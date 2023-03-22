The creepy and the kooky will dance and sing so spooky in Adams Central High School’s annual musical, “Addams Family Musical (School Edition),” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the school auditorium, 1090 S. Adams Central Ave.

Tickets for the musical are available at the door for each of the performances.

