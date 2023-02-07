Adams Central Elementary School’s Blue team won the Educational Service Unit No. 9 Elementary Quiz Bowl Tuesday at North Shore Assembly of God.
The contest included students in grades 4-6.
The Adams Central Blue team includes Kenna Gregg, Harper Fish, Gillian Reinhard, Ashtyn Abrams, Zayla Griess and Emmy Frey. The team is coached by Lynette Boelhower.
Sandy Creek Elementary School’s 5A team, coached by Julie Studnicka, won second place. Team members included Nathan Brhel, Bo Petr, Charlie Shaw, Colson Spilker, Kipton Williamson and Neviah McBride.
Longfellow Elementary School’s Gold team, coached by Ruth Raun and Jessica Neuhart, took third place. Team members included Ben Kuehn, Cooper Drake, Daniel Gallaway, Hoover Holden, Ariah Hoshaw, Grayson Marsh and Raegan Welsch.
