those people who I looked up to as a kid,” she said.
Janssen wants to be a pilot and decided to learn more about the aerodynamics and mechanics behind getting and keeping airplanes off the ground.
She taught herself to use a 3-D printing program to build custom propeller blades. She then used an air track to test the efficiency of the different propeller blades.
During the state competition, Janssen earned a spot to present her research in March 2023 at the American Association for the Advancement of Science and American Junior Academy of Science annual meeting in Washington, D.C.
She enjoyed the state contest and seeing the projects presented by other students.
“It’s like you’re in one big science group,” she said. “I enjoyed meeting new people. I know I’m doing something that could lead to making a difference.”
She said the school’s willingness to invest in the technology needed to complete such experiments made her project possible. Without the school’s 3-D printer, she wouldn’t have been able to undertake the project.
Jay Cecrle, science teacher at Adams Central, said the school has been good about providing students with the resources to pursue science fair projects. He said students learn a variety of skills in preparing and presenting projects.
Cecrle also applied for and received grants for additional supplies. In March, he received supplies from the Society of Science as one of 95 science teachers who received a total of $135,000 in grants for underserved and underrepresented communities across the country.
Included this year were trail cameras, a water monitoring kit, a soil testing kit, a remote weather sensing device and a smartphone controlled paper airplane with a motor.
Cecrle said the variety of testing and monitoring equipment allows students to have a range of options in deciding on a project to pursue.
“I always let my kids pick what they want to do,” he said.
