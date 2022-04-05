Adams County soon will be looking for a new highway superintendent.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to accept “with regrets” the retirement of current Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller, effective Sept. 30.
“I kind of hate to see that, but it is what it is,” said Commissioner Lee Hogan, who is chair of both the entire board as well as the county’s Roads, Bridges and Weeds committee.
“She’s done a good job,” Commissioner Chuck Neumann said.
“She’s done an excellent job,” Hogan responded.
“Why didn’t you tell her no?” Commissioner Dale Curtis asked.
“I did, but it didn’t work,” Hogan said.
“She’s been an asset to this county,” Curtis said.
The commissioners also unanimously voted to direct the personnel committee to come up with a transition plan for the highway superintendent position.
Neumann said he hoped to hire someone by July 1 and no later than Aug. 1.
“A position like that and the paperwork, she knew the ins and outs of getting funding,” he said. “I don’t know if you can teach that in 60-90 days.”
Hogan said he has had conversations with Miller about her successor. Miller told Hogan she would be willing to work with her successor on a part-time basis.
Curtis said the ideal time of year is quickly approaching for someone with children in school to move for the job.
Miller wasn’t present at Tuesday’s meeting.
Her retirement letter was included in the meeting information packet.
“I have enjoyed my employment with Adams County and I can honestly say it’s mostly due to my fellow employees and crew members, along with the support and understanding of the members of the county boards over the years,” she wrote. “Yes, I have been here longer than each of the current board members and your years of service. I have always shared with fellow superintendents that I have a board that works with me and the department, a board that supports and appreciates the work we do. I can honestly say that the department employees and myself appreciate this positive recognition and say thank you.”
New bridge construction in Adams County is lagging behind, mostly due to other budget demands, particularly the focus on asphalt improvements, and other budget restraints.
Overall, Adams County has made strides in infrastructure, which Miller said was largely due to dedicated personnel and board support.
During Miller’s 20-year tenure, Adams County has dealt with nine Federal Emergency Management Agency events.
Through it all, the crew and office staff got the work done and successfully closed all nine FEMA events.
Collectively, the reimbursement funds totaled more than $15 million back to Adams County.
“Yes, I can honestly say that under my tenure in Adams County, major improvements have been accomplished,” she wrote. “However, no one can do them alone. You have to have support and dedicated employees to work with you, and I fully believe that the highway/roads employees over these 20 years have dedicated themselves to do more and do it better.”
In other business Tuesday, the commissioners:
- Unanimously approved the funding request for RYDE Transit in Adams County, which included a county match of $51,400. That amount represents a $4,900 increase over the previous year.
- Unanimously approved a traffic plan for South Marian Road during Barn Festival events.
- Unanimously approved the chairman signing contracts for the 2022 asphalt project with Vontz Paving as opened on Dec. 9 and awarded at the Dec 21, 2021, board meeting.
- Unanimously approved the chairman’s signature on signed gravel contract from Mid-Nebraska Aggregate for 2022 gravel purchases as bid awarded on March 1, 2022.
- Unanimously approved a proposal from Hall Bros. for “Onyx” seal coat on segments of Showboat Boulevard for $121,493.68.
- Unanimously approved a contract with W-Designs to advertise for bids for county roofing projects.
- Unanimously approved for signing by the board chairman an easement from Adams County to Hastings Utilities at the parking lot east of the courthouse to allow for electrical updates.
- Unanimously approved accepting Thomas Reichert’s resignation as Adams County maintenance supervisor effective April 10. Reichert had worked for Adams County about five years.
Unanimously approved the appointment of Brock Iliff as the Adams County maintenance supervisor, effective April 11.
