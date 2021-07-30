The Hastings Police Department announced July 28 that its 911 Center now can accept text-to-911 for Adams County. Most wireless customers can send a text to 911 in an emergency.

Text-to-911 should only be used in an emergency situation, when placing a 911 phone call isn’t possible — for instance, if the caller is deaf, hard of hearing, speech-impaired, or when speaking out loud would put the caller in danger.

If there is an emergency and you are unable to make a phone call, remember these steps:

  • Do not text and drive
  • In the first text message, send the location and type of emergency.
  • Text in simple words, in English, without abbreviations or slang.
  • Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 call taker.

Also remember:

  • A text or data plan is required to place a text to 911.
  • As with all text messages, messages to 911 may take longer to receive, may get out of order, or may not be received at all.
  • If you don’t receive a text response from 911, they didn’t receive your text; try to contact 911 another way.
  • Photos and videos can’t be sent to 911.
  • Text to 911 can’t include more than one person; don’t text 911 in a group text.
  • It is a crime to text or call 911 with a false report. Prank texters can be located.
  • Voice calls to 911 are still the best and fastest way to contact 911.
  • Text-to-911 service isn’t available everywhere in Nebraska and the U.S.
