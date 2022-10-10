Responding to requests from the public, the Adams Central Public Schools Board of Education will consider possible changes to the football field.
Meeting in regular session Monday at Adams Central Junior-Senior High School, the board voted 4-0, with with Dave Johnson and Tim O’Dey absent, to hire W-Design as architect to develop concepts and probable costs for a football stadium project.
Vice President Chad Trausch said the building committee has identified the football stadium as a potential target for upgrades.
The contract with W-Design is the first step in reviewing possibilities for renovations and changes to the football field, south bleachers and fieldhouse. Phase 1 would include meeting with individuals and concept planning, concept site plan and probable costs.
Superintendent Shawn Scott said patrons have suggested making changes to the stadium, such as swapping the home and away bleachers around or installing artificial turf on the field.
At this point, Scott said, the building committee is exploring concepts, plans and costs. He hopes the study will be available by the beginning of 2023, at which time the board could discuss any changes the school should pursue.
Once the options are explored, Scott said, the board members would decide on a plan to move forward.
“I would anticipate it would be a multi-year plan,” he said.
In other business Monday, the board:
- Approved an administrative regulation regarding extra duty pay and hours.
- Reviewed updated enrollment information about the district.
- Heard a report on multicultural education in the curriculum.
- Reviewed the return to learn plan.
The next regular meeting will be Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
