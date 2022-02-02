In the midst of rising prices, Adams County was able to lock in state bid contract amounts from 2021 for a pair of motor graders.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 to purchase from Murphy Tractor a 2022 John Deere six-wheel-drive grader for $272,377 after a $85,000 trade-in for a county-owned 2013 grader.
The commissioners also unanimously approved purchasing a 2022 tandem-drive John Deere grader for $242,646 after a $62,000 trade-in for a county-owned for a 2010 grader.
Adams County hasn’t purchased a motor grader since 2019.
“So we’re two years, three years behind,” Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller said.
The six-wheel-drive grader will be delivered in the next couple months. However, the state bid is locked in until May 31, and the nature of the state contract allows Adams County to approve the contract in February for delivery in November or December, which means it will be included in the 2022-23 budget.
“Why it’s a little different this year is prices are locked in and we’ve taken huge increases,” said Jake Ryba, territory sales manager for Murphy Tractor.
He said outside of state contracts, prices have increased 8% since the state contracts went into effect June 1, 2021.
Such an increase equates to at least $30,000-$40,000.
“The cool thing about this is as long as we agree to purchase this and order it by May, we could deliver it in the next year’s budget,” Ryba said. “The prices are locked in and nothing changes, so we’re good to go.”
Miller said there’s a reason for purchasing the two different kinds of graders.
“This six-wheel drive will be put on the grading crew, replacing the existing six-wheel drive there and moving that machine into the general maintenance fleet,” she said. “The second motor grader off the state contract will be a tandem-drive grader and placed into the general road maintenance fleet.”
Miller also introduced the county’s 2022 1- and 6-year road plan.
The public hearing for the plan will be 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 15.
The plan includes six projects on the 1-year plan and 40 projects on the six-year plan.
The one-year plan includes the following:
- Bridge on Oak Ridge Road west of Adams Central Avenue, replacing a timber structure with new concrete box culvert.
- New bridge on Osage Avenue one-half mile north of 12th Street to replace a timber bridge with a new concrete box culvert.
- New bridge on Palomino Avenue south of Pauline Boulevard to be built by county crew.
- Replacement bridge on the east and north leg near the intersection of Oak Ridge and Antioch Avenue.
- Replacement bridge on Blue Hill Road east of Union Avenue with multiple large corrugated metal pipes.
- Bladen Avenue county line curve correction with Webster County.
Those projects total $1.215 million.
In addition, three asphalt projects are planned to total $937,726:
- Four miles on Adams Central Avenue from U.S. Highway 6 to Assumption Road
- 3.2 miles on Denman from Lochland Road to the Buffalo County line.
- 1,300 feet on Bladen Avenue at the Adams-Webster county line reconstruction line curve cost share with Webster County.
The commissioners also approved authorizing Chairman Lee Hogan signing an interlocal agreement with Kearney County for cost-sharing of the Denman Avenue asphalt paving project at a cost of around $168,000 per county.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners approved applying for a 75%/25% grant for an outdoor warning siren at the Adams Central Elementary easement, northwest of the school. The county’s 25% share will be $4,200, coming out of the emergency management budget.
In other business, the commissioners:
- Unanimously approved discontinuing being the fiscal agent for the Nebraska Regional Interoperability Network.
- Unanimously approved an Adams County Office Building assembly room rental request by Deanna Mead for Feb. 5.
- Unanimously approved a request for proposal for bid package three for the planned new Adams County jail.
