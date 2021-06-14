Robin Stroot, chairwoman

402-705-8783

openclassfairfest@yahoo.com

Note: Current COVID protocol guidelines will be observed that are active on the day of Open Class Entry Day, Judging Day and Release Day as well as the active days of the 2021 Adams County Fair. Mask wearing is optional as of the date of this printing.

1. Open Class exhibits may be entered only on Monday, July 12, from noon to 8 p.m. in the west end of the Activities Center. (Please note the new location.)

2. Tuesday, July 13, will be a judging day only! No exhibits will be accepted for entry.

3. Exhibits, ribbons and premium money will be released on Monday, July 19, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. only.

4. No premium money will be given to an entrant if their entry(s) is not picked up on Monday, July 19.

5. Those eligible to enter in Open Class are Adams County residents, Adams County Family and Community Education club members and their immediate family, and Hastings Quilters Guild members may enter exhibits as specified in Open Class Needlework.

6. Entry tags and premium lists are available at the Adams County Extension Office, from Robin Stroot, Open Class General Chairperson or they will be available at the eegistration desk at the fairgrounds on Entry Day.

7. Only one entry per person may be made under EACH CLASS (except where noted in Needlework/Quilts).

8. All possible care will be exercised in the handling and display of all entries, but no responsibility will be assumed for damage while on exhibit, in transit or through circumstances beyond control.

9. Any exhibit must be made or grown by the exhibitor.

10. Only one entry will be allowed in "Other Class" per lot per exhibitor.

11. After receiving first place in Open Class, an article cannot compete again.

12. No previous years' 4-H exhibits may be entered in Open Class.

13. 4-H'ers may not enter current year's 4-H project areas (i.e. Food, in general; Clothing, in general; Horticulture, in general, etc.) in Open Class.

14. There will be five age divisions in Open Class. Youth: ages 5 to 11; Teens: 12 to 18 (youth and teen ages will be stated on the entry tag); Adult: 19-60. Senior: Ages 60-74; Senior Plus: 75 and up. (Note: Entries for the Fine Art category have different age classifications.)

15. All exhibits, whether ribbon winners or not, will remain for the duration of the fair.

16. There will be no displaying of “non-judged” items.

17. The ribbons possible are Purple, Blue, Red and White at the discretion of the judge. It is possible a class will not have all the ribbon placements.

18. The judging will be done by qualified, impartial, professional judges.

19. Each division will have a "Best of Show" entry which receives a rosette ribbon and a $10 special award. Each division that has an “Honorable Mention” will also receive a rosette ribbon and a $5 special award. Exhibits must receive a Purple ribbon to be considered for "Best of Show” or “Honorable Mention.”

20. Exhibits will be open for viewing at the Exhibit Hall on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

21. Woodworking Exhibits will be entered in the appropriate lot and will be assigned a class number upon entry.

Baking

Superintendent: Phyllis O’Dey

Baked goods, if frozen, should be thawed before time of judging. Cakes should be displayed top side up, except for angel food and bundt cakes, which will be displayed bottom side up. The cakes will be judged as a whole cake. There should be NO cream cheese or dairy products in fillings or frostings. There should be no products with raw eggs. All cookies, coffee cakes and cakes shall be unfrosted unless entered in "Decorated Items". All baking exhibits are to be on a plastic or plastic coated plate and in a zip-type or twist-tie plastic bag, not plastic wrap unless the item is too large for a plate. Exhibits will be judged on flavor and texture (moisture cells, symmetrical shape, evenly browned and uniformity).

Ribbons for Lot A thru O Premium

Purple................$2.75

Blue.................. 2.25

Red................... 1.75

White................. 1.25

LOT A: BREAD

Class 1—White Bread

Class 2—Whole Wheat Bread

Class 3—Raisin Bread

Class 4—Other

LOT B: QUICKBREADS

Class 1—Corn Bread

Class 2—Zucchini

Class 3—Pumpkin

Class 4—Banana

Class 5—Coffee Cake (unfrosted)

Class 6—Rhubarb

Class 7—Muffins (4)

Class 8—Biscuits (4)

Class 9—Other

LOT C: BREAD MACHINE

Class 1—White Bread

Class 2—Whole Wheat Bread

Class 3—Yeast Rolls (4)

Class 4—Cinnamon Rolls (4)

Class 5—Other

LOT D: ROLLS (4 UNFROSTED)

Class 1—Dinner Rolls

Class 2—Cinnamon

Class 3—Kolaches

Class 4—Raised Doughnuts

Class 5—Other

LOT E: CANDY

Class 1—4 Pieces Fudge

Class 2—4 Pieces Divinity

Class 3—4 Pieces Peanut Brittle

Class 4—4 Pieces Hard Candy

Class 5—4 Caramels

Class 6—4 Pieces Other

LOT G: CAKES

Class 1—Angel Food, any kind, unfrosted

Class 2—Chiffon, any kind, unfrosted

Class 3—4 cupcakes, any kind, unfrosted

Class 4—Other

LOT H: COOKIES (4 each)

Class 1—Sugar

Class 2—Chocolate

Class 3—Ginger

Class 4—Chocolate chip

Class 5—Oatmeal

Class 6—Peanut Butter

Class 7—Butterscotch

Class 8—Filled

Class 9—Bar

Class 10—Brownies, unfrosted

Class 11—Brownies, frosted

Class 12—Zucchini

Class 13—Snickerdoodle

Class 14—Carrot Bars, unfrosted

Class 15—Other

LOT J: GLUTEN FREE

Class 1—Cakes

Class 2—Cookies

Class 3—Muffins

Class 4—Brownies

Class 5—Other

DECORATED ITEMS

(LOTS L, M AND N will be combined for a decorated Best of Show.)

LOT L: DECORATED CAKES

Decorated cakes may be on a dummy.

Class 1—Round Cake

Class 2—Square Cake

Class 3—Unusual Shape

Class 4—Children’s Party

Class 5—Patriotic Cake

Class 6—Seasonal

Class 7—Birthday

Class 8—Wedding

Class 9—Decorated Cupcakes, individual design (4 cupcakes)

Class 10—Decorated Cupcakes, presented as one design (no larger/more than 12 cupcakes)

Class 11—Other

LOT M: DECORATED COOKIES

Decorated cookies must have four on a plate.

Class 1—Seasonal

Class 2—Birthday

Class 3—Patriotic

Class 4—Children’s Party

Class 5—Large Decorated Cookie (one cookie only, must be six inches or larger)

Class 6—Other

LOT N: DECORATED OTHER ITEMS

Class 1—Sugar Eggs

Class 2—Gingerbread House

Class 3—Gingerbread Church

Class 4—Graham Cracker House

Class 5—Cereal House

Class 6—Coffeecake

Class 9—Other

LOT O: MINTS

Class 1—4 Sugar Mints

Class 2—4 Decorated Mints

PIE CONTEST

Superintendent: Samantha Clarke

The pie contest will be held Saturday, July 17. You must bring a copy of your pie recipe.

Rules:

1. Those eligible to enter are Adams County residents, Adams County FCE Club members, and their family members.

2. Pies must be baked/made by contestant.

3. Pies will be entered from 1-1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

4. Judging will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

5. All pies will be taken home immediately after judging is completed.

6. Cold pies must be brought in a cooler with ice and kept under refrigeration up to the time they are entered.

7. Premium money will be given immediately after judging.

8. Premium money is as follows:

Purple $4.00

Blue. . . . . . . 3.25

Red. . . . . . . . 2.50

White. . . . . . . 1.75

9. Each may enter one pie per class (see #7 of General Rules).

10. The judging will be done by a qualified, impartial judge.

11. Exhibits will be judged on appearance, crust flakiness, flavor, texture and filling. All pies must have a pastry crust with the exception of cheesecake. All fillings and crust must be made from scratch. No boxed or canned fillings nor any prepared or box crusts are allowed.

Outside Appearance: Evenly browned/golden brown color

Edges attractive and uniform

Not under-baked or burned

Crust: Tender, flaky texture

Taste, no off-flavors

Ingredients, well mixed

Filling: Appetizing

Flavor characteristic of product

Pleasing flavor, not too sweet

LOT A: CREAM PIES

All cream pies must be brought in a cooler with ice and kept under refrigeration until entry time.

Class 1—Banana Pie

Class 2—Coconut Pie

Class 3—Chocolate

Class 4—Sour Cream Raisin Pie

Class 5—Lemon Meringue Pie

Class 7—Other

LOT B: FRUIT PIES

Class 1—Apple

Class 2—Cherry

Class 3—Peach

Class 4—Strawberry

Class 5—Rhubarb

Class 6 —Blueberry

Class 7—Other

LOT C: Cheesecake

Cheese cake MUST be baked with appropriate crust (graham cracker, shortbread, etc.) and be brought in a cooler with ice and kept refrigerated until entry time.

Class 1—Traditional

Class 2—Turtle

Class 3—Pumpkin

Class 4—Chocolate

Class 5—Berry

Class 6—Citrus

Class 7—Caramel

Class 8—Other

Lot D: Nontraditional Pies (includes hand pies)

Class 1—Pecan

Class 2—Mincemeat

Class 3—Chess

Class 4—Black Bottom

Class 5—Bean

Class 6—Sweet Potato

Class 7—Other

Lot D: Tarts

Tarts may be entered as one large or three individual servings

Class 1—Citrus (lemon, lime, key lime)

Class 2—Meringue

Class 3—Berry (strawberry, raspberry, cherry, blueberry)

Class 4—Apple

Class 5—Peach, Apricot, or Nectarine

Class 6—Fruit Other

Class 7—Nut (pecan, walnut, hazelnut, almond)

Class 8—Chocolate

Class 9—Peanut Butter

Class 10—Other

Food preservation

Superintendents: Kris Horton

Canning Hints: Judges look for clean jars and screw bands. Be sure bands are rust free. Use standard canning jars with regular canning lids only. No premiums will be paid if seals are broken. Use only fully ripe products that are uniform in size. Bring your best. Be sure the name of the product is on the bottom of each jar, and the method used in canning (water bath or pressuring). Beets and cherries can look alike in sealed jars. Exhibits will be judged on: correct seal, correct U.S.D.A. processing procedures, cleanliness, correct head space, ripeness and uniformity of products. No wax seals on jam and jelly.

