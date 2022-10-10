Adams Central
Adams Central High School

 Laura Beahm/Tribune//

Responding to requests from the public, the Adams Central Public Schools Board of Education will consider possible changes to the football field.

Meeting in regular session Monday at Adams Central Junior-Senior High School, the board voted 4-0, with with Dave Johnson and Tim O’Dey absent, to hire W-Design as architect to develop concepts and probable costs for a football stadium project.

