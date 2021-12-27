Editor’s note: Over the next six editions of the newspaper, ending on Jan. 3, 2022, the Hastings Tribune news department will present year-in-review highlights from 2021. The series begins Dec. 27 with entries from January and February. Happy Holidays.
January
The Fairmont community celebrated retiring Village Clerk Linda Priefert Carroll Zuerlein on Dec. 31, 2020. She stepped down after 29 years in the position.
Calvin Kurt Eickmann, the son of Jacey and Chris Eickmann of rural Edgar, became the first baby delivered at Mary Lanning Healthcare in 2021 when he was born Jan. 2.
The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce announced the 2021 Whoopers and Hoopers tournament was canceled. This was the second consecutive year the event was canceled.
The Adams County Board of Supervisors became the Adams County Board of Commissioners. Because of the title change, County Court Clerk Magistrate Tom Hawes swore in all seven members, not just those who were elected in November 2020.
Hastings College and Central Community College established an agreement providing additional career-focused learning opportunities.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 8-0 to put out a request for proposals to procure professional services for demolition of the 16th Street viaduct.
Ally Banks and Jeremiah Cox, two Hastings College freshmen from larger cities in other states, enjoyed the opportunity to tell the stories of local businesses in a series that appeared in the Hastings Tribune’s print, digital and social media platforms.
Hastings firefighters rescued a pair of dogs from a house fire in the 1900 block of Boyce Street. Bella, 3, and Daisy, 7 months, were recovering at TLC Vet Care.
Demolition started for a building on the Hastings Regional Center grounds that was constructed to provide geriatric housing and eventually was transformed into a minimum-security prison before it ultimately was abandoned more than 15 years ago.
Members of the Hastings City Council unanimously approved a contract with Farris Construction of Hastings to renovate the Jacob Fisher Rainbow Fountain for $385,591. Hastings Utilities budgeted $450,000 for the work.
The Hastings Museum launched a community art project called “We’re In This Together.” Individuals, families, organizations and businesses could purchase large puzzle pieces to decorate and be part of an exhibit at the museum.
Georgia Bishel, 102, toured Longfellow Elementary School, which underwent a two-year, top-to-bottom renovation and addition project from 2018-2020. Bishel taught at Longfellow from 1964 until her retirement in 1984.
Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte was transported to Mary Lanning Healthcare after a medical incident at his home that included a fall, seizure, atrial fibrillation and bleeding on the brain. Stutte attributed the incident to long-term effects related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Lisa Parnell-Rowe, director of development services for the city of Hastings, presented during a Hastings City Council work session the final report of a study that looked into the feasibility of a 9,500-square-foot addition to the city’s existing community center for a civic and culture center.
Troy Vorderstrasse, a 27-year employee of Hastings Fire and Rescue, was selected to be the department’s assistant fire chief.
More than 200 independent living residents at Good Samaritan Village received their first dose of the vaccine to protect against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Scouts from Cub Scout Pack No. 207 helped retire more than 1,000 flags in a ceremony at the American Legion Post No. 11 hall.
With the number of novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, cases trending downward locally, most city of Hastings facilities were reopening to the public.
Jaden Russell of Hastings was named the 2020 Tribland Outstanding 4-H’er.
Diane Biere, a seventh-grade English teacher at Hastings Middle School, was one of 20 teachers nationwide to receive $5,000 for her classroom through Staples’ #ThankATeacher contest.
February
Progress continued on several projects at the Hastings Museum. The city contracted in May 2020 with RLR Associates of Indianapolis for museum exhibit design. RLR principal Rod Reid wasn’t able to visit the museum until January 2021 and completed an overview of the footprint of the space on the museum’s second floor where the planned Naval Ammunition Depot exhibit, as well as the Kool-Aid exhibit, eventually will be located.
The South Heartland District Health Department was to receive a shipment of up to 800 doses of the novel coronavirus disease Moderna vaccine.
Members of the Hastings City Council approved an agreement with BRB Contractors Inc. of Topeka, Kansas, for improvements to the Pollution Control Facility primary digester in the amount of $1.38 million.
The Community Impact Network of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties was looking for a strong representation across the four-county area to participate in a series of three-part virtual conversations to discuss needs in the region and help set priorities and action plans.
Going into the 2021 construction season, Adams County had six projects on its one-year plan as well as 18 Federal Emergency Management Agency projects slated for completion.
A visit from Adams Central second-graders and teachers was the first by a school group to the Hastings Museum since it closed for public health reasons in October 2020.
Hastings Public Schools was looking to hire an assistant director of special education to help with the transition and oversee services for the district’s preschool students.
Hastings’ Downtown Center Association established a Food Fight, pitting businesses on the north and south side of downtown against each other to collected non-perishable goods for the Hastings Food Pantry.
Eve Hoops and Gianna Rosno, best friends and St. Cecilia Middle School sixth-graders, placed first and second, respectively, in the Adams County Spelling Bee.
Hastings Catholic Schools was plowing forward with a plan to establish an agricultural education program for St. Cecilia High School and Middle School.
Bruce Springsteen visited the Geographic Center of the United States near Lebanon, Kansas, as part of a Jeep commercial that appeared during Super Bowl LV.
The Blue Hill boys and girls basketball teams each won Twin Valley Conference championships.
The Hastings Early Child Development Center was preparing to open in the former Golden Friendship Center building at 509 S. Bellevue Ave.
The Guaranty State Bank and Trust Co. branch in Burr Oak, Kansas, reportedly was robbed.
Willie and Kim Mohlman of Red Cloud were killed in a head-on collision on Nebraska Highway 4 between Blue Hill and Red Cloud.
The Hastings High girls swim team won the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference meet for the second year in a row and the boys finished as runner-up.
Temperatures in Tribland reached 20 degrees below to zero due to a perfect storm of extreme cold from Mexico to Canada.
Gov. Pete Ricketts praised the community of Hastings for efforts to develop Nebraska’s workforce when the governor attended the ribbon-cutting for the Hamilton Building, home to advanced manufacturing design technology and welding technology programs, at Central Community College-Hastings.
The Vital Signs Health Fair was canceled for the second year in a row due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
Hastings’ mask requirement, which had been in effect since Nov. 26, 2020, expired when members of the Hastings City Council didn’t approve an amendment that would have kept the mask ordinance in place until Hastings averaged two or fewer cases of COVID-19 per day for two consecutive weeks.
Chester, a stray black Labrador retriever at Start Over Rover, was selected for training to become a single-purpose police canine.
Craig Kautz, who retired in 2019 from his role as superintendent of Hastings Public Schools, became executive director of the school district’s foundation.
The St. Cecilia Middle School Quiz Bowl team eked out a victory against the Hastings Middle School’s eighth-grade team to win the Educational Service Unit No. 9 Junior High Quiz Bowl.
Instead of in its annual March timeframe, Hastings Kiwanis decided to hold its 2021 Pancake Day in conjunction with a statewide fly-in in June at the Hastings Municipal Airport.