Ribbons for Lot A thru O Premium

Purple................ $2.50

Blue.................. 2.00

Red................... 1.50

White................. 1.00

LOT A: VEGETABLES

Class 1—Green Beans

Class 2—Yellow Beans

Class 3—Beets

Class 4—Carrots

Class 5—Corn

Class 6—Peas

Class 7—Tomatoes (whole canned)

Class 8—Fancy Pack, any kind of vegetables

Class 9—Stewed Tomatoes

Class 10—Potatoes

Class 11—Cauliflower

Class 12—Other

LOT B: FRUITS

Class 1—Pitted Red Cherries

Class 2—Bing Cherries

Class 3—Apples

Class 4—Apricots

Class 5—Peaches

Class 6—Pears

Class 7—Applesauce

Class 8—Fancy Pack Fruit, any kind

Class 9—Plums

Class 10—Other

LOT C: MEATS (PRESSURE CANNED ONLY)

Class 1—Beef

Class 2—Pork

Class 3—Chicken

Class 4—Fish

Class 5—Venison

Class 6—Other

LOT D: JELLY

(Entries will be accepted in any size jar. All jars must have lids. No wax seals.)

Class 1—Apple

Class 2—Cherry

Class 3—Grape

Class 4—Plum

Class 5—Wild Plum

Class 6—Rhubarb

Class 7—Currant

Class 8—Choke Cherry

Class 9—Beet

Class 10—Strawberry

Class 11—Strawberry/Rhubarb

Class 12—Zucchini

Class 13—Other

LOT E: JAMS, PRESERVES, BUTTERS

(Due to government recommendations, these items must be hot water bathed for five to ten minutes. No wax seals.)

Class 1—Strawberry

Class 2—Tomato

Class 3—Peach

Class 4—Apricot

Class 5—Apple

Class 6—Raspberry

Class 7—Rhubarb

Class 8—Rhubarb/Strawberry

Class 9—Blueberry/Rhubarb

Class 10—Grape

Class 11—Peach/Rhubarb

Class 12—Zucchini

Class 13—Wild Plum

Class 14—Choke Cherry

Class 15—Other

LOT F: SYRUPS

Class 1—Ice Cream

Class 2—Pancake

Class 3—Other

LOT G: MICROWAVED JELLY, JAMS, PRESERVES, BUTTERS

(Items must be processed in a hot water bath. No wax seals.)

Class 1—Jelly

Class 2—Jam

Class 3—Butters

Class 4—Preserves

Class 5—Zucchini

Class 6—Other

LOT H: - PICKLES

Class 1—Dill, whole

Class 2—Dill, sliced

Class 3—Sweet, whole

Class 4—Sweet, sliced

Class 5—Sweet, chunks

Class 6—Beet

Class 7—Watermelon

Class 8—Bread and Butter

Class 9—Peach

Class 10—Cinnamon

Class 11—Sauerkraut

Class 12—Apple Ring Pickles

Class 13—Cucumber Pickles

Class 14—Okra

Class 15—Other

LOT J: CONDIMENTS

(If condiments contain meat or vegetables, they need to be pressure canned.)

Class 1—Catsup

Class 2—Chili Sauce

Class 3—Pizza Sauce

Class 4—Spaghetti Sauce

Class 5—Red Salsa

Class 6—Green Salsa

Class 7—Tomato Paste

Class 8—Honey

Class 9—Other

LOT K: RELISHES

Class 1—Cucumber

Class 2—Corn

Class 3—Other

LOT L: CANNED SOUPS

(If soups contain meat or vegetables, they need to be pressure canned.)

Class 1—Chili

Class 2—Vegetable

Class 3—Chicken

Class 4—Tomato

Class 5—Other

LOT M: JUICES

Class 1—Tomato

Class 2—Grape

Class 3—Apple

Class 4—Other

LOT N: DRIED FOODS

(Entries must be exhibited in pint jars with lids and processing method designated.)

Class 1—Dried Fruit, 1 cup

Class 2—Dried Vegetables, 1/2 cup

Class 3—Dried Onions, 1/2 cup

Class 4—Meat Jerky, 4 to 6 pieces

Class 5—Dried Noodles, 1 cup

Class 6—Other Pasta

LOT O: DRIED FRUITS (1 CUP)

Class 1—Dried Apples

Class 2—Dried Apricots

Class 3—Dried Bananas

Class 4—Dried Grapes

Class 5—Dried Peaches

Class 6—Dried Pineapple

Class 7—Fruit Leather

Class 8—Other

LOT P: DRIED HERBS (1/4 CUP)

Class 1—Basil

Class 2—Sage

Class 3—Dill

Class 4—Oregano

Class 5—Chives

Class 6—Parsley

Class 7—Spearmint/Mint

Class 8—Savory

Class 9—Other

HOMEMAKING EXHIBITS

Superintendents: Sue Brown, Sharon Selley, Kathy Riese

New for 2021: Many Homemaking classes have been updated or changed from previous years’ Premium Book. Please review the new classifications carefully.

The exhibits judged "Best in Quilts” and “Best in Textile Art” at the Adams County Fair will be eligible to compete for the Nebraska State Fair Special Awards for needlework, in the correct division and class. The superintendent of needlework in Adams County must send the exhibit with the exhibitor’s name and address to the Nebraska Sate Fair. Exhibit will be under the rules in the Nebraska State Fair Premium Book.

The Hastings Quilters Guild will award a gift certificate and rosette to the Best of Show for a large quilt, medium quilt, small quilt, and mini/doll quilt. This will not include the antique quilt class. Large Quilt: Classes 1-10; Medium Quilt Classes 60-93; Small Quilt Classes 24-28 and 50-57; Mini/Doll Quilts: Classes 15-28, if they meet size requirement.

Members of the Hastings Quilters Guild may enter exhibits in Lot C.

In memory of Rita Jaworski, the Hastings Quilters Guild is sponsoring a $25 award for the best purple colored quilt. All quilts will be considered with the following criteria: 1: At least 50% of the quilt must be purple or a purple shade; 2: Pieced and quilted by one person; 3: Machine or hand quilted; 4: Mini, wall hanging to king size will be allowed; 5: This award will be given each year for 5 years, beginning in 2021.

Place a label with exhibitor's name on the lower left corner on the back of all quilts. Cover with a piece of fabric or tape. Note: The special card must accompany the quilt.

Ribbons for Lots A thru C Premium

Purple................ $3.75

Blue.................. 3.25

Red................... 2.25

White.................. 1.75

LOTS A & B: Entrant may enter two entries per class

LOT A: AFGHANS/LAP ROBES

Class 1—Afghan, crocheted

Class 2—Afghan, knitted

Class 3—Afghan, other

Class 4—Lap Robe, fleece

 LOT B: BED COVERINGS

Class 1—Bedspread, crocheted

Class 2—Bedspread, knitted

Class 3—Bedspread, other

LOT C: QUILTS AND QUILTED ITEMS

New for 2021: Some quilt classifications have been updated and changed. Please review the new classifications carefully.

Entrant may enter two entries per class in Lot C.

Quilts: Must have three layers — top, batting and backing — and held together either by hand, machine quilting or tied by yarn, buttons, etc.

Quilts must be clean, fresh and odor free.

Quilts (whether they are large, mini quilts, quilted throws, wall hanging, or antique quilts) made by two or more people means one or more people made the top and/or another person or group did the quilting.

Group Quilts: Three or more persons working on the bed quilt, quilted wall hanging, quilted throw.

A card MUST be attached with the following information:

Name of the person/s who made the top

Name of the person and/or the other person or group who did the quilting

Label how the quilted item was quilted with the following:

T (tied)

HQ (hand quilted by maker)

HQC (hand quilted by other person/group/commercially quilted)

MQ (machine quilted by quilt maker-conventional machine)

MQLA (machine quilted by maker-non-computerized long arm)

MQLACP (machine quilted by other person long arm computerized)

MQCLA (machine quilted commercially, non-computerized long arm)

MQCLACP (machine quilted commercially, long arm computerized)

COMB (combination of hand/machine quilted or machine/tied, or hand/tied, or combination where two or more methods of quilting is done.

Size of item (width and length)  Note: The class will be subdivided by the six quilting methods: T, HQ, HQC, MQ, MQLA, MQLACP, MQCLA, MQCLACP, COMB, AND by age division as listed in the General Rules.

Bed Quilts

(Suitable for a bed. Suggested minimum is 60 inches by 76 inches.)

Class 1—Quilt, applique

Class 2—Quilt, embroidered

Class 3—Quilt, cotton patchwork

Class 4—Quilt, pieced, 10 different fabrics or less

Class 5—Quilt, pieced, 11 to 25 different fabrics

Class 6—Quilt, pieced, more than 25 different fabrics

Class 7—Quilt, combination of applique' and piecing

Class 8—Quilt, combination of several different techniques (such as embroidery, rouching, beading, applique, piecing, cutwork, etc.)

Class 9—Quilt made by quilt group, school group, church group, etc.

Class 10—Quilt, other

Mini/Doll Quilts

A Mini/Doll quilt is a maximum of 24 by 24 inches. A mini quilt is a regular block, which is made into a miniature size block. Block can not be any larger than 4 inches by 4 inches.

Class 15—Applique

Class 16—Embroidered

Class 17—Cotton patchwork

Class 18—Quilt, pieced, 10 different fabrics or less

Class 19—Quilt, pieced, 11 to 25 different fabrics

Class 20—Quilt, pieced, more than 25 different fabrics

Class 21—Quilt, combination of appliqué and piecing

Class 22—Combination of several different techniques into one quilt (such as rouching, beading, appliqué, piecing, cutwork, etc.)

Class 23—Other

Doll Quilt

Class 24—Applique

Class 25—Embroidery

Class 26—Pieced

Class 27—Combination of techniques into one quilt (such as rouching, beading, applique, piecing, cutwork, etc.)

Class 28-Other

Antique Quilt

An antique quilt top is one whose top or blocks were begun prior to 1955 by someone other than the entrant (possibly by another family member or purchased) and completed by entrant within the last five years. Reformat, replace damaged area or complete the project with appropriate fabric or quilting. A brief state of 200 words or less explaining what was done by the entrant to complete the work must be attached to the exhibit.

Class 30—Antique Quilt

Baby Quilt

Class 34—Appliqué

Class 35—Embroidered

Class 36—Pieced

Class 37—Combination of techniques (such as rouching, beading, appliqué, piecing, cutwork, etc.)

Class 38—Other

Quilted Panel Quilt

Class 40—Panel (border added only)

Class 41—Panel (border and pieced blocks added)

Class 42—Panel (combination of techniques)

Class 43—Panel (other; list techniques)

Quilted Wall Hangings-Small (not intended for the bed)

Class 50-55: Less than 100 inches perimeter

Class 50—Applique

Class 51—Embroidered

Class 52—Cotton patchwork

Class 53—Quilt, pieced, 10 different fabrics or less

Class 54—Quilt, pieced, 11 to 25 different fabrics

Class 55—Quilt, pieced, more than 25 different fabrics

Class 56—Combination of several different techniques (such as embroidery, rouching, beading, appliqué, piecing, cutwork, etc.)

