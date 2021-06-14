Robin Stroot, chairwoman
402-705-8783
Note: Current COVID protocol guidelines will be observed that are active on the day of Open Class Entry Day, Judging Day and Release Day as well as the active days of the 2021 Adams County Fair. Mask wearing is optional as of the date of this printing.
1. Open Class exhibits may be entered only on Monday, July 12, from noon to 8 p.m. in the west end of the Activities Center. (Please note the new location.)
2. Tuesday, July 13, will be a judging day only! No exhibits will be accepted for entry.
3. Exhibits, ribbons and premium money will be released on Monday, July 19, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. only.
4. No premium money will be given to an entrant if their entry(s) is not picked up on Monday, July 19.
5. Those eligible to enter in Open Class are Adams County residents, Adams County Family and Community Education club members and their immediate family, and Hastings Quilters Guild members may enter exhibits as specified in Open Class Needlework.
6. Entry tags and premium lists are available at the Adams County Extension Office, from Robin Stroot, Open Class General Chairperson or they will be available at the eegistration desk at the fairgrounds on Entry Day.
7. Only one entry per person may be made under EACH CLASS (except where noted in Needlework/Quilts).
8. All possible care will be exercised in the handling and display of all entries, but no responsibility will be assumed for damage while on exhibit, in transit or through circumstances beyond control.
9. Any exhibit must be made or grown by the exhibitor.
10. Only one entry will be allowed in "Other Class" per lot per exhibitor.
11. After receiving first place in Open Class, an article cannot compete again.
12. No previous years' 4-H exhibits may be entered in Open Class.
13. 4-H'ers may not enter current year's 4-H project areas (i.e. Food, in general; Clothing, in general; Horticulture, in general, etc.) in Open Class.
14. There will be five age divisions in Open Class. Youth: ages 5 to 11; Teens: 12 to 18 (youth and teen ages will be stated on the entry tag); Adult: 19-60. Senior: Ages 60-74; Senior Plus: 75 and up. (Note: Entries for the Fine Art category have different age classifications.)
15. All exhibits, whether ribbon winners or not, will remain for the duration of the fair.
16. There will be no displaying of “non-judged” items.
17. The ribbons possible are Purple, Blue, Red and White at the discretion of the judge. It is possible a class will not have all the ribbon placements.
18. The judging will be done by qualified, impartial, professional judges.
19. Each division will have a "Best of Show" entry which receives a rosette ribbon and a $10 special award. Each division that has an “Honorable Mention” will also receive a rosette ribbon and a $5 special award. Exhibits must receive a Purple ribbon to be considered for "Best of Show” or “Honorable Mention.”
20. Exhibits will be open for viewing at the Exhibit Hall on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
21. Woodworking Exhibits will be entered in the appropriate lot and will be assigned a class number upon entry.
Baking
Superintendent: Phyllis O’Dey
Baked goods, if frozen, should be thawed before time of judging. Cakes should be displayed top side up, except for angel food and bundt cakes, which will be displayed bottom side up. The cakes will be judged as a whole cake. There should be NO cream cheese or dairy products in fillings or frostings. There should be no products with raw eggs. All cookies, coffee cakes and cakes shall be unfrosted unless entered in "Decorated Items". All baking exhibits are to be on a plastic or plastic coated plate and in a zip-type or twist-tie plastic bag, not plastic wrap unless the item is too large for a plate. Exhibits will be judged on flavor and texture (moisture cells, symmetrical shape, evenly browned and uniformity).
Ribbons for Lot A thru O Premium
Purple................$2.75
Blue.................. 2.25
Red................... 1.75
White................. 1.25
LOT A: BREAD
Class 1—White Bread
Class 2—Whole Wheat Bread
Class 3—Raisin Bread
Class 4—Other
LOT B: QUICKBREADS
Class 1—Corn Bread
Class 2—Zucchini
Class 3—Pumpkin
Class 4—Banana
Class 5—Coffee Cake (unfrosted)
Class 6—Rhubarb
Class 7—Muffins (4)
Class 8—Biscuits (4)
Class 9—Other
LOT C: BREAD MACHINE
Class 1—White Bread
Class 2—Whole Wheat Bread
Class 3—Yeast Rolls (4)
Class 4—Cinnamon Rolls (4)
Class 5—Other
LOT D: ROLLS (4 UNFROSTED)
Class 1—Dinner Rolls
Class 2—Cinnamon
Class 3—Kolaches
Class 4—Raised Doughnuts
Class 5—Other
LOT E: CANDY
Class 1—4 Pieces Fudge
Class 2—4 Pieces Divinity
Class 3—4 Pieces Peanut Brittle
Class 4—4 Pieces Hard Candy
Class 5—4 Caramels
Class 6—4 Pieces Other
LOT G: CAKES
Class 1—Angel Food, any kind, unfrosted
Class 2—Chiffon, any kind, unfrosted
Class 3—4 cupcakes, any kind, unfrosted
Class 4—Other
LOT H: COOKIES (4 each)
Class 1—Sugar
Class 2—Chocolate
Class 3—Ginger
Class 4—Chocolate chip
Class 5—Oatmeal
Class 6—Peanut Butter
Class 7—Butterscotch
Class 8—Filled
Class 9—Bar
Class 10—Brownies, unfrosted
Class 11—Brownies, frosted
Class 12—Zucchini
Class 13—Snickerdoodle
Class 14—Carrot Bars, unfrosted
Class 15—Other
LOT J: GLUTEN FREE
Class 1—Cakes
Class 2—Cookies
Class 3—Muffins
Class 4—Brownies
Class 5—Other
DECORATED ITEMS
(LOTS L, M AND N will be combined for a decorated Best of Show.)
LOT L: DECORATED CAKES
Decorated cakes may be on a dummy.
Class 1—Round Cake
Class 2—Square Cake
Class 3—Unusual Shape
Class 4—Children’s Party
Class 5—Patriotic Cake
Class 6—Seasonal
Class 7—Birthday
Class 8—Wedding
Class 9—Decorated Cupcakes, individual design (4 cupcakes)
Class 10—Decorated Cupcakes, presented as one design (no larger/more than 12 cupcakes)
Class 11—Other
LOT M: DECORATED COOKIES
Decorated cookies must have four on a plate.
Class 1—Seasonal
Class 2—Birthday
Class 3—Patriotic
Class 4—Children’s Party
Class 5—Large Decorated Cookie (one cookie only, must be six inches or larger)
Class 6—Other
LOT N: DECORATED OTHER ITEMS
Class 1—Sugar Eggs
Class 2—Gingerbread House
Class 3—Gingerbread Church
Class 4—Graham Cracker House
Class 5—Cereal House
Class 6—Coffeecake
Class 9—Other
LOT O: MINTS
Class 1—4 Sugar Mints
Class 2—4 Decorated Mints
PIE CONTEST
Superintendent: Samantha Clarke
The pie contest will be held Saturday, July 17. You must bring a copy of your pie recipe.
Rules:
1. Those eligible to enter are Adams County residents, Adams County FCE Club members, and their family members.
2. Pies must be baked/made by contestant.
3. Pies will be entered from 1-1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.
4. Judging will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.
5. All pies will be taken home immediately after judging is completed.
6. Cold pies must be brought in a cooler with ice and kept under refrigeration up to the time they are entered.
7. Premium money will be given immediately after judging.
8. Premium money is as follows:
Purple $4.00
Blue. . . . . . . 3.25
Red. . . . . . . . 2.50
White. . . . . . . 1.75
9. Each may enter one pie per class (see #7 of General Rules).
10. The judging will be done by a qualified, impartial judge.
11. Exhibits will be judged on appearance, crust flakiness, flavor, texture and filling. All pies must have a pastry crust with the exception of cheesecake. All fillings and crust must be made from scratch. No boxed or canned fillings nor any prepared or box crusts are allowed.
Outside Appearance: Evenly browned/golden brown color
Edges attractive and uniform
Not under-baked or burned
Crust: Tender, flaky texture
Taste, no off-flavors
Ingredients, well mixed
Filling: Appetizing
Flavor characteristic of product
Pleasing flavor, not too sweet
LOT A: CREAM PIES
All cream pies must be brought in a cooler with ice and kept under refrigeration until entry time.
Class 1—Banana Pie
Class 2—Coconut Pie
Class 3—Chocolate
Class 4—Sour Cream Raisin Pie
Class 5—Lemon Meringue Pie
Class 7—Other
LOT B: FRUIT PIES
Class 1—Apple
Class 2—Cherry
Class 3—Peach
Class 4—Strawberry
Class 5—Rhubarb
Class 6 —Blueberry
Class 7—Other
LOT C: Cheesecake
Cheese cake MUST be baked with appropriate crust (graham cracker, shortbread, etc.) and be brought in a cooler with ice and kept refrigerated until entry time.
Class 1—Traditional
Class 2—Turtle
Class 3—Pumpkin
Class 4—Chocolate
Class 5—Berry
Class 6—Citrus
Class 7—Caramel
Class 8—Other
Lot D: Nontraditional Pies (includes hand pies)
Class 1—Pecan
Class 2—Mincemeat
Class 3—Chess
Class 4—Black Bottom
Class 5—Bean
Class 6—Sweet Potato
Class 7—Other
Lot D: Tarts
Tarts may be entered as one large or three individual servings
Class 1—Citrus (lemon, lime, key lime)
Class 2—Meringue
Class 3—Berry (strawberry, raspberry, cherry, blueberry)
Class 4—Apple
Class 5—Peach, Apricot, or Nectarine
Class 6—Fruit Other
Class 7—Nut (pecan, walnut, hazelnut, almond)
Class 8—Chocolate
Class 9—Peanut Butter
Class 10—Other
Food preservation
Superintendents: Kris Horton
Canning Hints: Judges look for clean jars and screw bands. Be sure bands are rust free. Use standard canning jars with regular canning lids only. No premiums will be paid if seals are broken. Use only fully ripe products that are uniform in size. Bring your best. Be sure the name of the product is on the bottom of each jar, and the method used in canning (water bath or pressuring). Beets and cherries can look alike in sealed jars. Exhibits will be judged on: correct seal, correct U.S.D.A. processing procedures, cleanliness, correct head space, ripeness and uniformity of products. No wax seals on jam and jelly.
