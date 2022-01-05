Adams County is gathering information before deciding whether to declare Juneteenth a holiday for county employees.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to postpone further action on the item until receiving more data from counties that are in Adams County’s array.
Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. It became a federal holiday in 2021.
Juneteenth was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, slaves were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.
Commissioner Joe Patterson made the motion to postpone further action.
Patterson visited with John Hill, the county’s human resources consultant, who didn’t believe it was a prevalent practice in comparable counties.
“I don’t believe it’s a prevalent practice currently,” Patterson said. “I think at such time that it becomes a prevalent practice we need to revisit it, and that may happen before Juneteenth of 2022.”
Also during the meeting, the commissioners acted on the board’s annual reorganization.
The commissioners unanimously approved again appointing Lee Hogan to be board chair.
The commissioners voted 6-0-1 to again appoint Chuck Neumann to be board vice chair. Neumann abstained.
The 2022 county committee assignments remained the same, except that Patterson replaced Dale Curtis on the personnel committee. Harold Johnson replaced Michael Stromer on the library board.
Commissioners unanimously approved the following banks as Adams County depositories: Wells Fargo, Heritage Bank, Pinnacle Bank, Adams County Bank, Nebraska Public Agency Investment Trust, Five Points Bank, US Bank, Heartland Bank, Bank of Doniphan, Union Bank and Home Federal of Hastings.
Commissioners unanimously approved authorizing the county treasurer to deposit funds in local banks: Wells Fargo, Heritage Bank, Adams County Bank, Nebraska Public Agency Investment Trust, Five Points Bank, US Bank, Heartland Bank, Bank of Doniphan, Union Bank and Home Federal of Hastings.
Commissioners unanimously gave consent to the county treasurer to deposit 100% of capital stock and surplus in any of the depository banks named, with the deposits protected by bonds and security as required by law.
Commissioners unanimously designated the Hastings Tribune as the legal newspaper for Adams County and the Adams County website, www.adamscounty.org, for the publication of notices of meetings, public bids, county board agendas and county board minutes.
Commissioners unanimously approved the 2022 Board of Commissioners meeting calendar.
Commissioners unanimously approved the formal appointment of Dawn Miller to again serve as County Highway Superintendent for 2022.
In other business, the commissioners:
- Unanimously approved directing all cellphone reimbursement payments to be made through payroll.
- Unanimously approved a memorandum
- of understanding with the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs.
- Unanimously approved reappointing Kayla Habrock, Bryce Katzberg and Jackie Zeckser to each serve a second term on the Adams County Extension Board.
