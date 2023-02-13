AC preschool building 1
Adams Central school board members make their way into the Early Childhood Center Monday night for a tour. The building, which was formerly Juniata Elementary, will serve as a home for preschool and alternative education.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Adams Central’s Early Childhood Center will be adding child care for kids involved in the preschool program.

Members of the Adams Central Board of Education voted 4-0, with two board members absent, to approve the inclusion for the 2023-24 school year on Monday during the board’s regular meeting.

