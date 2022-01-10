Adams Central Public School District released a new app to give patrons a one-stop shop to get information about the school.
Superintendent Shawn Scott told the Adams Central Board of Education during its regular meeting Monday that there had been nearly 600 downloads of the app since it was released Friday.
Scott said the app was part of the communications plan developed by IdeaBank in the summer. Based on surveys of students, staff, parents and other community members, people wanted a simplified way to get information about the school and its activities. All information put out by the school will be available through the app.
“It’s been very positive for us,” Scott said. “We took the basic things that people want to see and put it all in an app.”
The new app offers instant access to district news, calendars and other information, such as lunch menus and news alerts. The Adams Central Public Schools app is free to download from the Apple App Store or Google Play store.
“It’s pretty slick,” said board member Chris Wahlmeier.
The board also received an update on the district’s technology from directors of technology, Scott Schneider and Gary Warner.
Warner said the district plans to upgrade the Chromebooks used at the high school and take the older ones to the elementary school. He said reusing the devices extends their value and saves on replacement costs.
The school also is looking into the possibility of adding secondary internet access for redundancy and added cyber security.
Schneider said the school is obligated to protect the Social Security numbers of students and parents. He said schools have become the targets of hackers. Children especially are susceptible to identity theft because it could be years before the fraud is discovered since students don’t often access their Social Security numbers.
“It’s easy to take and not know it’s being used,” he said.
In other business, the board:
Elected the same slate of offic
- ers: Dave Johnson as president, Chad Trausch as vice president, Tim O’Dey as secretary and Janice Niemeyer as treasurer.
- Adopted the same order of business for meetings as used previously.
- Approved the current board policies and regulations.
- Selected Almquist, Maltzahn, Galloway and Luth in Grand Island as school auditor.
- Designated the Hastings Tribune as the local newspaper for publications.
- Designated Perry, Guthery, Hasse and Gessford as district attorney.
- Accepted the resignation of Lori Hudson, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
The next regular meeting will be Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
