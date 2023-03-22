The creepy and the kooky will dance and sing so spooky in Adams Central High School’s annual musical, “Addams Family Musical (School Edition),” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the school auditorium, 1090 S. Adams Central Ave.
Tickets for the musical are available at the door for each of the performances.
Based on the popular television sitcom that first aired in 1964, the freaky family is perhaps best known by today’s generation through the popular Netflix series “Wednesday,” featuring Jenna Ortega as the family’s hip and goth daughter by the same name.
In this musical portrayal of family drama, Wednesday (portrayed by Libby Hood) is planning dinner with her fiancé, Lucas Beinike (Quinton Huyser) and his parents, Mal (Brandon Clement) and Alice (Izzy Uecker), and her parents, Morticia (Hannah Gengenbach) and Gomez (Carter Lipovsky), to see how well the families get along before dropping the bombshell announcement that the two are in fact engaged.
Meanwhile, Fester (Grayson Hood) looks to celebrate his newfound love interest, the Moon, with ancestors summoned from the dead for the occasion.
Moved to action by Wednesday’s concern that her mother will disapprove of the union, Fester calls on the ancestors to stay on long enough to convince both families that the engaged pair is perfect for one other.
With hijinks provided by little brother Pugsley (Emmery Huyser) and comic relief from Lurch (Xander Uhrmacher) and Grandma (Kaley Waite), hilarity abounds throughout the production, transforming the freaky family tale into something outlandishly entertaining that, but for a few benign adult references, is wholly appropriate for all ages, said Nicole Gengenbach, who co-directs the play with Megan Lewandowski.
“They’ve done a great job,” Gengenbach said of her students. “We have some really cool big dance numbers, and the ancestors coming out of their graves is a cool effect. They all wear costumes from different time periods, and their makeup really makes them look dead.
“We’ve got a scene where Wednesday tortures Pugsley while singing a song that is a metaphor for her picking a new life over how her family is. All the leads have solid singing performances, and Lurch and Grandma are really great comic relief. They kind of steal the show because they are so funny. It’s not like they have big parts, just moments of brilliance.”
Appropriately, real-life family members of the cast and crew and community supporters have contributed to what Gengenbach said is a family-themed production that at its heart promotes the universality of familial love.
From costumes provided by Cheryl O’Curran, props from grandparents, and meals delivered by parents in between sporting practices and play rehearsals, the atmosphere of family love is well represented, both in real life and onstage.
“Your family and my family may look very different, but all parents care about their kids,” Gengenbach said. “Everyone wants their family to accept the person they love. That’s really what it is all about.
“I hope everybody will come and see the talent that our kids have. They’ve worked so hard on this since January. We want them to know the arts mean as much as athletic events and can bring the same kind of entertainment and enjoyment.”