Ribbons for Lot A thru O Premium
Purple................ $2.50
Blue.................. 2.00
Red................... 1.50
White................. 1.00
LOT A: VEGETABLES
Class 1—Green Beans
Class 2—Yellow Beans
Class 3—Beets
Class 4—Carrots
Class 5—Corn
Class 6—Peas
Class 7—Tomatoes (whole canned)
Class 8—Fancy Pack, any kind of vegetables
Class 9—Stewed Tomatoes
Class 10—Potatoes
Class 11—Cauliflower
Class 12—Other
LOT B: FRUITS
Class 1—Pitted Red Cherries
Class 2—Bing Cherries
Class 3—Apples
Class 4—Apricots
Class 5—Peaches
Class 6—Pears
Class 7—Applesauce
Class 8—Fancy Pack Fruit, any kind
Class 9—Plums
Class 10—Other
LOT C: MEATS (PRESSURE CANNED ONLY)
Class 1—Beef
Class 2—Pork
Class 3—Chicken
Class 4—Fish
Class 5—Venison
Class 6—Other
LOT D: JELLY
(Entries will be accepted in any size jar. All jars must have lids. No wax seals.)
Class 1—Apple
Class 2—Cherry
Class 3—Grape
Class 4—Plum
Class 5—Wild Plum
Class 6—Rhubarb
Class 7—Currant
Class 8—Choke Cherry
Class 9—Beet
Class 10—Strawberry
Class 11—Strawberry/Rhubarb
Class 12—Zucchini
Class 13—Other
LOT E: JAMS, PRESERVES, BUTTERS
(Due to government recommendations, these items must be hot water bathed for five to ten minutes. No wax seals.)
Class 1—Strawberry
Class 2—Tomato
Class 3—Peach
Class 4—Apricot
Class 5—Apple
Class 6—Raspberry
Class 7—Rhubarb
Class 8—Rhubarb/Strawberry
Class 9—Blueberry/Rhubarb
Class 10—Grape
Class 11—Peach/Rhubarb
Class 12—Zucchini
Class 13—Wild Plum
Class 14—Choke Cherry
Class 15—Other
LOT F: SYRUPS
Class 1—Ice Cream
Class 2—Pancake
Class 3—Other
LOT G: MICROWAVED JELLY, JAMS, PRESERVES, BUTTERS
(Items must be processed in a hot water bath. No wax seals.)
Class 1—Jelly
Class 2—Jam
Class 3—Butters
Class 4—Preserves
Class 5—Zucchini
Class 6—Other
LOT H: - PICKLES
Class 1—Dill, whole
Class 2—Dill, sliced
Class 3—Sweet, whole
Class 4—Sweet, sliced
Class 5—Sweet, chunks
Class 6—Beet
Class 7—Watermelon
Class 8—Bread and Butter
Class 9—Peach
Class 10—Cinnamon
Class 11—Sauerkraut
Class 12—Apple Ring Pickles
Class 13—Cucumber Pickles
Class 14—Okra
Class 15—Other
LOT J: CONDIMENTS
(If condiments contain meat or vegetables, they need to be pressure canned.)
Class 1—Catsup
Class 2—Chili Sauce
Class 3—Pizza Sauce
Class 4—Spaghetti Sauce
Class 5—Red Salsa
Class 6—Green Salsa
Class 7—Tomato Paste
Class 8—Honey
Class 9—Other
LOT K: RELISHES
Class 1—Cucumber
Class 2—Corn
Class 3—Other
LOT L: CANNED SOUPS
(If soups contain meat or vegetables, they need to be pressure canned.)
Class 1—Chili
Class 2—Vegetable
Class 3—Chicken
Class 4—Tomato
Class 5—Other
LOT M: JUICES
Class 1—Tomato
Class 2—Grape
Class 3—Apple
Class 4—Other
LOT N: DRIED FOODS
(Entries must be exhibited in pint jars with lids and processing method designated.)
Class 1—Dried Fruit, 1 cup
Class 2—Dried Vegetables, 1/2 cup
Class 3—Dried Onions, 1/2 cup
Class 4—Meat Jerky, 4 to 6 pieces
Class 5—Dried Noodles, 1 cup
Class 6—Other Pasta
LOT O: DRIED FRUITS (1 CUP)
Class 1—Dried Apples
Class 2—Dried Apricots
Class 3—Dried Bananas
Class 4—Dried Grapes
Class 5—Dried Peaches
Class 6—Dried Pineapple
Class 7—Fruit Leather
Class 8—Other
LOT P: DRIED HERBS (1/4 CUP)
Class 1—Basil
Class 2—Sage
Class 3—Dill
Class 4—Oregano
Class 5—Chives
Class 6—Parsley
Class 7—Spearmint/Mint
Class 8—Savory
Class 9—Other
HOMEMAKING EXHIBITS
Superintendents: Sue Brown, Sharon Selley, Kathy Riese
New for 2021: Many Homemaking classes have been updated or changed from previous years’ Premium Book. Please review the new classifications carefully.
The exhibits judged "Best in Quilts” and “Best in Textile Art” at the Adams County Fair will be eligible to compete for the Nebraska State Fair Special Awards for needlework, in the correct division and class. The superintendent of needlework in Adams County must send the exhibit with the exhibitor’s name and address to the Nebraska Sate Fair. Exhibit will be under the rules in the Nebraska State Fair Premium Book.
The Hastings Quilters Guild will award a gift certificate and rosette to the Best of Show for a large quilt, medium quilt, small quilt, and mini/doll quilt. This will not include the antique quilt class. Large Quilt: Classes 1-10; Medium Quilt Classes 60-93; Small Quilt Classes 24-28 and 50-57; Mini/Doll Quilts: Classes 15-28, if they meet size requirement.
Members of the Hastings Quilters Guild may enter exhibits in Lot C.
In memory of Rita Jaworski, the Hastings Quilters Guild is sponsoring a $25 award for the best purple colored quilt. All quilts will be considered with the following criteria: 1: At least 50% of the quilt must be purple or a purple shade; 2: Pieced and quilted by one person; 3: Machine or hand quilted; 4: Mini, wall hanging to king size will be allowed; 5: This award will be given each year for 5 years, beginning in 2021.
Place a label with exhibitor's name on the lower left corner on the back of all quilts. Cover with a piece of fabric or tape. Note: The special card must accompany the quilt.
Ribbons for Lots A thru C Premium
Purple................ $3.75
Blue.................. 3.25
Red................... 2.25
White.................. 1.75
LOTS A & B: Entrant may enter two entries per class
LOT A: AFGHANS/LAP ROBES
Class 1—Afghan, crocheted
Class 2—Afghan, knitted
Class 3—Afghan, other
Class 4—Lap Robe, fleece
LOT B: BED COVERINGS
Class 1—Bedspread, crocheted
Class 2—Bedspread, knitted
Class 3—Bedspread, other
LOT C: QUILTS AND QUILTED ITEMS
New for 2021: Some quilt classifications have been updated and changed. Please review the new classifications carefully.
Entrant may enter two entries per class in Lot C.
Quilts: Must have three layers — top, batting and backing — and held together either by hand, machine quilting or tied by yarn, buttons, etc.
Quilts must be clean, fresh and odor free.
Quilts (whether they are large, mini quilts, quilted throws, wall hanging, or antique quilts) made by two or more people means one or more people made the top and/or another person or group did the quilting.
Group Quilts: Three or more persons working on the bed quilt, quilted wall hanging, quilted throw.
A card MUST be attached with the following information:
Name of the person/s who made the top
Name of the person and/or the other person or group who did the quilting
Label how the quilted item was quilted with the following:
T (tied)
HQ (hand quilted by maker)
HQC (hand quilted by other person/group/commercially quilted)
MQ (machine quilted by quilt maker-conventional machine)
MQLA (machine quilted by maker-non-computerized long arm)
MQLACP (machine quilted by other person long arm computerized)
MQCLA (machine quilted commercially, non-computerized long arm)
MQCLACP (machine quilted commercially, long arm computerized)
COMB (combination of hand/machine quilted or machine/tied, or hand/tied, or combination where two or more methods of quilting is done.
Size of item (width and length) Note: The class will be subdivided by the six quilting methods: T, HQ, HQC, MQ, MQLA, MQLACP, MQCLA, MQCLACP, COMB, AND by age division as listed in the General Rules.
Bed Quilts
(Suitable for a bed. Suggested minimum is 60 inches by 76 inches.)
Class 1—Quilt, applique
Class 2—Quilt, embroidered
Class 3—Quilt, cotton patchwork
Class 4—Quilt, pieced, 10 different fabrics or less
Class 5—Quilt, pieced, 11 to 25 different fabrics
Class 6—Quilt, pieced, more than 25 different fabrics
Class 7—Quilt, combination of applique' and piecing
Class 8—Quilt, combination of several different techniques (such as embroidery, rouching, beading, applique, piecing, cutwork, etc.)
Class 9—Quilt made by quilt group, school group, church group, etc.
Class 10—Quilt, other
Mini/Doll Quilts
A Mini/Doll quilt is a maximum of 24 by 24 inches. A mini quilt is a regular block, which is made into a miniature size block. Block can not be any larger than 4 inches by 4 inches.
Class 15—Applique
Class 16—Embroidered
Class 17—Cotton patchwork
Class 18—Quilt, pieced, 10 different fabrics or less
Class 19—Quilt, pieced, 11 to 25 different fabrics
Class 20—Quilt, pieced, more than 25 different fabrics
Class 21—Quilt, combination of appliqué and piecing
Class 22—Combination of several different techniques into one quilt (such as rouching, beading, appliqué, piecing, cutwork, etc.)
Class 23—Other
Doll Quilt
Class 24—Applique
Class 25—Embroidery
Class 26—Pieced
Class 27—Combination of techniques into one quilt (such as rouching, beading, applique, piecing, cutwork, etc.)
Class 28-Other
Antique Quilt
An antique quilt top is one whose top or blocks were begun prior to 1955 by someone other than the entrant (possibly by another family member or purchased) and completed by entrant within the last five years. Reformat, replace damaged area or complete the project with appropriate fabric or quilting. A brief state of 200 words or less explaining what was done by the entrant to complete the work must be attached to the exhibit.
Class 30—Antique Quilt
Baby Quilt
Class 34—Appliqué
Class 35—Embroidered
Class 36—Pieced
Class 37—Combination of techniques (such as rouching, beading, appliqué, piecing, cutwork, etc.)
Class 38—Other
Quilted Panel Quilt
Class 40—Panel (border added only)
Class 41—Panel (border and pieced blocks added)
Class 42—Panel (combination of techniques)
Class 43—Panel (other; list techniques)
Quilted Wall Hangings-Small (not intended for the bed)
Class 50-55: Less than 100 inches perimeter
Class 50—Applique
Class 51—Embroidered
Class 52—Cotton patchwork
Class 53—Quilt, pieced, 10 different fabrics or less
Class 54—Quilt, pieced, 11 to 25 different fabrics
Class 55—Quilt, pieced, more than 25 different fabrics
Class 56—Combination of several different techniques (such as embroidery, rouching, beading, appliqué, piecing, cutwork, etc.)
