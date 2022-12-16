What started out slow concluded with a record-setting response as Adams Central students collected 9,002 items for the Hastings Food Pantry.
The collection came last week during the district’s annual food drive, organized by Adams Central National Honor Society members.
Students at the junior/senior high school, elementary and preschool bested the goal of 7,000 food items.
Twila Knehans, Adams Central NHS sponsor, said the district has organized the food drive for 37 years.
“Each year we have increased our goal,” she said. “The kids are amazing. Our staff is amazing. Our community is amazing.”
She believes 9,002 food items is a record, with the previous high number given around 8,000.
“We were pretty excited about that,” she said.
The event began in 1985 as a canned food drive that also included toys but no goal.
The first goal was set in 1986 at 300 food items. There were 400 items given.
“You can see from 1986 when they set that first goal and now our goal was 7,000 and bringing in 9,000, it is pretty amazing when you start looking at some of those numbers and what the contributions are by the Adams Central district,” Knehans said.
Students also have the “small incentive” of an extra day off of school during the holiday break if the goal is achieved.
Adams Central students were supposed to report back on Jan. 4. They now will come back on Jan. 5.
That also has changed since 1986, when students got out of school 15 minutes early after the goal was reached.
“To me, it’s not really about the extra day off school,” NHS member Justin Barbee said. “It’s just being able to raise 9,000 cans for the community is a great achievement and just a really great way to get the school, not only our National Honor Society group, involved in the community, but the school. So it’s a really great accomplishment.”
Students take donations to their homeroom during Patriot Period.
National Honor Society members collect donations from each of the classrooms and take them to the commons area outside of the gymnasium.
The days of the week had different themes based on current needs at the Hastings Food Pantry, such as Macaroni Monday to replenish noodle supplies or Fruit Friday to focus on canned fruits and vegetables.
About 600 items were given Monday.
“So we were a long ways away,” Knehans said.
Students brought in about 1,000 each day on Tuesday and Wednesday.
So, Adams Central wasn’t quite halfway to the goal of 7,000 at the halfway point of the week-long drive.
Then school was canceled Thursday due to the weather.
“Fortunately, with social media we were able to kick out on our website a reminder to bring stuff in,” Knehans said. “So Friday was a crazy day for us.”
More than 6,000 food items came in on Friday.
“Really that Friday we really showed up,” Barbee said. “I didn’t know if we would make it or not.”
The senior class brought 1,300 food items.
“That was really good to see,” he said.
It took National Honor Society members about an hour to count everything.
“Being able to bring in cans you know are going to help someone and make someone’s Christmas, especially with the time of year it is, I think it’s really special,” NHS Vice President Carlee Wissing said.
She helped post on social media to remind people to bring in cans and made posters.
The food was sorted and taken to the Presbyterian Emmanuel Arts Community Engagement Center in the former Hastings Middle School manual arts building for storage.
Hastings Food Pantry board president Don Gronemeyer said the big donation is a big help.
“Our shelves are really getting emptied down quite a bit, and so this gives us a boost that’s really going to carry us into the next year,” he said.
Local residents wanting to contribute to the Hastings Food Pantry still can donate at the Hastings Museum.
The annual Tri-City Food Fight started after Thanksgiving. The competition also includes the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island and Archway in Kearney.
It’s a friendly way to see which organization can collect the most food for its local food pantry.
The Hastings Food Pantry serves about 2,500 people per year.
Food can be left at the museum Tuesday through Sunday during normal business hours. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 31.
Hastings Museum is taking one dollar off museum admission for people who bring in a can of food.
“They just need to know the museum’s supporting the Food Pantry and they’re doing their annual Food Fight right now and it’s a great time to donate and an easy way to donate to the community,” Gronemeyer said.
