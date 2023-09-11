Adams Central Public School District’s budget is planning to decrease its tax asking this year, Superintendent Shawn Scott said Monday at the Adams Central Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
The board conducted a public hearing on the 2023-24 proposed budget.
Scott explained that the school’s budget grew by $705,240, to about $22 million. The budget represents an overall 3.2% growth in the general fund, bond fund and special building fund.
“The result is an 8% decrease in taxes for our district,” he said. “It will be a nice thing to be able to do for our patrons.”
The school district will decide on the proposed budget during a special meeting Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Members of the board also voted 5-0 to approve a resolution to increase property tax request authority during its regular meeting Monday.
The resolution allows the district to override property tax restrictions implemented earlier this year by the Nebraska Legislature through LB243.
LB243 imposes new limits on a school district’s ability to levy property taxes for a school’s general and special building funds.
A provision in the law allows a school board to request more than the statutory amount if at least 70% of the board votes to increase the prescribed tax asking threshold.
Scott recommended the board adopt the resolution, even though the district won’t need the additional authority this year. The resolution will increase the base tax asking to be used for future years.
“Traditionally, we do a good job for our budget,” he said. “Financially, we are a pretty healthy district.”
In other business, the board:
— Conducted a hearing on the 2023-24 proposed budget
— Approved an interlocal agreement for providing Title 1 services to Christ Lutheran school
— Reviewed and approved the Emergency Operations Plan
The next regular meeting will be Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