Class 57—Other
Quilted Wall Hangings-Large (not intended for the bed)
Classes 60-67: 100 inches or more perimeter
Class 60—Appliqué
Class 61—Embroidered
Class 62—Cotton Patchwork
Class 63—Quilt, pieced, 10 different fabrics or less
Class 64—Quilt pieced, 11 to 25 different fabrics
Class 65—Quilt, pieced, more than 25 different fabrics
Class 66—Quilt, combination of several different techniques (such as embroidery, rouching, beading, appliqué, piecing, cutwork, etc.)
Class 67—Other
Quilted Throws—Small
(Minimum is 160 inches and maximum is 225 inches)
Class 70—Appliqué
Class 71—Embroidered
Class 72—Cotton Patchwork
Class 73—Quilt, pieced, 10 different fabrics or less
Class 74—Quilt, pieced, 11 to 25 different fabrics
Class 75—Quilt, pieced, more than 25 different fabrics
Class 76—Combination of several different techniques into one quilt (such as embroidery, rouching, beading, appliqué, piecing, cutwork, etc.)
Class 77—Quilt made by quilt group, school group, church group, etc.
Class 78—T-shirt quilt
Class 79—Other
Quilted Throws-Large
(Minimum is 226 inches and maximum is 300 inches)
Class 80—Appliqué
Class 81—Embroidered
Class 82—Cotton Patchwork
Class 83—Quilt, pieced, 10 different fabrics or less
Class 84—Quilt, pieced, 11 to 25 different fabrics
Class 85—Quilt, pieced, more than 25 different fabrics
Class 86—Combination of several different techniques into one quilt (such as embroidery, rouching, beading, appliqué, piecing, cutwork, etc.)
Class 87—Quilt made by quilt group, school group, church group, etc.
Class 88—T-shirt Quilt
Class 89—Other
Class 90—Bed runners - not more than 25 inches
Quilts of Valor
Minimum: 55 inches by 65 inches. Maximum: 72 inches by 90 inches. MUST have a Quilt of Valor label.
Patriotic quilts DO NOT meet the requirement for Quilt of Valor.
Class 92—Quilt of Valor
Class 92P—Patriotic Quilt
Art Quilts (not intended for bed)
Class 93—Art Quilt, less than 160 inches perimeter
Class 94—Art Quilt, 160 inches perimeter or more
Quilted Household Items
Class 95—Quilted Table Runner, appliqué
Class 96—Quilted Table Runner, pieced
Class 97—Quilted Table Runner, combination of techniques
Class 98—Quilted Table Runner, other
Class 99—Quilted Table Topper, appliqué
Class 100—Quilted Table Topper, pieced
Class 101—Quilted Table Topper, combination of techniques
Class 102—Quilted Table Topper, other
Class 103—Quilted Placemats (4)
Class 104—Quilted Kitchen Appliance Cover(s)
Class 105—Quilted Tablecloth
Class 106—Quilted Hot Dish Mat
Class 107—Quilted Household Item, Other
Note: In the Lots D through Lot M, all techniques will be accepted. Entrant may enter two entries per class in Lots C through Lot Z. Each item will be judged on its own criteria for the technique used. If more than 3 or more items are entered in a class, they will be judged as a separate class. (Example, if 4 (four) tablecloths are crocheted they will be judged together and will be listed as a separate class – tablecloth, crocheted).
Ribbons for Lot D thru Z Premium
Purple................ $2.75
Blue.................. 2.25
Red................... 1.75
White................. 1.25
Lot D: Table coverings and Centerpieces
Class 1—Tablecloth
Class 2—Table Runner
Class 3—Table Topper
Class 4—Luncheon Cloth
Class 5—Luncheon Cloth with napkins
Class 6—Place Mats (4 mats must be entered)
Class 7—Hot Dish Mats
Class 8—Centerpiece
Class 9—Napkins (4 napkins must be entered)
Class 10—Table Covering/or Centerpieces, Other
Lot E: Towels and Coverings
Class 1—Bread Cover
Class 2—Bath Towel
Class 3—Bread Towel
Class 4—Hand Towel
Class 5—Refrigerator Hand Towel
Class 6—Tea Towel
Class 7—Tea Towel Set (6-7 in set)
Class 8— Towel/Covering, Other
Lot F: Buffet/Dresser Set
Class 1—Buffet Set
Class 2—Dresser Set
Lot G: Dishcloths and Pot Holders
Class 1—Dishcloth, crocheted
Class 2—Dishcloth, knitted
Class 3—Dishcloth, other
Class 4—Pot Holder, crocheted
Class 5—Pot Holder, knitted
Class 6—Pot Holder, other
Lot H: Doily(ies)
Class 1—Doily, crocheted
Class 2—Doily, knitted
Class 3—Doily, tatted
Class 4—Doily, other
Lot J: Pillow/Pillowcases
Class 1—Pillow Case
Class 2—Pillow
Class 3—Pillow, Decorative
Class 4—Baby pillow
Class 5—Other pillow or pillowcase
Lot K: Aprons
Class 1—Apron
Class 2—Other Apron
Lot L: Pictures-(must be framed)
Class 1—Crewel
Class 2—Counted Cross Stitch, list count on entry tag
Class 3—Counted Cross Stitch, lugana cloth
Class 4—Counted Cross Stitch, perforated paper
Class 5—Counted Cross Stitch, metal
Class 6—Counted Cross Stitch, hardanger
Class 7—Counted Cross Stitch, beaded
Class 8—Counted Cross Stitch, linen
Class 9—Counted Cross Stitch, other
Class 10—Embroidery
Class 11—Needlepoint
Class 12—Beaded
Class 13—Long Stitch
Class 14—Combination of techniques
Class 15—Baby Picture
Class 16—Baby Picture, other
Class 17—Set of Pictures (minimum of 3)
Class 18—Other, picture
Lot M: Wall Hangings
Class 1—Appliqué
Class 2—Beaded
Class 3—Counted Cross Stitch
Class 4—Crewel
Class 5—Cross Stitch
Class 6—Embroidery
Class 7—Framed in Hoop
Class 8—Latch Hook
Class 9—Needlepoint
Class 10—Combination of Techniques
Class 11—Other
Lot N: Christmas and Holiday Items
Class 1—Christmas Stocking
Class 2—Christmas Tree Skirt
Class 3—Christmas Cards
Class 4—Christmas Wall Hanging
Class 5—Christmas Ornaments
Class 6—Halloween Wall Hangings
Class 7—Halloween Cards
Class 8—Easter Wallhanging
Class 9—Easter Cards
Class 10—Other Holiday Wall Hanging (name the holiday)
Class 11—Holiday Card (name the holiday)
Class 12—Other Holiday Item
Lot O: Rugs
Class 1—Rugs
Class 2—Other
Lot P: Needlework Clothing Articles
Class 1—Mittens, crocheted
Class 2—Mittens, knitted
Class 3—Mittens, other style
Class 4—Purses
Class 5—Collars, crocheted
Class 6—Collars, knitted
Class 7—Collars, other
Class 8—Scarf, crocheted
Class 9—Scarf, knitted
Class 10—Scarf, fleece
Class 11—Socks, 1 pair crocheted
Class 12—Socks, 1 pair knitted
Class 13—Hat—crocheted
Class 14—Hat—knitted
Class 15—Hat, other
Class 16—Clothing garment, crochet
Class 17—Clothing garment, knitted
Class 18—Other, crochet item
Class 19—Other, knit item
Lot R: Angels/Dolls/Toys
Class 1—Doll (crocheted or knitted)
Class 2—Doll Dress
Class 3—Doll Other Clothing
Class 4—Dressed Doll, china
Class 5—Dressed Doll, plastic
Class 6—Sewn Doll
Class 7—Needlepoint Toy
Class 8—Stuffed Animal
Class 9—Raggedy Ann
Class 10—Raggedy Andy
Class 11—Raggedy Ann and Andy
Class 12—Crocheted Toy
Class 13—Knitted Toy
Class 14—Doll with crocheted clothing
Class 15—Doll with knitted clothing
Class 16—Cabbage Patch Doll (plastic or fabric head)
Class 17—Angel (crocheted or knitted)
Class 18—Angel, other
Lot S: Tatting
Class 1—Collar
Class 2—Other
Lot T: Wool
Class 1—Mug Rugs (minimum of 2 per set)
Class 2—Penny Rug
Class 3—Table Centerpieces
Class 4—Table Topper
Class 5—Wall Hanging
Class 6—Wool, Other
Lot U: Miscellaneous
(Items that fit in none of the above categories)
Class 1—Crocheted
Class 2—Knitted
Class 3—Needlepoint
Class 4—Counted Cross Stitch
Class 5—Crewel
Class 6—Cross Stitch
Class 7—Embroidery
Class 8—Hand Woven
Class 9—Hardanger
Class 10—Weaving
Class 11—Other
Lot V: Baby, Needlework
Class 1—Baby Afghan, crochet
Class 2—Baby set, crochet
Class 3—Baby Toy, crochet
Class 4—Baby, other, crochet
Class 5—Baby Afghan, knit
Class 6—Baby Set, knit
Class 7—Baby Toy, knit
Class 8—Baby, other, knit
Class 9—Baby, other
Lot W: Clothing Construction
Items in Lot W are eligible for a “Best of Show” and/or “Honorable Mention” rosette.
Men's
Class 1—Any article of Mens’ Clothing
Class 2—Other Men’s clothing
Women's
Class 3—Any article of Women’s Clothing
Class 4—Other Women’s clothing
Children's
Class 5—Any article of Children’s clothing
Class 6—Other Children’s clothing
Serger/overlock
Class 7—Garment, men’s
Class 8—Garment, woman’s
Class 9—Garment, children's
Class 10—Quilt, pieced
Class 11—Wall Hanging
Class 12—Other
Lot X: Decorated Clothing
Sweatshirts
Class 1—Decorated sweatshirt
Class 2—Other decorated sweatshirt
T-Shirts
Class 3—Decorated T-shirt
Class 4—Other decorated T-shirt
Vests
Class 5—Decorated vest
Class 6—Other decorated vest
Other Clothing or Clothing Accessory Decorated Items
Class 7—Clothing accessory decorated
Class 8—Other clothing accessory decorated
Lot Y: Computerized Machine Embroidery Items
(Note: Recycle items are now listed under Lot Z)
Class 1—Table Runner
Class 2—Table Topper
Class 3—Pillow
Class 4—Wall Hanging
Class 5—Placemats (4)
Class 6—Combination of Techniques (pieces, cutwork, appliqué, rouching, etc.)
Class 7—Other
Lot Z: Sewing
Class 1—Sewn Stuffed Animal
Class 2—Sewing, purse
Class 3—Sewing, Tote
Class 4—Sewing, billfold
Class 5—Baby Car Seat Cover
Class 6—Baby Changing Pad
Class 7—Baby, other
Class 8—Other
Class 9—Recycle-denim
Class 10—Recycle-ties
Class 11—Recycle-other
GARDEN EXHIBITS
Superintendent: Jan Barnason
Entries in this department must have been grown by the exhibitor during the current year. All items shall be displayed on paper plates or preferably plastic coated paper plates, which the exhibitor shall furnish, unless otherwise specified. Points the judge will be looking for are: uniformity, not too large and all shaped the same and have a good smell.
