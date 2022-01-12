Election filings
Several incumbents and one new candidate have filed to run for elected offices in Hastings and Adams County.
Election filings began Jan. 5. Incumbent candidates are required to file by Feb. 15. Non-incumbents can file until March 1. The primary election will be May 10.
Here are the names who have filed for election:
- Chuck Rosenberg of 715 W. 35th St. filed Jan. 5 to keep his position on the Hastings City Council, representing Ward 3.
- John S. Rust of 1000 N. Sixth Ave. filed Jan. 5 to retain his seat as the Adams County Sheriff. Rust filed as a Republican.
- Ramona Thomas of 2730 Meadow Lane filed Jan. 5 as a Republican to keep her position as Adams County Clerk.
- Rachel L. Ormsby of Ayr filed Jan. 10 to retain her position as Register of Deeds. She filed as a Democrat.
- Michael Stromer of 1237 Academy Ave. filed Jan. 5 to retain his seat on the Adams County Board of Commissioners for District 1. He is registered as a Republican.
- A newcomer to the race for Adams County Board of Commissioners this year is Tim Reams. Reams, of 506 Lincoln Ave., filed Jan. 10 as a Republican for District 5.
Tax credit measure for private school donations fails
LINCOLN — A proposal that would have indirectly subsidized private K-12 schools in Nebraska by offering tax credits to scholarship donors stalled Wednesday in the Legislature.
Supporters fell five votes short of the 33 they needed to overcome a filibuster and force a vote on the bill, which effectively sidelines it for the rest of this year’s session. Seven lawmakers abstained from voting.
Supporters pitched the measure as a way to give low-income students more choices if a public school doesn’t meet their needs, but the measure drew sharp opposition from others lawmakers, who argued it would divert tax dollars away from K-12 public schools.
