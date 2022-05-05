Artwork created by Adams Central junior Carlee Wissing is headed to Washington, D.C., to be displayed as part of the annual Congressional Art Competition.
Titled “Pieces of Me,” Wissing’s work won second place in the competition in Nebraska’s Third Congressional District and will hang in the Capitol Hill office of U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., for the next year.
“Pieces of Me” is a mosaic featuring Wissing on the softball field made of tiny pieces of magazine paper.
She created the mosaic as an art project during her sophomore year. Using little bits of paper cut from magazine photographs, she found colors to recreate a photo a fellow student had taken of her during a game.
“It was a photo of me playing softball, which is my favorite sport,” she said. “I really liked the photo.”
Wissing worked on the project for about three weeks during class, but had to continue working on it at home for another week or two to finish it.
“I was going through hundreds of different magazines to find the colors I wanted,” she said.
Luckily, she didn’t have to track down the magazines herself. In the art room at school, there’s a box of magazines students can use for various art projects.
She had submitted the piece during last semester and nearly forgot about it. A representative from the congressman’s office called on April 19 to let her know she had won second place.
“I was just really shocked,” Wissing said. “I think it’s a big honor for my piece to be selected.”
Wissing was one of four artists selected for the annual competition.
Artwork by the first-place winner, “Vennsia” by Brianna Jorgenson of Orleans, will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol.
The third-place winner, “Toad of the Platte” by Charli Wells of Holdrege, will be displayed in Smith’s Grand Island office.
“America’s Pastime” by Caden Holm of Mason City, the fourth-place winner, will be displayed in Smith’s Scottsbluff office.
Smith visited Adams Central Thursday to congratulate Wissing and speak to the school’s students. After a short presentation, he opened the floor up to questions from the high school students.
Wissing said it meant a lot to her to have the congressman visit her school to honor her.
Her mother, Inde, said she thought it was amazing that Smith would come to make the presentation and visit with the students.
“It was just really neat he took that time to invest in our kids,” she said.