Class 57—Other  

Quilted Wall Hangings-Large (not intended for the bed)

Classes 60-67: 100 inches or more perimeter

Class 60—Appliqué

Class 61—Embroidered

Class 62—Cotton Patchwork

Class 63—Quilt, pieced, 10 different fabrics or less

Class 64—Quilt pieced, 11 to 25 different fabrics

Class 65—Quilt, pieced, more than 25 different fabrics

Class 66—Quilt, combination of several different techniques (such as embroidery, rouching, beading, appliqué, piecing, cutwork, etc.)

Class 67—Other

Quilted Throws—Small

(Minimum is 160 inches and maximum is 225 inches)

Class 70—Appliqué

Class 71—Embroidered

Class 72—Cotton Patchwork

Class 73—Quilt, pieced, 10 different fabrics or less

Class 74—Quilt, pieced, 11 to 25 different fabrics

Class 75—Quilt, pieced, more than 25 different fabrics

Class 76—Combination of several different techniques into one quilt (such as embroidery, rouching, beading, appliqué, piecing, cutwork, etc.)

Class 77—Quilt made by quilt group, school group, church group, etc.

Class 78—T-shirt quilt

Class 79—Other

Quilted Throws-Large

(Minimum is 226 inches and maximum is 300 inches)

Class 80—Appliqué

Class 81—Embroidered

Class 82—Cotton Patchwork

Class 83—Quilt, pieced, 10 different fabrics or less

Class 84—Quilt, pieced, 11 to 25 different fabrics

Class 85—Quilt, pieced, more than 25 different fabrics

Class 86—Combination of several different techniques into one quilt (such as embroidery, rouching, beading, appliqué, piecing, cutwork, etc.)

Class 87—Quilt made by quilt group, school group, church group, etc.

Class 88—T-shirt Quilt

Class 89—Other

Class 90—Bed runners - not more than 25 inches

Quilts of Valor

Minimum: 55 inches by 65 inches. Maximum: 72 inches by 90 inches. MUST have a Quilt of Valor label.

Patriotic quilts DO NOT meet the requirement for Quilt of Valor.

Class 92—Quilt of Valor

Class 92P—Patriotic Quilt

Art Quilts (not intended for bed)

Class 93—Art Quilt, less than 160 inches perimeter

Class 94—Art Quilt, 160 inches perimeter or more

Quilted Household Items

Class 95—Quilted Table Runner, appliqué

Class 96—Quilted Table Runner, pieced

Class 97—Quilted Table Runner, combination of techniques

Class 98—Quilted Table Runner, other

Class 99—Quilted Table Topper, appliqué

Class 100—Quilted Table Topper, pieced

Class 101—Quilted Table Topper, combination of techniques

Class 102—Quilted Table Topper, other

Class 103—Quilted Placemats (4)

Class 104—Quilted Kitchen Appliance Cover(s)

Class 105—Quilted Tablecloth

Class 106—Quilted Hot Dish Mat

Class 107—Quilted Household Item, Other

Note: In the Lots D through Lot M, all techniques will be accepted. Entrant may enter two entries per class in Lots C through Lot Z. Each item will be judged on its own criteria for the technique used. If more than 3 or more items are entered in a class, they will be judged as a separate class. (Example, if 4 (four) tablecloths are crocheted they will be judged together and will be listed as a separate class – tablecloth, crocheted).

Ribbons for Lot D thru Z Premium

Purple................ $2.75

Blue.................. 2.25

Red................... 1.75

White................. 1.25

Lot D: Table coverings and Centerpieces

Class 1—Tablecloth

Class 2—Table Runner

Class 3—Table Topper

Class 4—Luncheon Cloth

Class 5—Luncheon Cloth with napkins

Class 6—Place Mats (4 mats must be entered)

Class 7—Hot Dish Mats

Class 8—Centerpiece

Class 9—Napkins (4 napkins must be entered)

Class 10—Table Covering/or Centerpieces, Other

Lot E: Towels and Coverings

Class 1—Bread Cover

Class 2—Bath Towel

Class 3—Bread Towel

Class 4—Hand Towel

Class 5—Refrigerator Hand Towel

Class 6—Tea Towel

Class 7—Tea Towel Set (6-7 in set)

Class 8— Towel/Covering, Other

 Lot F: Buffet/Dresser Set

Class 1—Buffet Set

Class 2—Dresser Set

Lot G: Dishcloths and Pot Holders

Class 1—Dishcloth, crocheted

Class 2—Dishcloth, knitted

Class 3—Dishcloth, other

Class 4—Pot Holder, crocheted

Class 5—Pot Holder, knitted

Class 6—Pot Holder, other

 Lot H: Doily(ies)

Class 1—Doily, crocheted

Class 2—Doily, knitted

Class 3—Doily, tatted

Class 4—Doily, other

Lot J: Pillow/Pillowcases

Class 1—Pillow Case

Class 2—Pillow

Class 3—Pillow, Decorative

Class 4—Baby pillow

Class 5—Other pillow or pillowcase 

Lot K: Aprons

Class 1—Apron

Class 2—Other Apron

Lot L: Pictures-(must be framed)

Class 1—Crewel

Class 2—Counted Cross Stitch, list count on entry tag

Class 3—Counted Cross Stitch, lugana cloth

Class 4—Counted Cross Stitch, perforated paper

Class 5—Counted Cross Stitch, metal

Class 6—Counted Cross Stitch, hardanger

Class 7—Counted Cross Stitch, beaded

Class 8—Counted Cross Stitch, linen

Class 9—Counted Cross Stitch, other

Class 10—Embroidery

Class 11—Needlepoint

Class 12—Beaded

Class 13—Long Stitch

Class 14—Combination of techniques

Class 15—Baby Picture

Class 16—Baby Picture, other

Class 17—Set of Pictures (minimum of 3)

Class 18—Other, picture

Lot M: Wall Hangings

Class 1—Appliqué

Class 2—Beaded

Class 3—Counted Cross Stitch

Class 4—Crewel

Class 5—Cross Stitch

Class 6—Embroidery

Class 7—Framed in Hoop

Class 8—Latch Hook

Class 9—Needlepoint

Class 10—Combination of Techniques

Class 11—Other

Lot N: Christmas and Holiday Items

Class 1—Christmas Stocking

Class 2—Christmas Tree Skirt

Class 3—Christmas Cards

Class 4—Christmas Wall Hanging

Class 5—Christmas Ornaments

Class 6—Halloween Wall Hangings

Class 7—Halloween Cards

Class 8—Easter Wallhanging

Class 9—Easter Cards

Class 10—Other Holiday Wall Hanging (name the holiday)

Class 11—Holiday Card (name the holiday)

Class 12—Other Holiday Item

Lot O: Rugs

Class 1—Rugs

Class 2—Other

Lot P: Needlework Clothing Articles

Class 1—Mittens, crocheted

Class 2—Mittens, knitted

Class 3—Mittens, other style

Class 4—Purses

Class 5—Collars, crocheted

Class 6—Collars, knitted

Class 7—Collars, other

Class 8—Scarf, crocheted

Class 9—Scarf, knitted

Class 10—Scarf, fleece

Class 11—Socks, 1 pair crocheted

Class 12—Socks, 1 pair knitted

Class 13—Hat—crocheted

Class 14—Hat—knitted

Class 15—Hat, other

Class 16—Clothing garment, crochet

Class 17—Clothing garment, knitted

Class 18—Other, crochet item

Class 19—Other, knit item

Lot R: Angels/Dolls/Toys

Class 1—Doll (crocheted or knitted)

Class 2—Doll Dress

Class 3—Doll Other Clothing

Class 4—Dressed Doll, china

Class 5—Dressed Doll, plastic

Class 6—Sewn Doll

Class 7—Needlepoint Toy

Class 8—Stuffed Animal

Class 9—Raggedy Ann

Class 10—Raggedy Andy

Class 11—Raggedy Ann and Andy

Class 12—Crocheted Toy

Class 13—Knitted Toy

Class 14—Doll with crocheted clothing

Class 15—Doll with knitted clothing

Class 16—Cabbage Patch Doll (plastic or fabric head)

Class 17—Angel (crocheted or knitted)

Class 18—Angel, other

Lot S: Tatting

Class 1—Collar

Class 2—Other

Lot T: Wool

Class 1—Mug Rugs (minimum of 2 per set)

Class 2—Penny Rug

Class 3—Table Centerpieces

Class 4—Table Topper

Class 5—Wall Hanging

Class 6—Wool, Other

Lot U: Miscellaneous

(Items that fit in none of the above categories)

Class 1—Crocheted

Class 2—Knitted

Class 3—Needlepoint

Class 4—Counted Cross Stitch

Class 5—Crewel

Class 6—Cross Stitch

Class 7—Embroidery

Class 8—Hand Woven

Class 9—Hardanger

Class 10—Weaving

Class 11—Other

Lot V: Baby, Needlework

Class 1—Baby Afghan, crochet

Class 2—Baby set, crochet

Class 3—Baby Toy, crochet

Class 4—Baby, other, crochet

Class 5—Baby Afghan, knit

Class 6—Baby Set, knit

Class 7—Baby Toy, knit

Class 8—Baby, other, knit

Class 9—Baby, other

 Lot W: Clothing Construction

Items in Lot W are eligible for a “Best of Show” and/or “Honorable Mention” rosette.

Men's

Class 1—Any article of Mens’ Clothing

Class 2—Other Men’s clothing

Women's

Class 3—Any article of Women’s Clothing

Class 4—Other Women’s clothing

Children's

Class 5—Any article of Children’s clothing

Class 6—Other Children’s clothing 

Serger/overlock

Class 7—Garment, men’s

Class 8—Garment, woman’s

Class 9—Garment, children's

Class 10—Quilt, pieced

Class 11—Wall Hanging

Class 12—Other

 Lot X: Decorated Clothing

Sweatshirts

Class 1—Decorated sweatshirt

Class 2—Other decorated sweatshirt

T-Shirts

Class 3—Decorated T-shirt

Class 4—Other decorated T-shirt

Vests

Class 5—Decorated vest

Class 6—Other decorated vest

Other Clothing or Clothing Accessory Decorated Items

Class 7—Clothing accessory decorated

Class 8—Other clothing accessory decorated

Lot Y: Computerized Machine Embroidery Items

(Note: Recycle items are now listed under Lot Z)

Class 1—Table Runner

Class 2—Table Topper

Class 3—Pillow

Class 4—Wall Hanging

Class 5—Placemats (4)

Class 6—Combination of Techniques (pieces, cutwork, appliqué, rouching, etc.)