Vegetables should be clean and displayed in the following manner. Green and yellow wax beans shown as pods and should be whole, including the short stem which is attached to the plant. They may be washed or cleaned with a damp cloth. Cabbage Stalks should be cut smoothly at the base or head. Outer leaves may be removed, but not any more than necessary to present an attractive appearance. All carrots, beets, kohlrabi and turnips should have the top cut back to one inch in length. Side roots should be carefully removed so that the skin of the vegetable is not scuffed or broken. Celery should be at least nine inches long from the base of first leaflet on the outside petiole.—Remove the small outside stalks or suckers. The leaves may be partially clipped. Trim off diseased and broken leaves and small stalks and suckers on the outside until the color is uniform. Sweet corn should be husked, but DO NOT cut off either end. Cucumbers need to have short stem attached. Onions and garlic should have the top cut to one inch in length. The roots are to be trimmed to one inch. Some of the papery skins surrounding the bulb may be carefully removed but at least one should be left covering the onion and garlic bulb. Rhubarb needs a two inch leaf on the end. Do not cut off the root end; leave as pulled. Tomatoes should have a short stem left on the fruit and be mature. NO GREEN TOMATOES WILL BE ACCEPTED.
Ribbons for Lot A thru D Premium
Purple................ $1.50
Blue.................. 1.25
Red................... 1.00
White................ 0.75
LOT A - VEGETABLES
Class 1—4 Asparagus Spears
Class 2—4 Green Beans
Class 3—4 Lima Beans
Class 4—4 Pole Beans
Class 5—4 Yellow Beans
Class 6—4 Beets (red)
Class 7—1 Head Broccoli
Class 8—1 Head Cabbage—under 4 pounds
Class 9-1 Head Cabbage-over 4 pounds
Class 10—1 Head Red Cabbage—under 4 pounds
Class 11-1 Head Red Cabbage-over 4 pounds
Class 12—4 Carrots
Class 13—1 Head Cauliflower
Class 14—1 Bunch Celery
Class 15—2 Burpless Cucumbers
Class 16—4 Pickling Cucumbers
Class 17—4 Slicing Cucumbers
Class 17A—English Cucumbers
Class 18—1 Eggplant—traditional (purple)
Class 19—1 Eggplant—Japanese
Class 20—1 Eggplant—Other color
Class 21—4 Garlic Bulbs
Class 22—4 Gourds, best collection
Class 23—4 Kohlrabi
Class 24—1 Head Lettuce
Class 25—Red Leaf Lettuce—6 leaves in a glass container with water (not plastic or styrofoam)
Class 26—Green Leaf Lettuce—6 leaves in a glass container with water (not plastic or styrofoam)
Class 27—Swiss Chard—3 leaves in glass container with water (not plastic or styrofoam)
Class 28—1 Muskmelon or Cantaloupe
Class 29—4 Okra
Class 30—4 Onion - red
Class 31—4 Onion - white
Class 32—4 Onion - yellow
Class 33—4 Peas
Class 34—4 Peppers, anaheim
Class 35—4 Peppers, yellow banana, sweet
Class 36—4 Peppers, yellow banana, hot
Class 37—4 Peppers, bell, chocolate
Class 38—4 Peppers, bell, green
Class 39—4 Peppers, bell, purple
Class 40—4 Peppers, bell, red
Class 41—4 Peppers, bell, yellow
Class 42—4 Peppers, cherry
Class 43—4 Peppers, chili
Class 44—4 Peppers, jalapeno
Class 45—4 Peppers, other (name)
Class 46—4 Potatoes, red
Class 47—4 Potatoes, white
Class 48—1 Best Pie Pumpkin
Class 49—4 Miniature Pumpkins
Class 50—1 Acorn Squash
Class 51—1 Banana Squash
Class 52—1 Butternut Squash
Class 53—1 Crookneck Squash
Class 54—1 Hubbard Squash
Class 55—1 Spaghetti Squash
Class 56—1 Straight Neck Squash
Class 57—1 Summer Squash, other (name)
Class 58—1 Turban Squash
Class 59—1 White Scalloped Squash
Class 60—1 Winter Squash, other (name)
Class 61—1 Zucchini Squash, green, under 1 pound
Class 62—1 Zucchini Squash, green, 1 pound up to 3 pounds
Class 63—1 Zucchini Squash, green, 3 pounds up to 5 pounds
Class 64—1 Zucchini Squash, yellow, under 1 pound
Class 65—1 Zucchini Squash, yellow, 1 pound up to 3 pounds
Class 66—1 Zucchini Squash, yellow, 3 pounds up to 5 pounds
Class 67—4 Sweet Corn (without husks)
Class 68—4 Tomatoes, red, over 2 1/2 inches
Class 69—4 Tomatoes, red, under 2 1/2 inches
Class 70—4 Tomatoes, yellow
Class 71—4 Tomatoes, roma type (paste)
Class 72—12 Cherry Tomatoes
Class 73—12 Yellow Pear Tomatoes
Class 74—12 Tomatoes, other (name)
Class 75—4 Turnips
Class 76—1 Watermelon
Class 77—1 Most Peculiar Vegetable
Class 78—1 Other Vegetables (name)
Class 79—1 Miniature, other (name)
Class 80—4 Radishes
LOT B: LARGEST VEGETABLES
A special class to determine the largest in each of the following divisions:
Class 1—Bulb Vegetables (onion, garlic, leek)
Class 2—Flower Vegetables (artichoke, broccoli, cauliflower)
Class 3—Stem/Fruit Vegetables (rhubarb, eggplant, celery)
Class 4—Leaf Vegetables (cabbage, celery, lettuce)
Class 5—Root/Tuber Vegetables (potato, beet, carrot)
Class 6—Seed or Pod Vegetable (bean, pea, lentil)
Class 7—Vine Crop (cucumbers, melons, pumpkins, squash)
LOT C: HERBS
Exhibit will consist of 3 stems approximately 6 to 10 inches in length.
NOTE: Display in glass container with water (not plastic or styrofoam).
Class 1—Anise
Class 2—Basil—cinnamon
Class 3—Basil—purple
Class 4—Basil—sweet
Class 5—Basil—other
Class 6—Borage
Class 7—Burnett
Class 8—Caraway
Class 9—Cilantro
Class 10—Chives
Class 11—Comfrey
Class 12—Dill
Class 13—Florence Fennel
Class 14—Horehound
Class 15—Lavender
Class 16—Lemon Balm
Class 17—Marjoram
Class 18—Oregano
Class 19—Parsley
Class 20—Peppermint
Class 21—Rosemary
Class 22—Sage
Class 23—Savory—summer
Class 24—Spearmint
Class 25—Thyme
Class 26—Collection of Potted Herbs (3 or more)
Class 27—Other (name specimen)
LOT D: FRUITS
Only mature fruits will be accepted.
Class 1—4 Apples
Class 2—4 Apples—crab
Class 3—4 Apricots
Class 4—1 Bunch Grapes
Class 5—4 Peaches
Class 6—4 Pears
Class 7—4 Raspberries – Red
Class 8—4 Raspberries—Black
Class 9—4 Stalks Rhubarb
Class 10—4 Strawberries
Class 11—4 Other (name)
LOT E: BASKET OF VEGETABLES
Vegetables must have been grown by the exhibitor during the current year. Baskets will be judged on attractiveness and quality of vegetables. $5 will be given to each basket displayed, no matter ribbon placing. One to a family. Entry will be shown in bushel basket turned on side. Basket furnished by the superintendent. Entry to be an assortment of edible garden vegetables consisting of six or more varieties in a bushel basket. To be judged on quality and general appearance. No canned goods. NOTE: All basket displays must be in place Monday, July 12, before 8 p.m.
Ribbons for Lot E Premium
Purple................ $10.00
Blue..................6.00
Red...................4.00
White.................2.00
FLOWERS, FRESH OR POTTED
Superintendent Lisa Novak
Each entry must be three items unless otherwise indicated. Try to leave some foliage with the entry. Exhibits will be judged on freedom from insects and disease, perfection of flower, uniformity of color and size. Containers must be furnished by the exhibitor but do NOT count in the judging. Be sure each container is heavy enough so exhibit does not tip over. Put your name on the bottom of the container. Only one entry per person in each class. A flower with no designated class number may be entered under "other." Do not dethorn roses. Marigolds - one stem is defined as having one flower, preferably with foliage.
