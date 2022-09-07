Adams County officials are pleased with the line of communication established with BNSF Railway over a pair of closed railroad crossing bridges even if there is an ownership dispute on one.
The county had a meeting Aug. 31 with three BNSF representatives — one from Grand Island and two from the BNSF Kansas City office — to discuss a bridge on Osage Avenue north of Sundown Road and one on Oregon Trail Road. County officials have discussed permanently closing both structures but delayed such action until meeting with railroad representatives, hoping to come up with a solution to the issue.
County officials who participated in that discussion briefed the rest of the Adams County Board of Commissioners during the county board’s regular meeting on Tuesday.
Both bridges are closed due to their condition.
In both cases, arguments for upgrading and reopening the structures included emergency response time, current lack of accessibility — especially if a train is blocking crossings — and a negative effect on property values.
Commissioner Chuck Neumann, who serves on the county road and bridge committee, said neither the railroad nor the county have records stating who constructed the Osage Avenue bridge.
Adams County hasn’t touched the structure during Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller’s 20 years working for Adams County.
Adams County historically has informed BNSF when maintenance was needed and the railroad made the needed repairs. The bridge was repaired most recently in 2015.
Miller provided information to BNSF two years ago regarding the last time BNSF performed maintenance.
“If there is nothing in writing they are not claiming it even though they’ve done it in the past,” she said.
She said BNSF will study the track coming up from the north, which Miller said the railroad refers to as its Blue Hill line.
There was discussion at the Aug. 31 meeting as to whether BNSF trains could stage south of Assumption Road to keep the crossing there open to traffic.
“They were going to look into that because that would really help for farmers getting back and forth,” Neumann said. “During the public hearing one of the main things was transportation and farm equipment across the railroad tracks and getting blocked for long periods at a time.”
There was also some discussion about making the closure that has been in effect at Constitution Avenue west of Kenesaw a permanent closure.
“I thought the meeting went very well,” Miller said. “Everybody could talk openly.”
Lee Hogan, board chairman and a road and bridge committee member, said he was pleasantly surprised.
“They were very easy to work with, and it was a very open conversation,” he said.
Miller said she expects to hear from BNSF within the next 10 days to set up another meeting.
In other business, board members:
- Voted 7-0 to approve the chairman’s signature to receive the annual High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Initiative grant agreement in the amount of $46,291.
- Unanimously approved change orders in the amount of $89,800 to allow for carbon dioxide detection equipment.
- Unanimously approved a resolution approving final levy allocations for political subdivisions in Adams County for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
- Unanimously approved an interlocal agreement for Veterans’ Treatment Court.
- Unanimously approved a bid of $47,665 from Ace Irrigation for stock/inventory of corrugated metal pipe. The bid from Ace was lowest of three bids.
- Unanimously approved a resolution to authorize appointed board members to sign change orders relating to the Adams County jail construction.
- Unanimously approved tabling action until next meeting a contract with W Design for county roof projects.