Class 7—Other

Lot Z: Sewing

Class 1—Sewn Stuffed Animal

Class 2—Sewing, purse

Class 3—Sewing, Tote

Class 4—Sewing, billfold

Class 5—Baby Car Seat Cover

Class 6—Baby Changing Pad

Class 7—Baby, other

Class 8—Other

Class 9—Recycle-denim

Class 10—Recycle-ties

Class 11—Recycle-other

GARDEN EXHIBITS

Superintendent: Jan Barnason

Entries in this department must have been grown by the exhibitor during the current year. All items shall be displayed on paper plates or preferably plastic coated paper plates, which the exhibitor shall furnish, unless otherwise specified. Points the judge will be looking for are: uniformity, not too large and all shaped the same and have a good smell.

Vegetables should be clean and displayed in the following manner. Green and yellow wax beans shown as pods and should be whole, including the short stem which is attached to the plant. They may be washed or cleaned with a damp cloth. Cabbage Stalks should be cut smoothly at the base or head. Outer leaves may be removed, but not any more than necessary to present an attractive appearance. All carrots, beets, kohlrabi and turnips should have the top cut back to one inch in length. Side roots should be carefully removed so that the skin of the vegetable is not scuffed or broken. Celery should be at least nine inches long from the base of first leaflet on the outside petiole.—Remove the small outside stalks or suckers. The leaves may be partially clipped. Trim off diseased and broken leaves and small stalks and suckers on the outside until the color is uniform. Sweet corn should be husked, but DO NOT cut off either end. Cucumbers need to have short stem attached. Onions and garlic should have the top cut to one inch in length. The roots are to be trimmed to one inch. Some of the papery skins surrounding the bulb may be carefully removed but at least one should be left covering the onion and garlic bulb. Rhubarb needs a two inch leaf on the end. Do not cut off the root end; leave as pulled. Tomatoes should have a short stem left on the fruit and be mature. NO GREEN TOMATOES WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Ribbons for Lot A thru D Premium

Purple................ $1.50

Blue.................. 1.25

Red................... 1.00

White................ 0.75

LOT A - VEGETABLES

Class 1—4 Asparagus Spears

Class 2—4 Green Beans

Class 3—4 Lima Beans

Class 4—4 Pole Beans

Class 5—4 Yellow Beans

Class 6—4 Beets (red)

Class 7—1 Head Broccoli

Class 8—1 Head Cabbage—under 4 pounds

Class 9-1 Head Cabbage-over 4 pounds

Class 10—1 Head Red Cabbage—under 4 pounds

Class 11-1 Head Red Cabbage-over 4 pounds

Class 12—4 Carrots

Class 13—1 Head Cauliflower

Class 14—1 Bunch Celery

Class 15—2 Burpless Cucumbers

Class 16—4 Pickling Cucumbers

Class 17—4 Slicing Cucumbers

Class 17A—English Cucumbers

Class 18—1 Eggplant—traditional (purple)

Class 19—1 Eggplant—Japanese

Class 20—1 Eggplant—Other color

Class 21—4 Garlic Bulbs

Class 22—4 Gourds, best collection

Class 23—4 Kohlrabi

Class 24—1 Head Lettuce

Class 25—Red Leaf Lettuce—6 leaves in a glass container with water (not plastic or styrofoam)

Class 26—Green Leaf Lettuce—6 leaves in a glass container with water (not plastic or styrofoam)

Class 27—Swiss Chard—3 leaves in glass container with water (not plastic or styrofoam)

Class 28—1 Muskmelon or Cantaloupe

Class 29—4 Okra

Class 30—4 Onion - red

Class 31—4 Onion - white

Class 32—4 Onion - yellow

Class 33—4 Peas

Class 34—4 Peppers, anaheim

Class 35—4 Peppers, yellow banana, sweet

Class 36—4 Peppers, yellow banana, hot

Class 37—4 Peppers, bell, chocolate

Class 38—4 Peppers, bell, green

Class 39—4 Peppers, bell, purple

Class 40—4 Peppers, bell, red

Class 41—4 Peppers, bell, yellow

Class 42—4 Peppers, cherry

Class 43—4 Peppers, chili

Class 44—4 Peppers, jalapeno

Class 45—4 Peppers, other (name)

Class 46—4 Potatoes, red

Class 47—4 Potatoes, white

Class 48—1 Best Pie Pumpkin

Class 49—4 Miniature Pumpkins

Class 50—1 Acorn Squash

Class 51—1 Banana Squash

Class 52—1 Butternut Squash

Class 53—1 Crookneck Squash

Class 54—1 Hubbard Squash

Class 55—1 Spaghetti Squash

Class 56—1 Straight Neck Squash

Class 57—1 Summer Squash, other (name)

Class 58—1 Turban Squash

Class 59—1 White Scalloped Squash

Class 60—1 Winter Squash, other (name)

Class 61—1 Zucchini Squash, green, under 1 pound

Class 62—1 Zucchini Squash, green, 1 pound up to 3 pounds

Class 63—1 Zucchini Squash, green, 3 pounds up to 5 pounds

Class 64—1 Zucchini Squash, yellow, under 1 pound

Class 65—1 Zucchini Squash, yellow, 1 pound up to 3 pounds

Class 66—1 Zucchini Squash, yellow, 3 pounds up to 5 pounds

Class 67—4 Sweet Corn (without husks)

Class 68—4 Tomatoes, red, over 2 1/2 inches

Class 69—4 Tomatoes, red, under 2 1/2 inches

Class 70—4 Tomatoes, yellow

Class 71—4 Tomatoes, roma type (paste)

Class 72—12 Cherry Tomatoes

Class 73—12 Yellow Pear Tomatoes

Class 74—12 Tomatoes, other (name)

Class 75—4 Turnips

Class 76—1 Watermelon

Class 77—1 Most Peculiar Vegetable

Class 78—1 Other Vegetables (name)

Class 79—1 Miniature, other (name)

Class 80—4 Radishes

LOT B: LARGEST VEGETABLES

A special class to determine the largest in each of the following divisions:

Class 1—Bulb Vegetables (onion, garlic, leek)

Class 2—Flower Vegetables (artichoke, broccoli, cauliflower)

Class 3—Stem/Fruit Vegetables (rhubarb, eggplant, celery)

Class 4—Leaf Vegetables (cabbage, celery, lettuce)

Class 5—Root/Tuber Vegetables (potato, beet, carrot)

Class 6—Seed or Pod Vegetable (bean, pea, lentil)

Class 7—Vine Crop (cucumbers, melons, pumpkins, squash)

LOT C: HERBS

Exhibit will consist of 3 stems approximately 6 to 10 inches in length.

NOTE: Display in glass container with water (not plastic or styrofoam).

Class 1—Anise

Class 2—Basil—cinnamon

Class 3—Basil—purple

Class 4—Basil—sweet

Class 5—Basil—other

Class 6—Borage

Class 7—Burnett

Class 8—Caraway

Class 9—Cilantro

Class 10—Chives

Class 11—Comfrey

Class 12—Dill

Class 13—Florence Fennel

Class 14—Horehound

Class 15—Lavender

Class 16—Lemon Balm

Class 17—Marjoram

Class 18—Oregano

Class 19—Parsley

Class 20—Peppermint

Class 21—Rosemary

Class 22—Sage

Class 23—Savory—summer

Class 24—Spearmint

Class 25—Thyme

Class 26—Collection of Potted Herbs (3 or more)

Class 27—Other (name specimen)

LOT D: FRUITS

Only mature fruits will be accepted.

Class 1—4 Apples

Class 2—4 Apples—crab

Class 3—4 Apricots

Class 4—1 Bunch Grapes

Class 5—4 Peaches

Class 6—4 Pears

Class 7—4 Raspberries – Red

Class 8—4 Raspberries—Black

Class 9—4 Stalks Rhubarb

Class 10—4 Strawberries

Class 11—4 Other (name)

LOT E: BASKET OF VEGETABLES

Vegetables must have been grown by the exhibitor during the current year. Baskets will be judged on attractiveness and quality of vegetables. $5 will be given to each basket displayed, no matter ribbon placing. One to a family. Entry will be shown in bushel basket turned on side. Basket furnished by the superintendent. Entry to be an assortment of edible garden vegetables consisting of six or more varieties in a bushel basket. To be judged on quality and general appearance. No canned goods. NOTE: All basket displays must be in place Monday, July 12, before 8 p.m.

Ribbons for Lot E Premium

Purple................ $10.00

Blue..................6.00

Red...................4.00

White.................2.00

FLOWERS, FRESH OR POTTED

Superintendent Lisa Novak

Each entry must be three items unless otherwise indicated. Try to leave some foliage with the entry. Exhibits will be judged on freedom from insects and disease, perfection of flower, uniformity of color and size. Containers must be furnished by the exhibitor but do NOT count in the judging. Be sure each container is heavy enough so exhibit does not tip over. Put your name on the bottom of the container. Only one entry per person in each class. A flower with no designated class number may be entered under "other." Do not dethorn roses. Marigolds - one stem is defined as having one flower, preferably with foliage.

Ribbons for Lot A thru B Premium

Purple................ $1.25

Blue..................1.00

Red………………. .75

White…………….. .50

LOT A: - CUT FLOWER EXHIBITS

Class 1—Achillea, yarrow

Class 2—Althea (Rose of Sharon)

Class 3—Ageratum

Class 4—Amaranthus (summer poinsettia) 1 stem

Class 5—Aster

Class 6—Bachelor Buttons

Class 7—Balsam

Class 8—Bells of Ireland

Class 9—Butterfly Bush

Class 10—Calendula

Class 11—Canna

Class 12—Carnation

Class 13—Chrysanthemum (cushion)

Class 14—Chrysanthemum (football) 1 stem

Class 15—Chrysanthemum (spider) 1 stem

Class 16—Cockscomb (celosia) crested, 1 stem

Class 17—Cockscomb (celosia) plumed, 1 stem

Class 18—Coneflower

Class 19—Coreopsis

Class 20—Cosmos

Class 21—Dahlia, button, 2 inches or less

Class 22—Dahlia, 2 to 5 inches

Class 23—Dahlia, cactus or fantasy

Class 24—Dahlia, dinner plate, 5 inches or more, 1 stem

Class 25—Daisy, African

Class 26—Daisy, gloriosa, double

Class 27—Daisy, gloriosa, single

Class 28—Daisy, shasta

Class 29—Daisy, transvaal or gerbera

Class 30—Delphinium

Class 31—Dianthus (pinks)

