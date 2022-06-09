Nearly three months after members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted against participating in the County Bridge Match Program, county board now has changed its mind due to the selection of a different location.
County board members voted 6-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to approve an agreement and resolution with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for County Bridge Match Program funds for a structure on Osage Avenue about 1,700 feet south of Oak Ridge Road.
Location of the previous county bridge match project was announced in January. The location at that time was on Prosser Road, about half a mile north of Powerline Road.
It was an old truss bridge. The anticipated bid cost at that time was $900,000, which was deemed to be too much money.
The agreement approved on Tuesday called for the Nebraska Department of Transportation to contribute up to 55% of construction costs, not to exceed $200,000.
According to the engineer’s estimates, the structure on Osage Avenue is expected to cost $296,413.
It will be a triple-span concrete box culvert. Each span will be 12 feet wide by 7 feet tall.
The objective of the Nebraska state program, which is funded by the Transportation Innovation Act, is to create a process that empowers and encourages local partnerships in order to promote innovative solutions and streamline repairs and replacement of deficient bridges in Nebraska’s county road system.
Adams County previously had projects selected for the county bridge match program in 2020, 2018 and 2017. County Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller as well as members of the Roads, Bridges and Weeds Committee have talked previously about how useful the state funds have been in accomplishing needed projects.
The right fit of funding versus project scope is important. In 2018, Adams County received $150,000 in matching funds for repairs to the bridge on Showboat Boulevard near Pauline, a $400,000 project — far less than the anticipated cost of the Prosser Avenue project.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation publishes a request for proposals. Proposals are selected by a committee using a seven-category scoring guide.
There are four eligibility criteria: the bridge is structurally deficient, the structure must be at least 20 feet in length, located on a local road or above according to the state functional classification, and the bridge must not have been advertised for bids for construction.
When county board members approved the one- and six-year road and bridge improvement plan on Feb. 15, farmer Mason Hoffman asked about reopening the bridge on Osage Avenue south of Oak Ridge Road that was closed five years ago.
He said several farmers in that area had been affected by the closure.
Following a discussion with the county road and bridge committee, the board voted down on March 15 that agreement because $900,000 for the bridge on Prosser Avenue represented three years of county bridge construction budget.
“At the time we also had recognized on our one- and six-year hearing a request to replace the bridge on Osage, south of Oak Ridge,” Miller said. “Following the decline of the first interlocal agreement with the department of roads, road-bridge (committee) sent a letter to the department of roads, requesting we move those funds to the new location on Osage. It took almost three months to get that approval, but we got it.”
