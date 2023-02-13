Adams Central’s Early Childhood Center will be adding child care for kids involved in the preschool program.
Members of the Adams Central Board of Education voted 4-0, with two board members absent, to approve the inclusion for the 2023-24 school year on Monday during the board’s regular meeting.
Susan Lindblad, director of the Early Childhood Center in the former Juniata Elementary School, said the idea emerged directly from parents. When she started the position in August, she started talking to parents and asking about ways to improve the center.
Nearly everyone brought up child care needs. For some parents, it can be a struggle to drive from one end of the county to another multiple times a day to transport children for school and child care.
School officials sent a questionnaire to parents to gauge interest in adding child care to the center’s offerings.
“About 98% said if there was child care here, they would use it,” Lindblad said.
Superintendent Shawn Scott said child care couldn’t be offered under the school’s budget, but they are working with the Adams Central Schools Foundation to handle the fiscal side of the business.
The collaboration shows what a good foundation can do to support a school district, he said.
“This has grown out of a great need to our parents,” Scott said. “I think this would be an outstanding thing we could do for our parents.”
The plan is to start with the about 50-55 students enrolled in the early childhood program, ages 3-5. Parents would pay a comparable rate to other child care providers, and students would stay at the center in Juniata through normal working hours, simply walking between child care and preschool areas as needed.
Lindblad said no taxpayer dollars will be used to fund the child care portion. The school will work with the foundation to hire a director and likely two staff members to get started. The director will research comparable child care rates and determine what the cost would be for parents.
Lindblad has submitted a grant to help cover costs associated with the change.
“We don’t want to add a cost to our district,” she said. “We’re just trying to cover expenses.”
B.J. Pumroy, executive director of the Adams Central Schools Foundation, said in an email that the foundation is eager to work with the school district on this project.
“The Adams Central Schools Foundation has listened to the patrons of the district, community and educational leaders,” Pumroy wrote. “We recognize that there is a need for child care and we have the opportunity to have one in an existing location. Having the ability to jump start the educational pathways for our future students will be a nice conduit to the academic excellence of the school district.”
As a former elementary school, Lindblad said, the center has plenty of room to add the child care program. Children in the program also would be able to access the playground equipment and other facilities that are already in place for the preschool.
“I think this would be a boon to the community of Juniata,” she said.
Scott said school staff who are interested in making extra money would have the opportunity to work through the summer. Paraeducators, for example, could continue working with the child care program through the summer months when they normally wouldn’t have the school as an income source. It also could be a summer job opportunity for high school students.
“We’re proposing this to be a year-round program,” he said. “We can bring paras over as a summer job.”
If successful, Scott said, the child care program potentially could be expanded to help out more parents.
The board also approved the expansion of the Early Childhood program by adding an additional teacher.
Lindblad said the preschool program currently has a waitlist of students who are unable to participate because each class can accommodate only about 18-19 students.
Between the half-day preschoolers and full-day students, the center teaches about 70 children. With the additional teacher, the capacity will increase to 80-85.
“Every 3- to 5-year-old in the district should have the opportunity to come here if they want,” Lindblad said.
The board also received an update on the preschool program from teachers directly involved in the process.
Board President Dave Johnson said the preschool program has helped give students a head start in the classroom.
“Each year, I think we’ve expanded in different ways,” he said. “We continue to hear the benefits.”
In other business, the board:
- Adopted a capacity resolution for the 2023-24 school year.
- Renewed contracts for district principals and directors.
- Approved the 2023-24 school calendar.
- Accepted the resignations of Megan Lewandowski and Marisa Butler.
- Approved a contract for Karlee Kirkegaard as an early childhood teacher for the 2023-24 school year.
- Approved a contract for Danielle DeWitt as a Spanish teacher for the 2023-24 school year.
- Approved a contract for Megan Fago as an elementary teacher for the 2023-24 school year.
- Approved an update to the football field lights and scoreboard.
The next regular meeting will be March 13 at 6:30 p.m.