Class 32—Feverfew

Class 33—Gallardia

Class 34—Gladiolus, white, 1 stem

Class 35—Gladiolus, peach, 1 stem

Class 36—Gladiolus, pink, 1 stem

Class 37—Gladiolus, yellow or orange, 1 stem

Class 38—Gladiolus, red, 1 stem

Class 39—Gladiolus, bi-color, 1 stem

Class 40—Gladiolus, ruffled, 1 stem

Class 41—Gladiolus, miniature, 1 stem

Class 42—Gladiolus, other color, 1 stem

Class 43—Golden Glow

Class 44-Hydrangea

Class 45—Larkspur

Class 46—Liatris, small, 3 spike

Class 47—Liatris, large, 1 spike

Class 48—Lily, day, 1 stem

Class 49—Lily, magic (hardy amaryllis) 1 stem

Class 50—Lily, tiger, 1 stem

Class 51—Lily, hybrid garden, 1 stem

Class 51A—Lisianthus, any color

Class 52—Marigolds, dwarf (1 1/2" or less in diameter), yellow

Class 53—Marigolds, dwarf (1 1/2" or less in diameter), orange

Class 54—Marigolds, dwarf (1 1/2" or less in diameter), bronze

Class 55—Marigolds, dwarf (1 1/2" or less in diameter), bi-color

Class 56—Marigolds, dwarf (1 1/2" or less in diameter), white

Class 57—Marigolds, medium (1" to 3" in diameter), yellow

Class 58—Marigolds, medium (1" to 3" in diameter), orange

Class 59—Marigolds, medium (1" to 3" in diameter), bronze

Class 60—Marigolds, medium (1" to 3" in diameter), bi-color

Class 61—Marigolds, medium (1" to 3" in diameter), white

Class 62—Marigolds, large (over 3" in diameter), yellow

Class 63—Marigolds, large (over 3" in diameter), orange

Class 64—Marigolds, large (over 3" in diameter), white

Class 65—Marigolds, single row petaled, dwarf (1 1/2" or less in diameter), yellow

Class 66—Marigolds, single row petaled, dwarf (1 1/2" or less in diameter), orange

Class 67—Marigolds, single row petaled, dwarf (1 1/2" or less in diameter), bronze

Class 68—Marigolds, single row petaled, dwarf (1 1/2" or less in diameter), bi-color

Class 69—Marigolds, single row petaled, dwarf (1 1/2" or less in diameter), white

Class 70—Monarda (bee balm)

Class 71—Nasturtium

Class 72—Nicotiana

Class 73-Ornamental Flowers

Class 74—Pansy (mini-viola)

Class 75—Pansy, medium

Class 76—Pansy, giant

Class 77—Pansy, 3 or more (different colors)

Class 78—Periwinkle (vinca)

Class 79—Petunia, double

Class 80—Petunia, single

Class 81—Petunia, bi-color, double

Class 82—Petunia, bi-color, single

Class 83—Phlox, annual

Class 84—Phlox, hardy perennial, blue-lavender, 1 stem

Class 85—Phlox, hardy perennial, pink-rose, 1 stem

Class 86—Phlox, hardy perennial, white, 1 stem

Class 87—Poppy

Class 88—Rose, Climbing, Red, 1 stem

Class 89—Rose, Climbing, Yellow, 1 stem

Class 90—Rose, Climbing, other color

Class 91—Rose, Floribunda, Red, 1 stem

Class 92—Rose, Floribunda, Yellow, 1 stem

Class 93—Rose, Floribunda, White, 1 stem

Class 94—Rose, Floribunda, Other Color, 1 stem

Class 95—Rose, Grandiflora, Red, 1 stem

Class 96—Rose, Grandiflora, Yellow, 1 stem

Class 97—Rose, Grandiflora, White, 1 stem

Class 98—Rose, Grandiflora, Other Color, 1 stem

Class 99—Rose, Tea, White/Ivory, 1 stem

Class 100—Rose, Tea, Pink, 1 stem

Class 101-Rose, Tea, Yellow, 1 stem

Class 102—Rose, Tea, Orange, 1 stem

Class 103—Rose, Tea, Salmon, 1 stem

Class 104—Rose, Tea, Apricot, 1 stem

Class 105—Rose, Tea, Red, 1 stem

Class 106—Rose, Tea, Burgundy, 1 stem

Class 107—Rose, Tea, Lavender, 1 stem

Class 108—Rose, Tea, Bi-Color, 1 stem

Class 109—Rose, Miniature, 1 stem

Class 110—Rose, Antique, 1 stem

Class 111—Rose, English, 1 stem

Class 112—Rudbeckia

Class 113—Salvia, blue

Class 114—Salvia, red

Class 115—Salvia, other color

Class 116-Shrub Rose

Class 117—Snapdragon

Class 118—Strawflower (helichrysum)

Class 119—Sunflower

Class 120—Sweet Pea

Class 121—Sweet William

Class 122—Verbena

Class 123—Zinnia, dwarf

Class 124—Zinnia, semi-dwarf

Class 125—Zinnia, cactus flowered

Class 126—Zinnia, ruffled

Class 127—Zinnia, dahlia flowered

Class 128—Zinnia, giant

Class 129—Zinnia, variety, 3 or more blossoms, any kind, any color

Class 130—Other flower, not listed above

LOT B: ORNAMENTAL FLOWERS, GRASSES AND WILD FLOWERS

Class 1—Baby's Breath (gypsophilia)

Class 2—Brown Eyed or Black Eyed Susan

Class 3—Chinese Lantern

Class 4—Field Daisy

Class 5—Goldenrod

Class 6—Money Plant

Class 7—Pampas Grass

Class 8—Quaking Grass (animated oats)

Class 9—Snow on the Mountain

Class 10—Sunflower, tame, 1 stem

Class 11—Other, not listed above

Ribbons for Lot C Premium

Purple................ $2.00

Blue.................. 1.50

Red................... 1.00

White................ 0.75

LOT C - ARRANGEMENTS: FLOWERS AND/OR FOLIAGE

Arrangements must be assembled before they are brought to the fairgrounds. The container is judged as part of the arrangement. Greenery, fillers, and accessories are permitted. Exhibits judged on condition of flowers and foliage, originality, balance, compatibility of colors, and eye appeal.

Class 1—Arrangement of Gladiola

Class 2—Arrangement of Roses

Class 3—Arrangement of Garden Flowers, at least 3 different kinds

Class 4—Miniature Arrangement, under 4"

Class 5—Small Arrangement, 4-12"

Class 6—Arrangement, over 12"

Class 7—Arrangement of all dried flowers with accessories of driftwood, grasses, etc.

Class 8—Arrangement of foliage, any variety or color

Class 9—Arrangement of all green

Class 10—Arrangement for specific occasion or holiday

Class 11—Arrangement “Go Big Red”

Class 12—Corsage of only home grown flowers

Ribbons for Lot D— Premium

Purple................ $1.75

Blue.................. 1.50

Red................... 1.00

White................ 0.75

LOT D: - PLANTS

Be sure your name is on the bottom of the container. The plant should have been growing in container, not newly transplanted.

Class 1—Begonia

Class 2—Cactus or Succulent

Class 3—Coleus

Class 4—Fern

Class 5—Geranium

Class 6—Hanging Plant (provide support)

Class 7—Ivy

Class 8—Mini or Cactus Garden

Class 9—Philodendron

Class 10—Planter, 3 or more different plant varieties

Class 11—Planter, 3 or more colors of same plant

Class 12—Planter, Unique plants

Class 13—Terrarium

Class 14—Violet

Class 15—Impatiens (sultana)

Class 16—Other, not listed above

Class 17—Hens and Chicks

Class 18—Fairy Garden (small)

Class 19—Fairy Garden (large)

CRAFTS/CERAMICS EXHIBITS

Superintendent: Kelly Peterson

The craft, ceramic and jewelry divisions will name a Grand Champion and Honorable Mention award. Exhibits will be judged for these things: neatness, amount of work, talent, practicality, originality, creativity, design principles, color combinations, balance, proportion, rhythm, texture, and line. Youth exhibitors will receive a participation ribbon only (no premium) on exhibits not placing. In the macramé division, bring only empty pots to show or use artificial plants. All items which are to hang must have suitable, sturdy hangers.

Ceramics should have no backing or covering such as cardboard or felt on any ceramic piece(s), except backing is acceptable on ceramic chess pieces and bookends only. The bottoms of ceramic pieces need to be finished (i.e. painted, etc.)

Ribbons for Lot A thru R Premium

Purple................ $2.75

Blue.................. 2.25

Red................... 1.75

White................. 1.25

Participation (youth). 0.00

LOT A: - ART CRAFTS

Class 1—Paint by Number

Class 2—Ornaments (Painted)

Class 3—Copied Painting

Class 4—Inking on Glass

Class 5—Marker Pictures (on Plastic)

Class 6—Marker Pictures (on Paper)

Class 7—Marker Pictures (on Felt)

Class 8—Stamped Pictures

Class 9—Tole Painted Articles

Class 10—Hand Painted Articles

Class 11—Hand Painted Glass – Pitcher and/or Bowl

Class 12—Hand Painted Glass – Dishes

Class 13—Hand Painted Glass – Glasses (set of four)

Class 14—Plates (Decorated)

Class 15—Plates (Painted)

Class 16—Scratch Art (Framed)

Class 17—Scratch Art (Other)

Class 18—Popsicle Sticks – Art

Class 19—Pencil by Number

Class 20—Pencil Art

Class 21—Other (not clothing—clothing is entered in needlework)

LOT B: - DECORATIVE ACCESSORIES, HANDMADE

Class 1—Holiday Centerpieces

Class 2—Centerpieces, other kind

Class 3—Holiday Novelties - felt, ribbon, net, yarn,styrofoam, plastic, etc.

Class 4—Holiday or Special Effect Candles

Class 5—Holiday or Special Effect Arrangements

Class 6—Ornaments—Felt

Class 7—Ornaments—Cross Stitched

Class 8—Ornaments—Christmas

Class 9—Ornaments—Other

Class 10—Corsages

Class 11—Wedding Bouquets

Class 12—Wedding Arrangement

Class 13—Eucalyptus Arrangement

Class 14—Multi-Media Arrangement

Class 15—Dried Flower Arrangement

Class 16—Dried Flower Accessory

Class 17—Grape Vine Arrangement

Class 18—Wood Arrangement

Class 19—Wood—Hand Carved Article

Class 20—Hand Painted Article

Class 21—Silk Flower Arrangement

Class 22—Silk Flower Accessory

Class 23—Paper Twist Article

Class 24—Stamped Articles (card, stationery, clothing, etc.)