Ribbons for Lot A thru B Premium
Purple................ $1.25
Blue..................1.00
Red………………. .75
White…………….. .50
LOT A: - CUT FLOWER EXHIBITS
Class 1—Achillea, yarrow
Class 2—Althea (Rose of Sharon)
Class 3—Ageratum
Class 4—Amaranthus (summer poinsettia) 1 stem
Class 5—Aster
Class 6—Bachelor Buttons
Class 7—Balsam
Class 8—Bells of Ireland
Class 9—Butterfly Bush
Class 10—Calendula
Class 11—Canna
Class 12—Carnation
Class 13—Chrysanthemum (cushion)
Class 14—Chrysanthemum (football) 1 stem
Class 15—Chrysanthemum (spider) 1 stem
Class 16—Cockscomb (celosia) crested, 1 stem
Class 17—Cockscomb (celosia) plumed, 1 stem
Class 18—Coneflower
Class 19—Coreopsis
Class 20—Cosmos
Class 21—Dahlia, button, 2 inches or less
Class 22—Dahlia, 2 to 5 inches
Class 23—Dahlia, cactus or fantasy
Class 24—Dahlia, dinner plate, 5 inches or more, 1 stem
Class 25—Daisy, African
Class 26—Daisy, gloriosa, double
Class 27—Daisy, gloriosa, single
Class 28—Daisy, shasta
Class 29—Daisy, transvaal or gerbera
Class 30—Delphinium
Class 31—Dianthus (pinks)
Class 32—Feverfew
Class 33—Gallardia
Class 34—Gladiolus, white, 1 stem
Class 35—Gladiolus, peach, 1 stem
Class 36—Gladiolus, pink, 1 stem
Class 37—Gladiolus, yellow or orange, 1 stem
Class 38—Gladiolus, red, 1 stem
Class 39—Gladiolus, bi-color, 1 stem
Class 40—Gladiolus, ruffled, 1 stem
Class 41—Gladiolus, miniature, 1 stem
Class 42—Gladiolus, other color, 1 stem
Class 43—Golden Glow
Class 44-Hydrangea
Class 45—Larkspur
Class 46—Liatris, small, 3 spike
Class 47—Liatris, large, 1 spike
Class 48—Lily, day, 1 stem
Class 49—Lily, magic (hardy amaryllis) 1 stem
Class 50—Lily, tiger, 1 stem
Class 51—Lily, hybrid garden, 1 stem
Class 51A—Lisianthus, any color
Class 52—Marigolds, dwarf (1 1/2" or less in diameter), yellow
Class 53—Marigolds, dwarf (1 1/2" or less in diameter), orange
Class 54—Marigolds, dwarf (1 1/2" or less in diameter), bronze
Class 55—Marigolds, dwarf (1 1/2" or less in diameter), bi-color
Class 56—Marigolds, dwarf (1 1/2" or less in diameter), white
Class 57—Marigolds, medium (1" to 3" in diameter), yellow
Class 58—Marigolds, medium (1" to 3" in diameter), orange
Class 59—Marigolds, medium (1" to 3" in diameter), bronze
Class 60—Marigolds, medium (1" to 3" in diameter), bi-color
Class 61—Marigolds, medium (1" to 3" in diameter), white
Class 62—Marigolds, large (over 3" in diameter), yellow
Class 63—Marigolds, large (over 3" in diameter), orange
Class 64—Marigolds, large (over 3" in diameter), white
Class 65—Marigolds, single row petaled, dwarf (1 1/2" or less in diameter), yellow
Class 66—Marigolds, single row petaled, dwarf (1 1/2" or less in diameter), orange
Class 67—Marigolds, single row petaled, dwarf (1 1/2" or less in diameter), bronze
Class 68—Marigolds, single row petaled, dwarf (1 1/2" or less in diameter), bi-color
Class 69—Marigolds, single row petaled, dwarf (1 1/2" or less in diameter), white
Class 70—Monarda (bee balm)
Class 71—Nasturtium
Class 72—Nicotiana
Class 73-Ornamental Flowers
Class 74—Pansy (mini-viola)
Class 75—Pansy, medium
Class 76—Pansy, giant
Class 77—Pansy, 3 or more (different colors)
Class 78—Periwinkle (vinca)
Class 79—Petunia, double
Class 80—Petunia, single
Class 81—Petunia, bi-color, double
Class 82—Petunia, bi-color, single
Class 83—Phlox, annual
Class 84—Phlox, hardy perennial, blue-lavender, 1 stem
Class 85—Phlox, hardy perennial, pink-rose, 1 stem
Class 86—Phlox, hardy perennial, white, 1 stem
Class 87—Poppy
Class 88—Rose, Climbing, Red, 1 stem
Class 89—Rose, Climbing, Yellow, 1 stem
Class 90—Rose, Climbing, other color
Class 91—Rose, Floribunda, Red, 1 stem
Class 92—Rose, Floribunda, Yellow, 1 stem
Class 93—Rose, Floribunda, White, 1 stem
Class 94—Rose, Floribunda, Other Color, 1 stem
Class 95—Rose, Grandiflora, Red, 1 stem
Class 96—Rose, Grandiflora, Yellow, 1 stem
Class 97—Rose, Grandiflora, White, 1 stem
Class 98—Rose, Grandiflora, Other Color, 1 stem
Class 99—Rose, Tea, White/Ivory, 1 stem
Class 100—Rose, Tea, Pink, 1 stem
Class 101-Rose, Tea, Yellow, 1 stem
Class 102—Rose, Tea, Orange, 1 stem
Class 103—Rose, Tea, Salmon, 1 stem
Class 104—Rose, Tea, Apricot, 1 stem
Class 105—Rose, Tea, Red, 1 stem
Class 106—Rose, Tea, Burgundy, 1 stem
Class 107—Rose, Tea, Lavender, 1 stem
Class 108—Rose, Tea, Bi-Color, 1 stem
Class 109—Rose, Miniature, 1 stem
Class 110—Rose, Antique, 1 stem
Class 111—Rose, English, 1 stem
Class 112—Rudbeckia
Class 113—Salvia, blue
Class 114—Salvia, red
Class 115—Salvia, other color
Class 116-Shrub Rose
Class 117—Snapdragon
Class 118—Strawflower (helichrysum)
Class 119—Sunflower
Class 120—Sweet Pea
Class 121—Sweet William
Class 122—Verbena
Class 123—Zinnia, dwarf
Class 124—Zinnia, semi-dwarf
Class 125—Zinnia, cactus flowered
Class 126—Zinnia, ruffled
Class 127—Zinnia, dahlia flowered
Class 128—Zinnia, giant
Class 129—Zinnia, variety, 3 or more blossoms, any kind, any color
Class 130—Other flower, not listed above
LOT B: ORNAMENTAL FLOWERS, GRASSES AND WILD FLOWERS
Class 1—Baby's Breath (gypsophilia)
Class 2—Brown Eyed or Black Eyed Susan
Class 3—Chinese Lantern
Class 4—Field Daisy
Class 5—Goldenrod
Class 6—Money Plant
Class 7—Pampas Grass
Class 8—Quaking Grass (animated oats)
Class 9—Snow on the Mountain
Class 10—Sunflower, tame, 1 stem
Class 11—Other, not listed above
Ribbons for Lot C Premium
Purple................ $2.00
Blue.................. 1.50
Red................... 1.00
White................ 0.75
LOT C - ARRANGEMENTS: FLOWERS AND/OR FOLIAGE
Arrangements must be assembled before they are brought to the fairgrounds. The container is judged as part of the arrangement. Greenery, fillers, and accessories are permitted. Exhibits judged on condition of flowers and foliage, originality, balance, compatibility of colors, and eye appeal.
Class 1—Arrangement of Gladiola
Class 2—Arrangement of Roses
Class 3—Arrangement of Garden Flowers, at least 3 different kinds
Class 4—Miniature Arrangement, under 4"
Class 5—Small Arrangement, 4-12"
Class 6—Arrangement, over 12"
Class 7—Arrangement of all dried flowers with accessories of driftwood, grasses, etc.
Class 8—Arrangement of foliage, any variety or color
Class 9—Arrangement of all green
Class 10—Arrangement for specific occasion or holiday
Class 11—Arrangement “Go Big Red”
Class 12—Corsage of only home grown flowers
Ribbons for Lot D— Premium
Purple................ $1.75
Blue.................. 1.50
Red................... 1.00
White................ 0.75
LOT D: - PLANTS
Be sure your name is on the bottom of the container. The plant should have been growing in container, not newly transplanted.
Class 1—Begonia
Class 2—Cactus or Succulent
Class 3—Coleus
Class 4—Fern
Class 5—Geranium
Class 6—Hanging Plant (provide support)
Class 7—Ivy
Class 8—Mini or Cactus Garden
Class 9—Philodendron
Class 10—Planter, 3 or more different plant varieties
Class 11—Planter, 3 or more colors of same plant
Class 12—Planter, Unique plants
Class 13—Terrarium
Class 14—Violet
Class 15—Impatiens (sultana)
Class 16—Other, not listed above
Class 17—Hens and Chicks
Class 18—Fairy Garden (small)
Class 19—Fairy Garden (large)
CRAFTS/CERAMICS EXHIBITS
Superintendent: Kelly Peterson
The craft, ceramic and jewelry divisions will name a Grand Champion and Honorable Mention award. Exhibits will be judged for these things: neatness, amount of work, talent, practicality, originality, creativity, design principles, color combinations, balance, proportion, rhythm, texture, and line. Youth exhibitors will receive a participation ribbon only (no premium) on exhibits not placing. In the macramé division, bring only empty pots to show or use artificial plants. All items which are to hang must have suitable, sturdy hangers.
Ceramics should have no backing or covering such as cardboard or felt on any ceramic piece(s), except backing is acceptable on ceramic chess pieces and bookends only. The bottoms of ceramic pieces need to be finished (i.e. painted, etc.)
Ribbons for Lot A thru R Premium
Purple................ $2.75
Blue.................. 2.25
Red................... 1.75
White................. 1.25
Participation (youth). 0.00
LOT A: - ART CRAFTS
Class 1—Paint by Number
Class 2—Ornaments (Painted)
Class 3—Copied Painting
Class 4—Inking on Glass
Class 5—Marker Pictures (on Plastic)
Class 6—Marker Pictures (on Paper)
Class 7—Marker Pictures (on Felt)
Class 8—Stamped Pictures
Class 9—Tole Painted Articles
Class 10—Hand Painted Articles
Class 11—Hand Painted Glass – Pitcher and/or Bowl
Class 12—Hand Painted Glass – Dishes
Class 13—Hand Painted Glass – Glasses (set of four)
Class 14—Plates (Decorated)
Class 15—Plates (Painted)
Class 16—Scratch Art (Framed)
Class 17—Scratch Art (Other)
Class 18—Popsicle Sticks – Art
Class 19—Pencil by Number
Class 20—Pencil Art
Class 21—Other (not clothing—clothing is entered in needlework)
LOT B: - DECORATIVE ACCESSORIES, HANDMADE
Class 1—Holiday Centerpieces
Class 2—Centerpieces, other kind
Class 3—Holiday Novelties - felt, ribbon, net, yarn,styrofoam, plastic, etc.
Class 4—Holiday or Special Effect Candles
Class 5—Holiday or Special Effect Arrangements
Class 6—Ornaments—Felt
Class 7—Ornaments—Cross Stitched
Class 8—Ornaments—Christmas
Class 9—Ornaments—Other
Class 10—Corsages
Class 11—Wedding Bouquets
Class 12—Wedding Arrangement
Class 13—Eucalyptus Arrangement
Class 14—Multi-Media Arrangement
Class 15—Dried Flower Arrangement
Class 16—Dried Flower Accessory
Class 17—Grape Vine Arrangement
Class 18—Wood Arrangement
Class 19—Wood—Hand Carved Article
Class 20—Hand Painted Article
Class 21—Silk Flower Arrangement
Class 22—Silk Flower Accessory
Class 23—Paper Twist Article
Class 24—Stamped Articles (card, stationery, clothing, etc.)
