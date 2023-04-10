Members of the Adams Central Board of Education updated the district’s policy regarding foreign exchange students Monday during the board’s regular monthly meeting.
Superintendent Shawn Scott said the old policy was put in place before he became superintendent and it was time for an update. The wording was generic and didn’t cover some situations that have come up in recent years.
The new policy specifies the prospective foreign exchange student must have adequate proficiency in English.
“Then it’s more about the learning about us than learning the language,” he said. “That’s not something a lot of school districts want to deal with.”
Another addition is the type of visa required for a student to participate in the program. Scott said some lower quality foreign exchange programs only require a visa that would be used for employment. Half to 2/3 of the foreign exchange student programs use a J-1 visa and Scott said that would ensure the district was working with higher quality programs.
A host family must live in the district or be a staff member in the district.
It also includes a restriction to exclude foreign exchange students if the district wasn’t able to accept option enrollment students.
As long as the district has capacity to accept students from outside the district, up to two foreign exchange students could be among them.
“We would take two, though that could be overwritten,” Scott said.
In other business, the board reviewed its safety plan. Scott said both the elementary and high schools conduct regular drills to let students know what to do in case of fire or an intruder in the building.
With recent threats at area schools, he said it’s timely to review the district’s plans and make sure students and staff alike understand the steps to take in an emergency.
Scott said having mental health professionals working with students and posters around to encourage the reporting of different warning signs can help.
“Some of the prevention things we do, we’ll never know how much that helps but it’s always good to do,” he said.
The next regular meeting will be May 8 at 6:30 p.m.