Class 25—Stamped Plates

Class 26—Block Stamping

Class 27—Decorated Bears (not judged on sewing)

Class 28—Decorated Picture Frames

Class 29—Decorated Bird Houses (judged on decoration)

Class 30—Bird Houses (Painted or Stained)

Class 31—Decorated Baskets

Class 32—Decorated Hat

Class 33—Decorated Lamp Shade

Class 34—Lamps (Decorated or Designed)

Class 35—Candle Holder(s)—Wooden

Class 36—Candle Holder(s)—Decorated

Class 37—Candle Holder(s) – Other

Class 38—Wind Chimes (Decorated)

Class 39—Brooms (Decorated)

Class 40—Decorative Accessory

Class 41—Angels—Cloth (not judged on sewing)

Class 42—Angels—Lace (not judged on sewing)

Class 43—Angels—Paper

Class 44—Angels—Raffia

Class 45—Angels—Paper Twist

Class 46—Angels – Seagrass

Class 47—Angels—Macramé Yarn

Class 48—Angels—Other

Class 49—Tree Topper

Class 50—Holiday Decoration (Christmas)

Class 51—Holiday Decoration (Halloween)

Class 52—Holiday Decoration (Thanksgiving)

Class 53—Holiday Decoration (Easter)

Class 54—Holiday Decoration (4th of July)

Class 55—Holiday Decoration (Other)

Class 56—Decoration (Any Other)

Class 57—Foam Craft

Class 58—Article Made by Two People

LOT C: - MISCELLANEOUS CRAFTS

Class 1—Tin Can (Decorated)

Class 2—Tin (article made from tin)

Class 3—Decoupage (other than plaques)

Class 4—Beaded Work (other than jewelry)

Class 5—Kites (any kind)

Class 6—Yarn (article made with yarn – not sewn)

Class 7—Paper (article crafted from paper)

Class 8—Novelties

Class 9—Candles

Class 10—Sea Shells

Class 11—Gypsum Articles

Class 12—Plaster of Paris Articles

Class 13—Paper Mache Articles

Class 14—Dream Catcher (no leather)

Class 15—Wood Burning Articles

Class 16—Wooden Figures (dolls, animals, etc.)

Class 17—Wood Craft Kits

Class 18—Wood Articles (painted or stained)

Class 19—Wood Articles—decorated (painted or unpainted)

Class 20—Hand Painted Basket

Class 21—Hand Woven Basket

Class 22—Rag Basket

Class 23—Padded Picture Album (judged on decoration, not sewing)

Class 24—Article made from Cloth (not judged on sewing)

Class 25—Article made from Felt

Class 26—Large Scarecrows (not judged on sewing)

Class 27—Small Scarecrows (not judged on sewing)

Class 28—Sand Art (figures, bottles, pictures, etc.)

Class 29—Door Stops

Class 30—Mobiles

Class 31—Clay Pot Arrangement (decorated)

Class 32—Clay Pot, Other

Class 33—Articles made from Clay

Class 34—Soap (Carved or Decorated)

Class 35—Gourds (Hand Painted)

Class 36—Gourds (Decorated)

Class 37—Gourds (made into another article)

Class 38—Shadow Box(s)

Class 39—T-Shirts (Tie-Dyed)

Class 40—Fleece Blanket, Tied

Class 41—Fleece Pillows, Tied

Class 42—Fleece, other

Class 43-Rubber Band Items

Class 44—Other

LOT D: - CERAMICS

Class 1—Under-glaze and/or combination of techniques

Class 2—Glaze (fired paint)

Class 3—Glazed (combination using two or more glazes)

Class 4—Glazed and Stain Combination

Class 5—Over-glaze/Metallic (gold, copper, lustres, decals)

Class 6—Stain (unfired paint) Article

Class 7—Stain (unfired paint) Figurines

Class 8—Stained Plates and Plaques

Class 9—Stained Animals

Class 10—Stained Birds

Class 11—Stained (pearl) Acrylics

Class 12—Dry Brush (people) Figurines

Class 13—Dry Brush (animals)

Class 14—Dry Brush (other)

Class 15—Antiqued Articles

Class 16—Originals (designs decorated with flowers, etc.)

Class 17—Air Brush—Fired or Unfired

Class 18—Holidays—any technique (Christmas)

Class 19—Holiday—any technique (Other)

Class 20—Painted (with oil) Article

Class 21—Article made by two (2) people; any technique

Class 22—Combination of Techniques

Class 23—China Painted Plate

Class 24—China Painted Vase

Class 25—China Painted Article

Class 26—Other

LOT E: - STAINED GLASS

Class 1—Clocks

Class 2—Window Hangers

Class 3—Candle Holders

Class 4—Wall Hanging

Class 5—Lamp Shades

Class 6—Stained Glass (Plastic)

Class 7—Stained Glass, Original Design

Class 8—Stained Glass – Jars

Class 9—Stained Glass – Bowls

Class 10—Other

LOT F: ETCHED GLASS

Class 1—Clocks

Class 2—Window Hangers

Class 3—Candle Holders

Class 4—Wall Hanging

Class 5—Lamp Shades

Class 6—Dishes

Class 7—Other

LOT G: - WALL HANGINGS AND PLAQUES

(MUST have a suitable sturdy hanger, if needed)

Class 1—Decoupage (pictures or plaques)

Class 2—Miniature Wall Hanging

Class 3—Raffia Wall Hanging

Class 4—Pine Cone Wreath

Class 5—Pine Cone Wall Hanging

Class 6—Grape Vine Wreath

Class 7—Grape Vine Swag

Class 8—Grape Vine Wall Hanging

Class 9—Rag Wreath

Class 10—Eucalyptus Wreath

Class 11—Eucalyptus Wall Hanging

Class 12—Eucalyptus Swag

Class 13—Door Hanging Decoration

Class 14—Dried Flower Wall Hanging

Class 15—Dried Flower Wreath

Class 16—Silk Flower Wall Hanging

Class 17—Silk Flower Wreath

Class 18—Silk Flower Swag

Class 19—Holiday Wreath (Christmas)

Class 20—Holiday Wreath (Other)

Class 21—Holiday Wall Hanging

Class 22—Wreath (any kind)

Class 23—Clock Wall Hanging

Class 24—Wood Wall Hanging

Class 25—Sea Grass Wall Hanging

Class 26—Puff Paint Pictures

Class 27—Paper Mache Hanging

Class 28—Metal (any combination) Hanging

Class 29—Collage (pictures, figures, plaques, etc.)

Class 30—Wall Hanging (framed)

Class 31—Other Wall Decoration

Class 32—Wall Hanging (made with pods, weeds, etc.)

Class 33—Wall Decoration or Hanging made by two people

Class 34—Wall Hanging made from a puzzle

Class 35—Wall Hanging made from a puzzle-framed

LOT H: RESTORED CRAFTS

(ALL exhibits need a picture of the article or a card telling how you restored the article)

Class 1—Metal Article (restored)

Class 2—Wood Article (restored)

Class 3—Cloth Article (restored)

Class 4—Car – Small Toy (restored)

Class 5—Car – Large Toy (restored)

Class 6—Motorized Vehicle (restored)

Class 7—Other (restored)

LOT I: LAWN OR BUILDING DECORATION

Class 1—Weather Vanes

Class 2—Lawn Decorations

Class 3—House Decorations

Class 4—Building Decorations

Class 5—Decorated Stepping Stone

Class 6—Hand Painted Stepping Stone

Class 7—Bowling Balls (decorated)

LOT J: - MACRAME

Class 1—Hanging Tables

Class 2—Flower Hanging Pots

Class 3—Jewelry

Class 4—Belts

Class 5—Wall Hanging

Class 6—Furniture

Class 7—Other

LOT K: - LEATHER CRAFT

Class 1—Billfolds

Class 2—Key Case

Class 3—Belts

Class 4—Coasters

Class 5—Pictures

Class 6—Box or a Container

Class 7—Dream Catchers

Class 8—Picture Frames

Class 9—Coin Purses

Class 10—Other

LOT L: MODELS OR TOYS Made by Hand

Please indicate if item is a kit or an original design.

Class 1—Car

Class 2—Ship

Class 3—Truck

Class 4—Airplane or Spaceship

Class 5—Rocket

Class 6—Helicopter

Class 7—Puzzle

Class 8—Game

Class 9—Airplane or Spaceship (with accessories/scenery)

Lego exhibits MUST be mounted on a sturdy base or in a box, so as not to fall apart when moved

Class 10—Lego’s- Robots

Class 11—Lego’s- House or building

Class 12—Lego’s- Space Ship or Airplane

Class 13—Lego’s—Moving Vehicle (with means of moving)

Class 14—Lego’s – Figures, Creatures, Animals, etc

Class 15—Lego’s – Complete scene

Class 16—Lego’s—Other

K’NEX exhibits do not need a base (unless it is desired).

Class 17—K'NEX – House or Building

Class 18—K'NEX – Vehicle

Class 19—K’NEX – K’NEX Creature, Robot, Animal, etc

Class 20—K’NEX—Spaceship or Airplane

Class 21—K'NEX—Other

Class 22—Wooden Models—Hand Carved

Class 23—Wooden Model from a Kit

Class 24—Metal Model from a Kit

Class 25—Metal Model (original design)

Class 26—Model (original design)

Class 27—Other kind of model

LOT M: - DOLLS AND TOYS

Class 1—Stuffed Toys (not judged on sewing)

Class 2—Mop Dolls (not judged on sewing)

Class 3—Mop Animals (not judged on sewing)

Class 4—Other Toys—non-sewn

Class 5—Shelf Dolls

Class 6—Bottle Dolls

Class 7—Corn Husk Dolls

Class 8—Porcelain Doll

Class 9—Pillowcase Doll

Class 10—Other Dolls—non-sewn

LOT N: - SOFT SCULPTURE (Items not judged on sewing)

Class 1—Figurines (dolls, etc.)

Class 2—Wall Hangings

Class 3—Decorative Accessories

Class 4—Pillows

Class 5—Other

LOT O: PLASTIC CANVAS

Class 1—Needlepoint Picture

Class 2—Needlepoint Picture (framed)

Class 3—Needlepoint Picture Frame

Class 4—Needlepoint Tissue Cover

Class 5—Needlepoint Basket

Class 6—Needlepoint Ornaments

Class 7—Needlepoint Tote Bag

Class 8—Needlepoint Doll Accessories, Furniture, etc.

Class 9—Needlepoint Vases

Class 10—Needlepoint Placemats (set of four)

Class 11—Needlepoint Christmas Decorations

Class 12—Needlepoint Decoration (any kind)

Class 13—Needlepoint Holiday Wall Hanging

Class 14—Needlepoint Wall Hanging

Class 15—Needlepoint Cross Stitch

Class 16—Needlepoint Coasters (set of four)

Class 17—Needlepoint Angel

Class 18—Needlepoint Doily

Class 19—Needlepoint Toys, Blocks, Dolls, etc.

Class 20—Needlepoint Jewelry (mounted on a poster board)

Class 21—Needlepoint, Other

Class 22—Plastic Canvas, other than needlepoint

Class 23—Plastic Canvas, Refrigerator Decoration

Class 24—Lighted Plastic Canvas Article

Class 25—Mobiles

Class 26—Needlepoint with Music Box Inside

Class 27—Large Needlepoint, Table Decoration

Class 28—Small Needlepoint, Table Decoration

Class 29—Other

LOT P: Recycled Items

All exhibits need to include a brief statement on a card of how the article is recycled and/or redone.