Class 25—Stamped Plates
Class 26—Block Stamping
Class 27—Decorated Bears (not judged on sewing)
Class 28—Decorated Picture Frames
Class 29—Decorated Bird Houses (judged on decoration)
Class 30—Bird Houses (Painted or Stained)
Class 31—Decorated Baskets
Class 32—Decorated Hat
Class 33—Decorated Lamp Shade
Class 34—Lamps (Decorated or Designed)
Class 35—Candle Holder(s)—Wooden
Class 36—Candle Holder(s)—Decorated
Class 37—Candle Holder(s) – Other
Class 38—Wind Chimes (Decorated)
Class 39—Brooms (Decorated)
Class 40—Decorative Accessory
Class 41—Angels—Cloth (not judged on sewing)
Class 42—Angels—Lace (not judged on sewing)
Class 43—Angels—Paper
Class 44—Angels—Raffia
Class 45—Angels—Paper Twist
Class 46—Angels – Seagrass
Class 47—Angels—Macramé Yarn
Class 48—Angels—Other
Class 49—Tree Topper
Class 50—Holiday Decoration (Christmas)
Class 51—Holiday Decoration (Halloween)
Class 52—Holiday Decoration (Thanksgiving)
Class 53—Holiday Decoration (Easter)
Class 54—Holiday Decoration (4th of July)
Class 55—Holiday Decoration (Other)
Class 56—Decoration (Any Other)
Class 57—Foam Craft
Class 58—Article Made by Two People
LOT C: - MISCELLANEOUS CRAFTS
Class 1—Tin Can (Decorated)
Class 2—Tin (article made from tin)
Class 3—Decoupage (other than plaques)
Class 4—Beaded Work (other than jewelry)
Class 5—Kites (any kind)
Class 6—Yarn (article made with yarn – not sewn)
Class 7—Paper (article crafted from paper)
Class 8—Novelties
Class 9—Candles
Class 10—Sea Shells
Class 11—Gypsum Articles
Class 12—Plaster of Paris Articles
Class 13—Paper Mache Articles
Class 14—Dream Catcher (no leather)
Class 15—Wood Burning Articles
Class 16—Wooden Figures (dolls, animals, etc.)
Class 17—Wood Craft Kits
Class 18—Wood Articles (painted or stained)
Class 19—Wood Articles—decorated (painted or unpainted)
Class 20—Hand Painted Basket
Class 21—Hand Woven Basket
Class 22—Rag Basket
Class 23—Padded Picture Album (judged on decoration, not sewing)
Class 24—Article made from Cloth (not judged on sewing)
Class 25—Article made from Felt
Class 26—Large Scarecrows (not judged on sewing)
Class 27—Small Scarecrows (not judged on sewing)
Class 28—Sand Art (figures, bottles, pictures, etc.)
Class 29—Door Stops
Class 30—Mobiles
Class 31—Clay Pot Arrangement (decorated)
Class 32—Clay Pot, Other
Class 33—Articles made from Clay
Class 34—Soap (Carved or Decorated)
Class 35—Gourds (Hand Painted)
Class 36—Gourds (Decorated)
Class 37—Gourds (made into another article)
Class 38—Shadow Box(s)
Class 39—T-Shirts (Tie-Dyed)
Class 40—Fleece Blanket, Tied
Class 41—Fleece Pillows, Tied
Class 42—Fleece, other
Class 43-Rubber Band Items
Class 44—Other
LOT D: - CERAMICS
Class 1—Under-glaze and/or combination of techniques
Class 2—Glaze (fired paint)
Class 3—Glazed (combination using two or more glazes)
Class 4—Glazed and Stain Combination
Class 5—Over-glaze/Metallic (gold, copper, lustres, decals)
Class 6—Stain (unfired paint) Article
Class 7—Stain (unfired paint) Figurines
Class 8—Stained Plates and Plaques
Class 9—Stained Animals
Class 10—Stained Birds
Class 11—Stained (pearl) Acrylics
Class 12—Dry Brush (people) Figurines
Class 13—Dry Brush (animals)
Class 14—Dry Brush (other)
Class 15—Antiqued Articles
Class 16—Originals (designs decorated with flowers, etc.)
Class 17—Air Brush—Fired or Unfired
Class 18—Holidays—any technique (Christmas)
Class 19—Holiday—any technique (Other)
Class 20—Painted (with oil) Article
Class 21—Article made by two (2) people; any technique
Class 22—Combination of Techniques
Class 23—China Painted Plate
Class 24—China Painted Vase
Class 25—China Painted Article
Class 26—Other
LOT E: - STAINED GLASS
Class 1—Clocks
Class 2—Window Hangers
Class 3—Candle Holders
Class 4—Wall Hanging
Class 5—Lamp Shades
Class 6—Stained Glass (Plastic)
Class 7—Stained Glass, Original Design
Class 8—Stained Glass – Jars
Class 9—Stained Glass – Bowls
Class 10—Other
LOT F: ETCHED GLASS
Class 1—Clocks
Class 2—Window Hangers
Class 3—Candle Holders
Class 4—Wall Hanging
Class 5—Lamp Shades
Class 6—Dishes
Class 7—Other
LOT G: - WALL HANGINGS AND PLAQUES
(MUST have a suitable sturdy hanger, if needed)
Class 1—Decoupage (pictures or plaques)
Class 2—Miniature Wall Hanging
Class 3—Raffia Wall Hanging
Class 4—Pine Cone Wreath
Class 5—Pine Cone Wall Hanging
Class 6—Grape Vine Wreath
Class 7—Grape Vine Swag
Class 8—Grape Vine Wall Hanging
Class 9—Rag Wreath
Class 10—Eucalyptus Wreath
Class 11—Eucalyptus Wall Hanging
Class 12—Eucalyptus Swag
Class 13—Door Hanging Decoration
Class 14—Dried Flower Wall Hanging
Class 15—Dried Flower Wreath
Class 16—Silk Flower Wall Hanging
Class 17—Silk Flower Wreath
Class 18—Silk Flower Swag
Class 19—Holiday Wreath (Christmas)
Class 20—Holiday Wreath (Other)
Class 21—Holiday Wall Hanging
Class 22—Wreath (any kind)
Class 23—Clock Wall Hanging
Class 24—Wood Wall Hanging
Class 25—Sea Grass Wall Hanging
Class 26—Puff Paint Pictures
Class 27—Paper Mache Hanging
Class 28—Metal (any combination) Hanging
Class 29—Collage (pictures, figures, plaques, etc.)
Class 30—Wall Hanging (framed)
Class 31—Other Wall Decoration
Class 32—Wall Hanging (made with pods, weeds, etc.)
Class 33—Wall Decoration or Hanging made by two people
Class 34—Wall Hanging made from a puzzle
Class 35—Wall Hanging made from a puzzle-framed
LOT H: RESTORED CRAFTS
(ALL exhibits need a picture of the article or a card telling how you restored the article)
Class 1—Metal Article (restored)
Class 2—Wood Article (restored)
Class 3—Cloth Article (restored)
Class 4—Car – Small Toy (restored)
Class 5—Car – Large Toy (restored)
Class 6—Motorized Vehicle (restored)
Class 7—Other (restored)
LOT I: LAWN OR BUILDING DECORATION
Class 1—Weather Vanes
Class 2—Lawn Decorations
Class 3—House Decorations
Class 4—Building Decorations
Class 5—Decorated Stepping Stone
Class 6—Hand Painted Stepping Stone
Class 7—Bowling Balls (decorated)
LOT J: - MACRAME
Class 1—Hanging Tables
Class 2—Flower Hanging Pots
Class 3—Jewelry
Class 4—Belts
Class 5—Wall Hanging
Class 6—Furniture
Class 7—Other
LOT K: - LEATHER CRAFT
Class 1—Billfolds
Class 2—Key Case
Class 3—Belts
Class 4—Coasters
Class 5—Pictures
Class 6—Box or a Container
Class 7—Dream Catchers
Class 8—Picture Frames
Class 9—Coin Purses
Class 10—Other
LOT L: MODELS OR TOYS Made by Hand
Please indicate if item is a kit or an original design.
Class 1—Car
Class 2—Ship
Class 3—Truck
Class 4—Airplane or Spaceship
Class 5—Rocket
Class 6—Helicopter
Class 7—Puzzle
Class 8—Game
Class 9—Airplane or Spaceship (with accessories/scenery)
Lego exhibits MUST be mounted on a sturdy base or in a box, so as not to fall apart when moved
Class 10—Lego’s- Robots
Class 11—Lego’s- House or building
Class 12—Lego’s- Space Ship or Airplane
Class 13—Lego’s—Moving Vehicle (with means of moving)
Class 14—Lego’s – Figures, Creatures, Animals, etc
Class 15—Lego’s – Complete scene
Class 16—Lego’s—Other
K’NEX exhibits do not need a base (unless it is desired).
Class 17—K'NEX – House or Building
Class 18—K'NEX – Vehicle
Class 19—K’NEX – K’NEX Creature, Robot, Animal, etc
Class 20—K’NEX—Spaceship or Airplane
Class 21—K'NEX—Other
Class 22—Wooden Models—Hand Carved
Class 23—Wooden Model from a Kit
Class 24—Metal Model from a Kit
Class 25—Metal Model (original design)
Class 26—Model (original design)
Class 27—Other kind of model
LOT M: - DOLLS AND TOYS
Class 1—Stuffed Toys (not judged on sewing)
Class 2—Mop Dolls (not judged on sewing)
Class 3—Mop Animals (not judged on sewing)
Class 4—Other Toys—non-sewn
Class 5—Shelf Dolls
Class 6—Bottle Dolls
Class 7—Corn Husk Dolls
Class 8—Porcelain Doll
Class 9—Pillowcase Doll
Class 10—Other Dolls—non-sewn
LOT N: - SOFT SCULPTURE (Items not judged on sewing)
Class 1—Figurines (dolls, etc.)
Class 2—Wall Hangings
Class 3—Decorative Accessories
Class 4—Pillows
Class 5—Other
LOT O: PLASTIC CANVAS
Class 1—Needlepoint Picture
Class 2—Needlepoint Picture (framed)
Class 3—Needlepoint Picture Frame
Class 4—Needlepoint Tissue Cover
Class 5—Needlepoint Basket
Class 6—Needlepoint Ornaments
Class 7—Needlepoint Tote Bag
Class 8—Needlepoint Doll Accessories, Furniture, etc.
Class 9—Needlepoint Vases
Class 10—Needlepoint Placemats (set of four)
Class 11—Needlepoint Christmas Decorations
Class 12—Needlepoint Decoration (any kind)
Class 13—Needlepoint Holiday Wall Hanging
Class 14—Needlepoint Wall Hanging
Class 15—Needlepoint Cross Stitch
Class 16—Needlepoint Coasters (set of four)
Class 17—Needlepoint Angel
Class 18—Needlepoint Doily
Class 19—Needlepoint Toys, Blocks, Dolls, etc.
Class 20—Needlepoint Jewelry (mounted on a poster board)
Class 21—Needlepoint, Other
Class 22—Plastic Canvas, other than needlepoint
Class 23—Plastic Canvas, Refrigerator Decoration
Class 24—Lighted Plastic Canvas Article
Class 25—Mobiles
Class 26—Needlepoint with Music Box Inside
Class 27—Large Needlepoint, Table Decoration
Class 28—Small Needlepoint, Table Decoration
Class 29—Other
LOT P: Recycled Items
All exhibits need to include a brief statement on a card of how the article is recycled and/or redone.
