The Hastings Police Department announced July 28 that its 911 Center now can accept text-to-911 for Adams County. Most wireless customers can send a text to 911 in an emergency.
Text-to-911 should only be used in an emergency situation, when placing a 911 phone call isn’t possible — for instance, if the caller is deaf, hard of hearing, speech-impaired, or when speaking out loud would put the caller in danger.
If there is an emergency and you are unable to make a phone call, remember these steps:
- Do not text and drive
- In the first text message, send the location and type of emergency.
- Text in simple words, in English, without abbreviations or slang.
- Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 call taker.
Also remember:
- A text or data plan is required to place a text to 911.
- As with all text messages, messages to 911 may take longer to receive, may get out of order, or may not be received at all.
- If you don’t receive a text response from 911, they didn’t receive your text; try to contact 911 another way.
- Photos and videos can’t be sent to 911.
- Text to 911 can’t include more than one person; don’t text 911 in a group text.
- It is a crime to text or call 911 with a false report. Prank texters can be located.
- Voice calls to 911 are still the best and fastest way to contact 911.
- Text-to-911 service isn’t available everywhere in Nebraska and the U.S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.