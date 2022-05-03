Christina Thornton was selected in her second day as interim public defender to take the job on a permanent basis.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 6-1 at their regular meeting Tuesday to select Thornton. Board Chairman Lee Hogan dissented.
The commissioners had approved on April 19 appointing Thornton to serve as the interim public defender beginning May 2.
Thornton was one of two candidates for the permanent position. She currently is the only lawyer in the public defender’s office following the departure of former Public Defender Shon Lieske effective May 1.
Thornton said in an interview after her selection that she was honored and excited about being selected.
“It’s a daunting task, but I think I’m up for it,” she said.
The other candidate for the job was Keith Smith, who has worked as an associate for Truell Murray & Associates in Grand Island since October 2017.
Hogan said in an interview after the meeting that he didn’t dislike Thornton. He just preferred Smith for the role.
Thornton, 60, has worked in the Adams County Public Defender’s Office since January 2021 as an assistant public defender.
Since receiving her law degree in 1992 from the University of Nebraska College of Law, the Missouri native has worked in Lincoln and Omaha at law offices and for nonprofit organizations.
Her father worked for the railroad, and her family moved frequently.
“I’ve always wanted to be a public defender,” she said. “This job, the opening, was just at the right time. Both my daughters were grown and out of the home. It was a good time for me to make a move.”
Thornton believes in the mission of the public defender.
“I believe everyone is entitled to a defense no matter what your background is,” she said. “That’s the very essence of our jurisprudence — is fair, decent competent representation when you are charged with a criminal offense that could impact your liberty. It also touches on areas of the law that I’ve always enjoyed, which would be evidence, trial efficacy, client representation and civil procedure.”
The Adams County Public Defender currently is a three-fourths full-time equivalent position, receiving 75% of the salary of the Adams County Attorney because Adams County Public Defenders historically also have held private practices. The public defender will remain a three-fourths full-time equivalent position until 2024, which is the end of the current term for the position.
Thornton said she plans to run for election.
She has had a private practice in the past, but not since working for Adams County, and doesn’t plan to do so.
“Though I would be technically part time, I will work full time,” she said.
The Adams County Public Defender’s office has had trouble hiring and retaining assistant public defenders. Thornton is the only attorney working in that office now.
She said she doesn’t see much difference in efficiency between having four or five lawyers in the public defender’s office. So her plan is to cut the fourth assistant public defender position from the budget and use the extra funds to raise salaries for three other full-time assistant public defenders as a way to fill attract and retain lawyers for those positions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.