Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners approved a pair of resolutions pertaining to the 2022-23 Adams County budget Tuesday, but not without some controversy about the nature of the public hearing.
The commissioners voted 6-0 during a special meeting to approve the resolution setting the tax request and also unanimously approved the resolution of adoption and appropriations. Commissioner Dale Curtis was absent.
The county’s total property tax request is $18,119,392.
Of that amount, $13,434,368 is for non-bonded operations — $13,219,812 for the general fund and $214,556 for the library fund.
The parking lot bond is $47,531; the county jail bond — new for the 2022-2023 fiscal year — is $3,851,256; and the highway bond is $786,237.
The property tax request is increasing by 36% to $18,119,392, up from $13,332,228 for 2021-22
The county’s 2022 proposed tax rate is .428530, up 25% from .342147 in 2021. That means property owners would pay 42.853 cents in tax for every $100 in assessed value of taxable property they own to support county government.
“This is an increase over last year due to the jail and personnel,” said commissioner Chuck Neumann, who chairs the county budget committee.
The county’s total assessed taxable valuation increased by 8.51% over the previous year.
“Is it safe to say, Chuck, if we didn’t have the bond payments on the jail facility and increased staffing costs, possibly the levy would’ve gone down?” Commissioner Joe Patterson asked.
Neumann agreed.
“Yes, those are the two big hitters,” he said.
He said there was also an increase in roads department supply costs.
Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller estimated bridge material costs increased by about 20%.
“Bridges are expensive, roads are expensive,” Neumann said.
Board Chairman Lee Hogan said he hopes by this time next year the jail will be open and running.
“Yeah, I think we’ll have one more year and then hopefully we’ll get rid of the boarding of prisoners in other counties, plus less transportation to and from those facilities and hopefully other counties will want to house prisoners here,” Neumann said.
Hogan said Sheriff John Rust told him it would cost more than $2 million to house Adams County prisoners in other counties this year.
The county’s notice of budget hearing and budget summary stated that the county board would meet Tuesday morning “for the purpose of hearing support, opposition, criticism, suggestions or observations of taxpayers relating to the setting of the final tax request.”
As with a normal county board meeting, the agenda for Tuesday’s special meeting included an item to receive comments from the public. No one asked to speak.
This was before Neumann’s presentation of the 2022-23 budget.
“There was a call for public comment at the beginning of the meeting and no one responded,” Hogan said in an interview after the meeting.
Adams County Zoning Administrator Judy Mignery asked Hogan following the budget presentation if there were public comments on the final tax request.
Willis Hunt of Hastings, who was one of just a couple members of the public who attended Tuesday’s meeting, was frustrated the meeting wasn’t opened for public comments after the budget presentation but before the county took action on the budget.
“The informality of all these kinds of things is fine, except it’s in violation of the law,” Hunt told the Tribune after the meeting. “Maybe people ought to know that. It’s very disturbing to me.”
The county’s budget meeting came the day after the county board room was the venue for a standing-room-only joint public hearing, which was new this year, but was required by LB644.
The joint hearing addressed the property tax requests for Adams County; the city of Hastings; and the Hastings, Adams Central and Silver Lake public school districts. All five of those public entities were required to be part of the hearing because their property tax request rose beyond a certain threshold from 2021-22 to 2022-23.
Many of the people who spoke during that meeting expressed frustration over the size of the room and the fact that people outside of that room couldn’t hear the budget presentations.
“It’s something we have to do each and every year,” Hogan said the new joint public hearings. “It’s just too bad the state made it difficult for everyone this year. It has done nothing but create issues for not only our county, but lots of counties around.”