Class 1—Cloth
Class 2—Plastic
Class 3—Paper
Class 4—Wood
Class 5—Metal
Class 6—Multi-Media
Class 7—Stone
Class 8—Jewelry (must be mounted on a poster board) or in a container
Class 9—Electronics
Class 10—Automotive
Class 11—Construction
Class 12—Glass
Class 13—Household
Class 14—Other
LOT Q :JEWELRY
(Handcrafted and mounted on a sturdy board or put in a box)
Bracelets
Class 1—Bracelet Silver (with one strand)
Class 2—Bracelet Gold Colored (with one strand)
Class 3—Bracelet Multi-Colored (with one strand)
Class 4—Bracelet Silver (two or more strands)
Class 5—Bracelet Gold Colored (with two or more strands)
Class 6—Bracelet Multi-Colored (with two or more strands)
Class 7—Bracelet Silver (with stones, gems and/or beads)
Class 8—Bracelet Gold Colored (with stones, gems and/or beads)
Class 9—Bracelet Multi-Colored (with stones, gems and/or beads)
Earrings
Class 10—Earring Silver
Class 11—Earring Gold Colored
Class 12—Earring Multi-Colored
Class 13—Earring Silver (with stones, gems and/or beads)
Class 14—Earring Gold Colored (with stones, gems and/or beads)
Class 15—Earring Multi-Colored (with stones, gems and/or beads)
Necklaces
Class 16—Necklace Silver (with one strand)
Class 17—Necklace Gold Colored (with one strand)
Class 18—Necklace Multi-Colored (with one strand)
Class 19—Necklace Silver (with two or more strands)
Class 20—Necklace Gold Colored (with two or more strands)
Class 21—Necklace Multi-Colored (with two or more strands)
Class 22—Necklace Silver (with stones, gems, and/or beads)
Class 23—Necklace Gold Colored (with stones, gems, and/or beads)
Class 24—Necklace Multi-Colored (with stones, gems, and/or beads)
Class 25—Other
Charms
Class 26—Charms Silver
Class 27—Charms Gold Colored
Class 28—Charms Multi-Colored
Class 29—Charms with stones, gems and/or beads
Jewelry Sets with Necklace, Earrings, and/or Bracelet
Class 30—Silver Set
Class 31—Gold Colored Set
Class 32—Multi-Colored Set
Class 33—Silver Set with stones, gems and/or beads
Class 34—Gold Colored with stones, gems and/or beads
Class 35—Multi-Colored with stones, gems and/or beads
Pendants
Class 36—Silver
Class 37—Gold Colored
Class 38—Made with stones, gems and/or beads
Belts
Class 39—Belts – Beaded
Class 40—Belts – Silver
Class 41—Belts – Gold
MISCELLANEOUS JEWELRY
Class 42—Broaches
Class 43—Pins
Class 44—Ankle Bracelet
Class 45—Toe Ring
ARTICLES DECORATED WITH BEADS,ETC. (not judged on sewing)
Class 46—Hats
Class 47—Cloth
Class 48—Other
Other Jewelry
Class 49—Jewelry – made from wood
Class 50—Jewelry – made from leather
Class 51—Other
SEED BEADING
Class 52—Bracelet
Class 53—Necklace
Class 54—Accessories
Class 55—Neckwear
Class 56—Hats
Class 57—Doilies
Class 58—Article made with two (2) techniques
Class 59—Other
Class 60—Wire Wrapping
LOT R: SCRAPBOOKS/CARDS
Family Theme
Class 1 – miniature books – 6” (six inches) or under
Class 2 – small books – 7” (seven inches) and up
Class 3 – large books – 12” (twelve inches) and up
Class 4 – pages 2 (two) separate pages – no cover
Vacation Theme
Class 5 – miniature books – 6” (six inches) or under
Class 6 – small books – 7” (seven inches) and up
Class 7 – large books – 12” (twelve inches) and up
Class 8 – pages 2(two) separate pages – no cover
Sports Theme
Class 9 – miniature books – 6” (six inches) or under
Class 10 – small books – 7” (seven inches) and up
Class 11 – large books – 12” (twelve inches) and up
Class 12 – pages 2(two) separate pages – no cover
Special Occasion Theme
Class 13 – miniature books – 6” (six inches) or under
Class 14 – small books – 7” (seven inches) and up
Class 15 – large books – 12” (twelve inches) and up
Class 16 – pages 2(two) separate pages – no cover
Other Scrapbooks and Cards
Class 17 – Other books (If there are enough books, we will divide them into classes)
Class 18—Small book, family theme
Class 19—Large book, family theme
Class 20—Small Book, vacation theme
Class 21—Large book, vacation theme
Class 22—Other book
Class 23—Card, birthday
Class 24—Card, Christmas
Class 25—Card, any other holiday
Class 26—Card, other
LOT S: DUCT TAPE
Class 1—Clothing
Class 2—Accessories
A—Belts
B—Billfolds
C—Flowers
D—Other
LOT T: LARGE ITEMS
(new or restored)
Class 1: Metal
Class 2: Motorized
Class 3: Wood
Class 4: Electric
Class 5: Other
PHOTOGRAPHY
Superintendent: Samantha Clarke
Entries will be separated in each class and age category with a “Professional” or “Amateur” classification. Professional classification is defined as an entrant that makes ANY financial income generated from their photography.
Print Requirements -- One exhibit per class only! Prints may be black and white or color. All prints must be a minimum of 3 X 4 inches and be prepared for display (matted, mounted on cardboard, construction paper/mattboard/foamboard, framed, etc.) All prints must be taken by entrant. All pictures in a frame MUST have a suitable, sturdy hanger for hanging or an easel for display.
Ribbons for Lots A through D and Lots J through M Premium
Purple................ $2.75
Blue.................. 2.25
Red................... 1.75
White................. 1.25
LOT A: - 35mm Prints
Class1—Still Life, matted
Class 2—Still Life, mounted
Class 3—Scenics, matted (trees, landscapes, water, seasonal)
Class 4—Scenics, mounted (trees, landscapes, water, seasonal)
Class 5—Nature, matted (plants, flowers)
Class 6—Nature, mounted (plants, flowers)
Class 7—Animals, matted (animals, insects)
Class 8—Animals, mounted (animals, insects)
Class 9—Adult, matted
Class 10—Adult, mounted
Class 11—Children, matted
Class 12—Children, mounted
Class 13—People, matted (adults and children)
Class 14—People, mounted (adults and children)
Class 15—Human Interest, matted (farm, sports, transportation)
Class 16—Human Interest, mounted (farm, sports, transportation)
Class 17—Building, matted
Class 18—Building, mounted
Class 19—Stop Action, matted
Class 20—Stop Action, mounted
Class 21—Foreign Places, matted
Class 22—Foreign Places, mounted
Class 23--Other -- matted
Class 24--Other--mounted
LOT B: - 35mm Print Series (5-8 photos)
Frames can be plastic, wood or metal and can be exhibited with or without glass.
Class 25—Animal
Class 26—Building
Class 27—People
Class 28—Landscape
Class 29—Still Life
Class 30—Sports
Class 31—Stop Action
Class 32—Other
LOT C: Digital
No computer enhanced photos accepted.
Class 1—Still Life, matted
Class 2—Still Life, mounted
Class 3—Scenics, matted (trees, landscapes, water, seasonal)
Class 4—Scenics, mounted (trees, landscapes, water, seasonal)
Class 5—Nature, matted (plants, flowers)
Class 6—Nature, mounted (plants, flowers)
Class 7—Animals, matted (animals, insects)
Class 8—Animals, mounted (animals, insects)
Class 9—Adult, matted
Class 10—Adult, mounted
Class 11—Children, matted
Class 12—Children, mounted
Class 13—People, matted(adults and children)
Class 14—People, mounted (adults and children)
Class 15—Human Interest, matted (farm, sports, transportation)
Class 16—Human Interest, mounted (farm, sports, transportation)
Class 17—Building, matted
Class 18—Building, mounted
Class 19—Stop Action, matted
Class 20—Stop Action, mounted
Class 21—Foreign Places, matted
Class 22—Foreign, Places, mounted
Class 23—Other, matted
Class 24—Other, mounted
LOT D: Digital Framed
Frames can be plastic, wood, or metal and can be exhibited with or without glass
Class 25—Still Life, matted
Class 26—Still Life, mounted
Class 27—Scenics, matted (trees, landscapes, water, seasonal)
Class 28—Scenics, mounted (trees, landscapes, water, seasonal)
Class 29—Nature, matted (plants, flowers)
Class 30—Nature, mounted (plants, flowers)
Class 31—Animals, matted (animals, insects)
Class 32—Animals, mounted (animals, insects)
Class 33—Adults, matted
Class 34—Adults, mounted
Class 35—Children, matted
Class 36—Children, mounted
Class 37—People, matted (adults and children)
Class 38—People, mounted (adults and children)
Class 39—Human Interest, matted (farm, sports, transportation)
Class 40—Human Interest, mounted (farm, sports, transportation)
Class 41—Foreign Places, matted
Class 42—Foreign Places, mounted
Class 43—Stop Action, matted
Class 44—Stop Action, mounted
Class 45—Building, matted
Class 46—Building, mounted
Class 47—Other, matted
Class 48-- Other, mounted
LOT E: Digital Black and White
No computer enhanced photos accepted
Class 49—Still Life, matted
Class 50—Still Life, mounted
Class 51—Scenics, matted (trees, landscapes, water, seasonal)
Class 52—Scenics, mounted (trees, landscapes, water, seasonal)
Class 53—Nature, matted (plants, flowers)
Class 54—Nature, mounted (plants, flowers)
Class 55—Animals, matted (animals, insects)
Class 56—Animals, mounted (animals, insects)
Class 57—Adults, matted
Class 58—Adults, mounted
Class 59—Children, matted
Class 60—Children, mounted
Class 61—People, matted (adults and children)
Class 62—People, mounted (adults and children)
Class 63—Human Interest, matted (farm, sports, transportation)
Class 64—Human interest, mounted (farm, sports, transportation)
Class 65—Foreign Places, matted
Class 66—Foreign Places, mounted
Class 67—Stop Action, matted
Class 68—Stop Action, mounted
Class 69—Building, matted
Class 70—Building, mounted
Class 71—Other, matted
Class 72—Other, mounted
LOT F: Digital Series 5 to 8 photos
*Minimum of 5 photos*
Class 73—Animal
Class 74—Building
Class 75—People
Class 76—Landscape
Class 77—Still Life
Class 78—Sports
Class 79—Stop Action
Class 80—Other
FINE ART
Superintendent: Carol Harrenstein
Subject matter must be original and not copied and entries must be the work of the Exhibitor. Art work in frames or on stretches must have wire or eyes for hanging. “Original” means that the artist has used her/his own concept, ideas and/or techniques for execution of the art work.
