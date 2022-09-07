Adams County officials are pleased with the line of communication established with BNSF Railway over a pair of closed railroad crossing bridges even if there is an ownership dispute on one.

The county had a meeting Aug. 31 with three BNSF representatives — one from Grand Island and two from the BNSF Kansas City office — to discuss a bridge on Osage Avenue north of Sundown Road and one on Oregon Trail Road. County officials have discussed permanently closing both structures but delayed such action until meeting with railroad representatives, hoping to come up with a solution to the issue.

0
0
0
0
0