Class 1—Cloth

Class 2—Plastic

Class 3—Paper

Class 4—Wood

Class 5—Metal

Class 6—Multi-Media

Class 7—Stone

Class 8—Jewelry (must be mounted on a poster board) or in a container

Class 9—Electronics

Class 10—Automotive

Class 11—Construction

Class 12—Glass

Class 13—Household

Class 14—Other

LOT Q :JEWELRY

(Handcrafted and mounted on a sturdy board or put in a box)

Bracelets

Class 1—Bracelet Silver (with one strand)

Class 2—Bracelet Gold Colored (with one strand)

Class 3—Bracelet Multi-Colored (with one strand)

Class 4—Bracelet Silver (two or more strands)

Class 5—Bracelet Gold Colored (with two or more strands)

Class 6—Bracelet Multi-Colored (with two or more strands)

Class 7—Bracelet Silver (with stones, gems and/or beads)

Class 8—Bracelet Gold Colored (with stones, gems and/or beads)

Class 9—Bracelet Multi-Colored (with stones, gems and/or beads)

Earrings

Class 10—Earring Silver

Class 11—Earring Gold Colored

Class 12—Earring Multi-Colored

Class 13—Earring Silver (with stones, gems and/or beads)

Class 14—Earring Gold Colored (with stones, gems and/or beads)

Class 15—Earring Multi-Colored (with stones, gems and/or beads)

Necklaces

Class 16—Necklace Silver (with one strand)

Class 17—Necklace Gold Colored (with one strand)

Class 18—Necklace Multi-Colored (with one strand)

Class 19—Necklace Silver (with two or more strands)

Class 20—Necklace Gold Colored (with two or more strands)

Class 21—Necklace Multi-Colored (with two or more strands)

Class 22—Necklace Silver (with stones, gems, and/or beads)

Class 23—Necklace Gold Colored (with stones, gems, and/or beads)

Class 24—Necklace Multi-Colored (with stones, gems, and/or beads)

Class 25—Other

Charms

Class 26—Charms Silver

Class 27—Charms Gold Colored

Class 28—Charms Multi-Colored

Class 29—Charms with stones, gems and/or beads

Jewelry Sets with Necklace, Earrings, and/or Bracelet

Class 30—Silver Set

Class 31—Gold Colored Set

Class 32—Multi-Colored Set

Class 33—Silver Set with stones, gems and/or beads

Class 34—Gold Colored with stones, gems and/or beads

Class 35—Multi-Colored with stones, gems and/or beads

Pendants

Class 36—Silver

Class 37—Gold Colored

Class 38—Made with stones, gems and/or beads

Belts

Class 39—Belts – Beaded

Class 40—Belts – Silver

Class 41—Belts – Gold

MISCELLANEOUS JEWELRY

Class 42—Broaches

Class 43—Pins

Class 44—Ankle Bracelet

Class 45—Toe Ring

ARTICLES DECORATED WITH BEADS,ETC. (not judged on sewing)

Class 46—Hats

Class 47—Cloth

Class 48—Other

Other Jewelry

Class 49—Jewelry – made from wood

Class 50—Jewelry – made from leather

Class 51—Other

SEED BEADING

Class 52—Bracelet

Class 53—Necklace

Class 54—Accessories

Class 55—Neckwear

Class 56—Hats

Class 57—Doilies

Class 58—Article made with two (2) techniques

Class 59—Other

Class 60—Wire Wrapping

LOT R: SCRAPBOOKS/CARDS

Family Theme

Class 1 – miniature books – 6” (six inches) or under

Class 2 – small books – 7” (seven inches) and up

Class 3 – large books – 12” (twelve inches) and up

Class 4 – pages 2 (two) separate pages – no cover

Vacation Theme

Class 5 – miniature books – 6” (six inches) or under

Class 6 – small books – 7” (seven inches) and up

Class 7 – large books – 12” (twelve inches) and up

Class 8 – pages 2(two) separate pages – no cover

Sports Theme

Class 9 – miniature books – 6” (six inches) or under

Class 10 – small books – 7” (seven inches) and up

Class 11 – large books – 12” (twelve inches) and up

Class 12 – pages 2(two) separate pages – no cover

Special Occasion Theme

Class 13 – miniature books – 6” (six inches) or under

Class 14 – small books – 7” (seven inches) and up

Class 15 – large books – 12” (twelve inches) and up

Class 16 – pages 2(two) separate pages – no cover

Other Scrapbooks and Cards

Class 17 – Other books (If there are enough books, we will divide them into classes)

Class 18—Small book, family theme

Class 19—Large book, family theme

Class 20—Small Book, vacation theme

Class 21—Large book, vacation theme

Class 22—Other book

Class 23—Card, birthday

Class 24—Card, Christmas

Class 25—Card, any other holiday

Class 26—Card, other

LOT S: DUCT TAPE

Class 1—Clothing

Class 2—Accessories

A—Belts

B—Billfolds

C—Flowers

D—Other

LOT T: LARGE ITEMS

(new or restored)

Class 1: Metal

Class 2: Motorized

Class 3: Wood

Class 4: Electric

Class 5: Other

PHOTOGRAPHY

Superintendent: Samantha Clarke

Entries will be separated in each class and age category with a “Professional” or “Amateur” classification. Professional classification is defined as an entrant that makes ANY financial income generated from their photography.

Print Requirements -- One exhibit per class only! Prints may be black and white or color. All prints must be a minimum of 3 X 4 inches and be prepared for display (matted, mounted on cardboard, construction paper/mattboard/foamboard, framed, etc.) All prints must be taken by entrant. All pictures in a frame MUST have a suitable, sturdy hanger for hanging or an easel for display.

Ribbons for Lots A through D and Lots J through M Premium

Purple................ $2.75

Blue.................. 2.25

Red................... 1.75

White................. 1.25

LOT A: - 35mm Prints

Class1—Still Life, matted

Class 2—Still Life, mounted

Class 3—Scenics, matted (trees, landscapes, water, seasonal)

Class 4—Scenics, mounted (trees, landscapes, water, seasonal)

Class 5—Nature, matted (plants, flowers)

Class 6—Nature, mounted (plants, flowers)

Class 7—Animals, matted (animals, insects)

Class 8—Animals, mounted (animals, insects)

Class 9—Adult, matted

Class 10—Adult, mounted

Class 11—Children, matted

Class 12—Children, mounted

Class 13—People, matted (adults and children)

Class 14—People, mounted (adults and children)

Class 15—Human Interest, matted (farm, sports, transportation)

Class 16—Human Interest, mounted (farm, sports, transportation)

Class 17—Building, matted

Class 18—Building, mounted

Class 19—Stop Action, matted

Class 20—Stop Action, mounted

Class 21—Foreign Places, matted

Class 22—Foreign Places, mounted

Class 23--Other -- matted

Class 24--Other--mounted

LOT B: - 35mm Print Series (5-8 photos)

Frames can be plastic, wood or metal and can be exhibited with or without glass.

Class 25—Animal

Class 26—Building

Class 27—People

Class 28—Landscape

Class 29—Still Life

Class 30—Sports

Class 31—Stop Action

Class 32—Other

LOT C: Digital

No computer enhanced photos accepted.

Class 1—Still Life, matted

Class 2—Still Life, mounted

Class 3—Scenics, matted (trees, landscapes, water, seasonal)

Class 4—Scenics, mounted (trees, landscapes, water, seasonal)

Class 5—Nature, matted (plants, flowers)

Class 6—Nature, mounted (plants, flowers)

Class 7—Animals, matted (animals, insects)

Class 8—Animals, mounted (animals, insects)

Class 9—Adult, matted

Class 10—Adult, mounted

Class 11—Children, matted

Class 12—Children, mounted

Class 13—People, matted(adults and children)

Class 14—People, mounted (adults and children)

Class 15—Human Interest, matted (farm, sports, transportation)

Class 16—Human Interest, mounted (farm, sports, transportation)

Class 17—Building, matted

Class 18—Building, mounted

Class 19—Stop Action, matted

Class 20—Stop Action, mounted

Class 21—Foreign Places, matted

Class 22—Foreign, Places, mounted

Class 23—Other, matted

Class 24—Other, mounted

LOT D: Digital Framed

Frames can be plastic, wood, or metal and can be exhibited with or without glass

Class 25—Still Life, matted

Class 26—Still Life, mounted

Class 27—Scenics, matted (trees, landscapes, water, seasonal)

Class 28—Scenics, mounted (trees, landscapes, water, seasonal)

Class 29—Nature, matted (plants, flowers)

Class 30—Nature, mounted (plants, flowers)

Class 31—Animals, matted (animals, insects)

Class 32—Animals, mounted (animals, insects)

Class 33—Adults, matted

Class 34—Adults, mounted

Class 35—Children, matted

Class 36—Children, mounted

Class 37—People, matted (adults and children)

Class 38—People, mounted (adults and children)

Class 39—Human Interest, matted (farm, sports, transportation)

Class 40—Human Interest, mounted (farm, sports, transportation)

Class 41—Foreign Places, matted

Class 42—Foreign Places, mounted

Class 43—Stop Action, matted

Class 44—Stop Action, mounted

Class 45—Building, matted

Class 46—Building, mounted

Class 47—Other, matted

Class 48-- Other, mounted

LOT E: Digital Black and White

No computer enhanced photos accepted

Class 49—Still Life, matted

Class 50—Still Life, mounted

Class 51—Scenics, matted (trees, landscapes, water, seasonal)

Class 52—Scenics, mounted (trees, landscapes, water, seasonal)

Class 53—Nature, matted (plants, flowers)

Class 54—Nature, mounted (plants, flowers)

Class 55—Animals, matted (animals, insects)

Class 56—Animals, mounted (animals, insects)

Class 57—Adults, matted

Class 58—Adults, mounted

Class 59—Children, matted

Class 60—Children, mounted

Class 61—People, matted (adults and children)

Class 62—People, mounted (adults and children)

Class 63—Human Interest, matted (farm, sports, transportation)

Class 64—Human interest, mounted (farm, sports, transportation)

Class 65—Foreign Places, matted

Class 66—Foreign Places, mounted

Class 67—Stop Action, matted

Class 68—Stop Action, mounted

Class 69—Building, matted

Class 70—Building, mounted

Class 71—Other, matted

Class 72—Other, mounted

LOT F: Digital Series 5 to 8 photos

*Minimum of 5 photos*

Class 73—Animal

Class 74—Building

Class 75—People

Class 76—Landscape

Class 77—Still Life

Class 78—Sports

Class 79—Stop Action

Class 80—Other

FINE ART

Superintendent: Carol Harrenstein

Subject matter must be original and not copied and entries must be the work of the Exhibitor. Art work in frames or on stretches must have wire or eyes for hanging. “Original” means that the artist has used her/his own concept, ideas and/or techniques for execution of the art work.

