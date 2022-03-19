Deciding it wasn’t the most prudent use of county funds, members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted against signing the county bridge match program agreement this year.
Board members made the decision at their regular meeting on Tuesday.
Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller said each year a county can submit a request to have a bridge selected for the program.
The Adams County bridge that was selected is a 140-foot replacement concrete slab on Prosser Avenue, half a mile north of Powerline Road, over the Little Blue River.
Miller said the estimate for the structure this year is around $1 million. The county could receive up to $200,000 through the county bridge match program.
“With our current budgeting that means we would lock in three years of payments on one bridge structure of our current budget rate of $350,000 per year on a low-volume road of 20 vehicles a day, on the average,” she said.
About five years ago, the county did regrade and reclassify a minimum-maintenance road to a local road, so if one of the trusses on that bridge went down there would be another way out.
The objective of the Nebraska state program, which is funded by the Transportation Innovation Act, is to create a process that empowers and encourages local partnerships in order to promote innovative solutions and streamline repairs and replacement of deficient bridges in Nebraska’s county road system.
Adams County previously had projects selected for the county bridge match program in 2020, 2018 and 2017. Miller as well as members of the Roads, Bridges and Weeds Committee have talked previously about how useful the state funds have been in accomplishing needed projects.
The right fit of funding versus project scope is important. In 2018, Adams County received $150,000 in county bridge match program funds for repairs to the bridge on Showboat Boulevard near Pauline, a $400,000 project — far less than the anticipated cost of the Prosser Avenue project.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation publishes a request for proposals. Proposals are selected by a committee using a seven-category scoring guide.
There are four eligibility criteria: the bridge is structurally deficient, the structure must be at least 20 feet in length, located on a local road or above according to the state functional classification and the bridge must not have been advertised for bids for construction.
Miller checked to see if Adams County could relocate the county bridge match program funds to another structure. She said there are three other possible bridges to which Adams County could reallocate these funds for a similar design.
Those other structures would be shorter than the one already selected. Miller said the cost would be around $700,000, which still is two years’ worth of bridge budgeting.
“So the general discussion through road/bridge is maybe this isn’t the best fit this year for Adams County,” she said, referring to the county’s Roads, Bridges and Weeds Committee. “That’s where we’re at.”
Commissioner Lee Hogan, who chairs the County Board of Commissioners as well as its Roads, Bridges and Weeds Committee, said the committee talked about the situation before Tuesday’s county board meeting.
“We thought it would be to our advantage not to participate this year because of the cost,” he said.
The state matching funds would be reallocated to another county.
Miller said Adams County has 30 eligible bridges that meet requirements for the county bridge match fund.
“So many of those bridges can be replaced with a pre-cast slab structure, culverts or a box culvert,” she said. “That’s why it’s so limited where we could move these funds. All of them are on 25 vehicle-a-day roads for those costs. So we feel like it’s best to use our budgeted money on some of these smaller structures and get more done for the same price.”
“We get more bang for our buck by not going with the state program this year,” added Commissioner Chuck Neumann, who also serves on the Roads, Bridges and Weeds Committee.