Ribbons for
Lot A thru J Premium
Purple................ $3.25
Blue.................. 2.75
Red................... 2.25
White................. 1.75
LOT A: OIL— ADULT AND SENIOR
Class 1—Original Still Life
Class 2—Original Scenic
Class 3—Original Portrait
Class 4—Original Other
LOT B: ACRYLICS— ADULT AND SENIOR
Class 1—Original Still Life
Class 2—Original Scenic
Class 3—Original Portrait
Class 4—Original Other
LOT C: WATER COLOR— ADULT AND SENIOR
Class 1—Original Still Life
Class 2—Original Scenic
Class 3—Original Other
LOT D: PASTEL, CHARCOAL, INK, PENCIL— ADULT AND SENIOR
Class 1—Original Pastel
Class 2—Original Charcoal
Class 3—Original Ink
Class 4—Original Pencil
Class 5—Original Color Pencil
LOT E: BATIK— ADULT AND SENIOR
Class 1—Original Design
LOT F: COLLAGE— ADULT AND SENIOR
Class 1—Paper Collage
Class 2—Other media
LOT G: SCULPTURE— ADULT AND SENIOR
Class 1—Wood Sculpture
Class 2—Metal Sculpture
Class 3—Glass Sculpture
Class 4—Other Media (not fabric)
LOT H: POTTERY— ADULT AND SENIOR
Class 1—Wheel Thrown, KILN fired
Class 2—Hand Built, KILN fired
Class 3—Other
LOT J: - OTHER ART WORK— ADULT AND SENIOR
Class 1—Art Work, other media (not listed above)
FINE ART—YOUTH
Ribbons for Lot K thru M Premium
Purple................ $1.50
Blue.................. 1.25
Red................... 1.00
White................ 0.75
LOT K: MATTED YOUTH (AGES 5 to 12)
Art work MUST be matted on heavy mounting and provided with a suitable, sturdy hanger for hanging. Any size will be accepted.
Class 1—Paper Collage
Class 2—Crayon
Class 3—Charcoal
Class 4—Chalk
Class 5—Pencil
Class 6—Colored Pencil
Class 7—Ink
Class 8—Markers
Class 9—Watercolors
Class 10—Acrylics
Class 11—Tempra Paint
Class 12—Mixed Media
Class 13—Other
LOT L: NOT MATTED YOUTH (AGES 5 to 12)
Art work must be mounted on construction paper or heavy mounting paper. Any size will be accepted.
Class 1—Paper Collage
Class 2—Crayon
Class 3—Charcoal
Class 4—Chalk
Class 5—Pencil
Class 6—Colored Pencil
Class 7—Ink
Class 8—Markers
Class 9—Watercolors
Class 10—Acrylics
Class 11—Tempra paint
Class 12—Mixed Media
Class 13—Other
LOT M – FRAMED YOUTH (AGES 5 TO 12)
Art work must be framed and provided with a suitable, sturdy hanger for hanging. Any size will be accepted.
Class 1—Paper Collage
Class 2—Crayon
Class 3—Charcoal
Class 4—Chalk
Class 5—Pencil
Class 6—Colored Pencil
Class 7—Ink
Class 8—Markers
Class 9—Watercolors
Class 10—Acrylics
Class 11—Tempra Paint
Class 12—Other
LOT M: POTTERY YOUTH—(AGES 5 TO 12)
Class 1—Wheel Thrown, KILN Fired
Class 2—Hand Built, KILN Fired
Class 3—Other Media
FINE ART – TEEN
Ribbons for Lot N thru Y Premium
Purple................ $1.75
Blue.................. 1.50
Red................... 1.25
White................. 1.00
LOT N: MATTED TEEN (AGES 13 TO 18)
Original or not original. Must be matted and provided with a suitable, sturdy hanger for hanging. Any size will be accepted.
Class 1—Oils
Class 2—Acrylics
Class 3—Water Color
Class 4—Pastel
Class 5—Charcoal
Class 6—Ink
Class 7—Pencil
Class 8—Marker
Class 9—Colored Pencil
Class 8—Other Media, not listed above
LOT O: NOT MATTED TEEN (AGES 13 TO 18)
Original or not original. Must be on heavy mounting paper and provided with a suitable, sturdy hanger for hanging. Any size will be accepted.
Class 1—Oils
Class 2—Acrylics
Class 3—Water Color
Class 4—Pastel
Class 5—Charcoal
Class 6—Ink
Class 7—Pencil
Class 8—Marker
Class 9—Colored Pencil
Class 10—Other Media, not listed above
LOT P: FRAMED TEEN—(AGES 13 TO 18)
Original or not original. Must be framed and provided with a suitable, sturdy hanger for hanging. Any size will be accepted.
Class 1—Oils
Class 2—Acrylics
Class 3—Water Color
Class 4—Pastel
Class 5—Charcoal
Class 6—Ink
Class 7—Pencil
Class 8—Marker
Class 9—Colored Pencil
Class 10—Other Media, not listed above
LOT Q: SCULPTURE TEEN—(AGES 13 TO 18)
Class 1—Wood
Class 2—Metal
Class 3—Glass
Class 4—Other Media, not listed above
LOT R: POTTERY TEEN—(AGES 13 TO 18)
Class 1—Wheel Thrown, KILN Fired
Class 2—Hand Built, KILN Fired
Class 3—Other
FINE ART—ADULT AND SENIOR CITIZEN CLASSROOM
LOT S: MATTED
Original or not original. Must be matted on heavy mounting and provided with a suitable, sturdy hanger for hanging. Any size will be accepted.
Class 1—Oils
Class 2—Acrylics
Class 3—Water Color
Class 4—Pastel
Class 5—Charcoal
Class 6—Ink
Class 7—Pencil
Class 8—Other Media, not listed above
LOT T: NOT MATTED
Original or not original. Must be on heavy mounting and provided with a suitable, sturdy hanger for hanging. Any size will be accepted.
Class 1—Oils
Class 2—Acrylics
Class 3—Water Color
Class 4—Pastel
Class 5—Charcoal
Class 6—Ink
Class 7—Pencil
Class 8—Other Media, not listed above
LOT U: - FRAMED
Original or not original. Must be framed and provided with a suitable, sturdy hanger for hanging. Any size will be accepted.
Class 1—Oils
Class 2—Acrylics
Class 3—Water Color
Class 4—Pastel
Class 5—Charcoal
Class 6—Ink
Class 7—Pencil
Class 8—Other Media, not listed above
LOT V: SCULPTURE
Class 1—Wood
Class 2—Metal
Class 3—Glass
Class 4—Other Media, not listed above
LOT W: THREE DIMENSIONAL
Class 1—Interactive
Class 2—Pottery
Class 3—Paper
Class 4—Wire
Class 5—Mixed Media
Class 6—Other
LOT X: POTTERY
Class 1—Wheel Thrown, KILN Fired
Class 2—Hand Built, KILN Fired
LOT Y: COMPUTER ENHANCED DIGITAL IMAGE
Digital art, a creative way of doing art using a computer. NOTE: The entry MUST include the original image and the enhanced image with a brief description on what was enhanced and how it was done. Enhanced means working with digital, print illustration, design and layout. Picture can be enhanced to look vibrant, change image all together, clean-up blemishes, whiten teeth, take off pounds, write an inscription on photograph, change color, take away color, enhance sky, change sunset, etc.
Class 1—Computer Enhanced Digital Image
Class 2—Acrylic on Canvas, Computer Enhanced
Class 3—Mixed Media, Digital Photo, Computer Enhanced
WOODWORKING
Superintendent: Carol Harrenstein
On all woodworking entries please indicate if the item was made from a pattern (please include the pattern & instructions) or it was designed by the exhibitor
Class 1 Items – Clear
Ribbons for Lot A thru T Premium
Purple............... $3.75
Blue………………3.25
Red………………2.25
White……………1.25
Class 2 Items—Painted
Ribbons for Lot A thru T Premium
Purple............... $2.00
Blue.................2.25
Red..................1.75
White................1.25
LOT A: - WOOD TOYS
Class 1—Animated wood toy – clear finish
Class 2—Animated wood toy – painted finish
Class 3—Pull toy – clear finish
Class 4—Pull toy – painted finish
Class 5—Riding toy – clear finish
Class 6—Riding toy – painted finish
Class 7—Other toy – clear finish
Class 8—Other toy – painted finish
Class 9—Games - clear finish
Class 10—Games - painted finish
LOT B: WOOD TURNING ITEM
Class 1—Large piece – clear finish
Class 2—Small Piece – clear finish
Class 3-Other
LOT C: FURNITURE
Class 1—Large piece, clear finish
Class 2—Small/Medium piece, clear finish
Class 3-Large Piece, painted finish
Class 4-Small/Medium piece, painted Finish
LOT D: HOUSEHOLD ITEM (LAMPS, ETC).
Class 1—Large piece - Clear finish
Class 2—Small/Medium piece, clear finish
Class 3-Large Piece, painted finish
Class 4-Small/Medium piece, painted Finish
LOT E: SCROLL SAW ITEM
Class 1—Picture made with scroll saw – clear finish
Class 2—Picture made with scroll saw – painted finish
Class 3—Ornament – clear finish
Class 4—Ornament – painted finish
Class 5—Other item – clear finish
Class 6—Other item – painted finish
LOT F: WOODEN NOVELTIES
Class 1-clear finish
Class 2-painted finish
LOT G: CLASSROOM PROJECT
Classroom projects must have been constructed in an industrial arts classroom under the supervision of an instructor and made during the 2018-2019 school year.
Class 1—Furniture - large
Class 2—Furniture - small
Class 3—Household item
Class 4—Other item
Lot H: Refinished Article
The original finish must have been removed and the wood refinished
Class 1—Clear finish
Class 2—Painted finish
Lot I: Hand Carved Figuring
Class 1—Clear finish
Class 2—Painted finish
Lot J: Other Wood Items
Class 1—Clear finish
Class 2—Painted finish
HERITAGE SKILLS CONTEST
Superintendent: Robin Stroot
Heritage skills contest is open to FCE Club (Extension) members only who have paid county, state and national dues for 2021. Members may enter one exhibit per class. Winning exhibit per class will go to State Convention in 2022. All entries designed for hanging should be ready to hang with a suitable, sturdy hanger or ready to display (hanger or easel). Entries may be any theme, size or shape. Keep in mind quality, composition, proportion and pictorial impact.
2022 Categories are:
Rug Making: Any homemade rug such as hooked, braided, woven or other.
Handcrafted Toy: Durable toy for play made by hand or machine.
Poetry: Original poem, maximum of 30 lines.
Spinning/Weaving: Article may by hand or loom, including wheat weaving or baskets.
Quilting: Wallhanging - may be appliquéd, pieced, patchwork, embroidery or other. No older than 4 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.