Ribbons for

Lot A thru J Premium

Purple................ $3.25

Blue.................. 2.75

Red................... 2.25

White................. 1.75

LOT A: OIL— ADULT AND SENIOR

Class 1—Original Still Life

Class 2—Original Scenic

Class 3—Original Portrait

Class 4—Original Other

LOT B: ACRYLICS— ADULT AND SENIOR

Class 1—Original Still Life

Class 2—Original Scenic

Class 3—Original Portrait

Class 4—Original Other

LOT C: WATER COLOR— ADULT AND SENIOR

Class 1—Original Still Life

Class 2—Original Scenic

Class 3—Original Other

LOT D: PASTEL, CHARCOAL, INK, PENCIL— ADULT AND SENIOR

Class 1—Original Pastel

Class 2—Original Charcoal

Class 3—Original Ink

Class 4—Original Pencil

Class 5—Original Color Pencil

LOT E: BATIK— ADULT AND SENIOR

Class 1—Original Design

LOT F: COLLAGE— ADULT AND SENIOR

Class 1—Paper Collage

Class 2—Other media

LOT G: SCULPTURE— ADULT AND SENIOR

Class 1—Wood Sculpture

Class 2—Metal Sculpture

Class 3—Glass Sculpture

Class 4—Other Media (not fabric)

LOT H: POTTERY— ADULT AND SENIOR

Class 1—Wheel Thrown, KILN fired

Class 2—Hand Built, KILN fired

Class 3—Other

LOT J: - OTHER ART WORK— ADULT AND SENIOR

Class 1—Art Work, other media (not listed above)

FINE ART—YOUTH

Ribbons for Lot K thru M Premium

Purple................ $1.50

Blue.................. 1.25

Red................... 1.00

White................ 0.75

LOT K: MATTED YOUTH (AGES 5 to 12)

Art work MUST be matted on heavy mounting and provided with a suitable, sturdy hanger for hanging. Any size will be accepted.

Class 1—Paper Collage

Class 2—Crayon

Class 3—Charcoal

Class 4—Chalk

Class 5—Pencil

Class 6—Colored Pencil

Class 7—Ink

Class 8—Markers

Class 9—Watercolors

Class 10—Acrylics

Class 11—Tempra Paint

Class 12—Mixed Media

Class 13—Other

LOT L: NOT MATTED YOUTH (AGES 5 to 12)

Art work must be mounted on construction paper or heavy mounting paper. Any size will be accepted.

Class 1—Paper Collage

Class 2—Crayon

Class 3—Charcoal

Class 4—Chalk

Class 5—Pencil

Class 6—Colored Pencil

Class 7—Ink

Class 8—Markers

Class 9—Watercolors

Class 10—Acrylics

Class 11—Tempra paint

Class 12—Mixed Media

Class 13—Other

LOT M – FRAMED YOUTH (AGES 5 TO 12)

Art work must be framed and provided with a suitable, sturdy hanger for hanging. Any size will be accepted.

Class 1—Paper Collage

Class 2—Crayon

Class 3—Charcoal

Class 4—Chalk

Class 5—Pencil

Class 6—Colored Pencil

Class 7—Ink

Class 8—Markers

Class 9—Watercolors

Class 10—Acrylics

Class 11—Tempra Paint

Class 12—Other

LOT M: POTTERY YOUTH—(AGES 5 TO 12)

Class 1—Wheel Thrown, KILN Fired

Class 2—Hand Built, KILN Fired

Class 3—Other Media

FINE ART – TEEN

Ribbons for Lot N thru Y Premium

Purple................ $1.75

Blue.................. 1.50

Red................... 1.25

White................. 1.00

LOT N: MATTED TEEN (AGES 13 TO 18)

Original or not original. Must be matted and provided with a suitable, sturdy hanger for hanging. Any size will be accepted.

Class 1—Oils

Class 2—Acrylics

Class 3—Water Color

Class 4—Pastel

Class 5—Charcoal

Class 6—Ink

Class 7—Pencil

Class 8—Marker

Class 9—Colored Pencil

Class 8—Other Media, not listed above

LOT O: NOT MATTED TEEN (AGES 13 TO 18)

Original or not original. Must be on heavy mounting paper and provided with a suitable, sturdy hanger for hanging. Any size will be accepted.

Class 1—Oils

Class 2—Acrylics

Class 3—Water Color

Class 4—Pastel

Class 5—Charcoal

Class 6—Ink

Class 7—Pencil

Class 8—Marker

Class 9—Colored Pencil

Class 10—Other Media, not listed above

LOT P: FRAMED TEEN—(AGES 13 TO 18)

Original or not original. Must be framed and provided with a suitable, sturdy hanger for hanging. Any size will be accepted.

Class 1—Oils

Class 2—Acrylics

Class 3—Water Color

Class 4—Pastel

Class 5—Charcoal

Class 6—Ink

Class 7—Pencil

Class 8—Marker

Class 9—Colored Pencil

Class 10—Other Media, not listed above

LOT Q: SCULPTURE TEEN—(AGES 13 TO 18)

Class 1—Wood

Class 2—Metal

Class 3—Glass

Class 4—Other Media, not listed above

LOT R: POTTERY TEEN—(AGES 13 TO 18)

Class 1—Wheel Thrown, KILN Fired

Class 2—Hand Built, KILN Fired

Class 3—Other

FINE ART—ADULT AND SENIOR CITIZEN CLASSROOM

LOT S: MATTED

Original or not original. Must be matted on heavy mounting and provided with a suitable, sturdy hanger for hanging. Any size will be accepted.

Class 1—Oils

Class 2—Acrylics

Class 3—Water Color

Class 4—Pastel

Class 5—Charcoal

Class 6—Ink

Class 7—Pencil

Class 8—Other Media, not listed above

LOT T: NOT MATTED

Original or not original. Must be on heavy mounting and provided with a suitable, sturdy hanger for hanging. Any size will be accepted.

Class 1—Oils

Class 2—Acrylics

Class 3—Water Color

Class 4—Pastel

Class 5—Charcoal

Class 6—Ink

Class 7—Pencil

Class 8—Other Media, not listed above

LOT U: - FRAMED

Original or not original. Must be framed and provided with a suitable, sturdy hanger for hanging. Any size will be accepted.

Class 1—Oils

Class 2—Acrylics

Class 3—Water Color

Class 4—Pastel

Class 5—Charcoal

Class 6—Ink

Class 7—Pencil

Class 8—Other Media, not listed above

LOT V: SCULPTURE

Class 1—Wood

Class 2—Metal

Class 3—Glass

Class 4—Other Media, not listed above

LOT W: THREE DIMENSIONAL

Class 1—Interactive

Class 2—Pottery

Class 3—Paper

Class 4—Wire

Class 5—Mixed Media

Class 6—Other

LOT X: POTTERY

Class 1—Wheel Thrown, KILN Fired

Class 2—Hand Built, KILN Fired

LOT Y: COMPUTER ENHANCED DIGITAL IMAGE

Digital art, a creative way of doing art using a computer. NOTE: The entry MUST include the original image and the enhanced image with a brief description on what was enhanced and how it was done. Enhanced means working with digital, print illustration, design and layout. Picture can be enhanced to look vibrant, change image all together, clean-up blemishes, whiten teeth, take off pounds, write an inscription on photograph, change color, take away color, enhance sky, change sunset, etc.

Class 1—Computer Enhanced Digital Image

Class 2—Acrylic on Canvas, Computer Enhanced

Class 3—Mixed Media, Digital Photo, Computer Enhanced

WOODWORKING

Superintendent: Carol Harrenstein

On all woodworking entries please indicate if the item was made from a pattern (please include the pattern & instructions) or it was designed by the exhibitor

Class 1 Items – Clear

Ribbons for Lot A thru T Premium

Purple............... $3.75

Blue………………3.25

Red………………2.25

White……………1.25

Class 2 Items—Painted

Ribbons for Lot A thru T Premium

Purple............... $2.00

Blue.................2.25

Red..................1.75

White................1.25

LOT A: - WOOD TOYS

Class 1—Animated wood toy – clear finish

Class 2—Animated wood toy – painted finish

Class 3—Pull toy – clear finish

Class 4—Pull toy – painted finish

Class 5—Riding toy – clear finish

Class 6—Riding toy – painted finish

Class 7—Other toy – clear finish

Class 8—Other toy – painted finish

Class 9—Games - clear finish

Class 10—Games - painted finish

LOT B: WOOD TURNING ITEM

Class 1—Large piece – clear finish

Class 2—Small Piece – clear finish

Class 3-Other

LOT C: FURNITURE

Class 1—Large piece, clear finish

Class 2—Small/Medium piece, clear finish

Class 3-Large Piece, painted finish

Class 4-Small/Medium piece, painted Finish

LOT D: HOUSEHOLD ITEM (LAMPS, ETC).

Class 1—Large piece - Clear finish

Class 2—Small/Medium piece, clear finish

Class 3-Large Piece, painted finish

Class 4-Small/Medium piece, painted Finish

LOT E: SCROLL SAW ITEM

Class 1—Picture made with scroll saw – clear finish

Class 2—Picture made with scroll saw – painted finish

Class 3—Ornament – clear finish

Class 4—Ornament – painted finish

Class 5—Other item – clear finish

Class 6—Other item – painted finish

LOT F: WOODEN NOVELTIES

Class 1-clear finish

Class 2-painted finish

LOT G: CLASSROOM PROJECT

Classroom projects must have been constructed in an industrial arts classroom under the supervision of an instructor and made during the 2018-2019 school year.

Class 1—Furniture - large

Class 2—Furniture - small

Class 3—Household item

Class 4—Other item

Lot H: Refinished Article

The original finish must have been removed and the wood refinished

Class 1—Clear finish

Class 2—Painted finish

Lot I: Hand Carved Figuring

Class 1—Clear finish

Class 2—Painted finish

Lot J: Other Wood Items

Class 1—Clear finish

Class 2—Painted finish

HERITAGE SKILLS CONTEST

Superintendent: Robin Stroot

Heritage skills contest is open to FCE Club (Extension) members only who have paid county, state and national dues for 2021. Members may enter one exhibit per class. Winning exhibit per class will go to State Convention in 2022. All entries designed for hanging should be ready to hang with a suitable, sturdy hanger or ready to display (hanger or easel). Entries may be any theme, size or shape. Keep in mind quality, composition, proportion and pictorial impact.

2022 Categories are:

Rug Making: Any homemade rug such as hooked, braided, woven or other.

Handcrafted Toy: Durable toy for play made by hand or machine.

Poetry: Original poem, maximum of 30 lines.

Spinning/Weaving: Article may by hand or loom, including wheat weaving or baskets.

Quilting: Wallhanging - may be appliquéd, pieced, patchwork, embroidery or other. No older than 4 years.

