The Adams County Clerk’s Office is preparing to welcome voters to precinct polling stations throughout the county for the May 10 primary election.
Voting hours that day will run 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Based on 2020 Census numbers, precinct assignments and polling locations may have changed, so all Adams County voters are asked to verify their precinct assignment and polling station.
To verify this information, call the Clerk’s Office at 402-461-7107 or visit the Adams County website using the interactive GIS Mapping function at https://gis.adamscounty.org/map/. (Click on “Voting Precincts.”
Anyone who believes their information may be in error is asked to call the Clerk’s Office immediately.
The list of polling locations follows:
City of Hastings
Precinct 1A: Lincoln Park Fire Station, 1145 S. Hastings Ave.
Precinct 1B: Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
Precinct 1C: Good Samaritan Village Senior Center, 926 E. E St.
Precinct 2A: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 2810 W. Seventh St.
Precinct 2B: First Christian Church, 1201 Sheridan
Precinct 2C: First Christian Church, 1201 Sheridan
Precinct 2D: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 2810 W. Seventh St.
Precinct 3A: Hastings City Auditorium, 400 N. Hastings Ave.
Precinct 3B: Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1338 Saunders Ave.
Precinct 3C: North Shore Assembly of God, 100 W. 33rd St.
Precinct 4A: Crosier Park Professional Center, 223 E. 14th St.
Precinct 4B: Crosier Park Professional Center, 223 E. 14th St.
Precinct 4C: Hastings College Barrett Alumni Center, 1001 N. Sixth Ave.
Precinct 4D: Hastings College Barrett Alumni Center, 1001 N. Sixth Ave.
Greater Adams County
West Blue/Highland Precinct: Hastings Municipal Airport Terminal Building, 3300 W. 12th St.
Juniata/Verona Precinct: Juniata Fire Hall, 1202 S. Juniata Ave.
Kenesaw Precinct: Kenesaw Senior Center, 110 Maple St.
Denver Precinct: Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
Blaine/Pauline Precinct: Central Community College-Hastings Dawson Building, 550 S. Technical Blvd.
Ayr Precinct: Ayr Community Center, 1270 S. First St.
Roseland Precinct: Roseland Community Center, 9214 Roseland Ave.
Holstein Precinct: Holstein Fire Fall, 9750 S. Holstein Ave.
Nebraska voters also are allowed to have ballots sent to them by mail for early voting. A new application for early voting must be submitted for every election. All such applications must be received by 6 p.m. May 2.
Applications may be hand-delivered to the Clerk’s Office in the Adams County Courthouse, 500 W. Fourth St. Suite 109, or mailed to the same address, or faxed to 402-461-7185.
Applications also may be emailed to earlyvote@adamscountyne.gov. Electronic signatures are not accepted, so applicants should physically sign the application and either scan or take a photo of it for submission.
Voters wishing to vote early in-person in the primary election may do so beginning April 11 at their County Election Commissioner’s Office, which in most jurisdictions is also the County Clerk’s Office. The last day to vote early in-person is May 9.
April 22 is the last day to register online to vote in the primary election. Online registrations may be made until 11:59 p.m. through the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office website, sos.ne.gov.
April 22 also is the deadline to mail in a voter registration application and/or a request for an early mail-in ballot for the May primary. (The application must be postmarked by April 22.)
Nebraska residents have until May 2 to register in-person to vote in the May primary or to request in-person an early mail-in ballot.
The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office recommends completed early ballots being returned by U.S. Mail be dropped in the mail by May 3. It’s strongly recommended that early ballots being returned after May 3 be placed directly into an official dropbox in the voter’s county to ensure it is received in time.
