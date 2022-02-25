With less than a month until the final bid package for the Adams County jail is set for approval, county officials finally are breathing a sigh of relief.
Adams County voters approved during the November 2020 general election a bond issue not to exceed $38 million for a justice center that would include a 168-bed jail as well as courtrooms and office space for county offices involved in court proceedings.
Increases in material costs caused the price tag for the project to spike. By July 2021, project estimates were around $51 million.
“The first thing we had to do is go back in and see where we could make cuts,” said Dale Curtis, the member of the Adams County Board of Commissioners who is leading the county’s justice center planning effort. “We decided instead of dropping the jail and dropping the whole project that we would move forward with just the jail because that was the most important part.”
Eliminating the justice center components of the project such as courtrooms reduced costs by $7 million.
The project also was scaled back to a 156-bed jail. The 11-acre project site on the south edge of Hastings will allow for future expansions if needed.
Project architect Prochaska and Associates of Omaha and contractor Beckenhauer Construction of Norfolk looked at alternative building supplies.
Curtis said the last estimate he received put construction costs at $31 million plus about $7 million in soft costs such as furniture and kitchen accoutrements.
Soft costs are easier to control than construction costs.
“This whole COVID thing has actually caused Prochaska and Beckenhauer to refigure things more often than they do on these jobs,” he said. “They are truly earning their money.”
County board members are scheduled to approve the final bid package and establish the final guaranteed maximum price of the project at their March 15 meeting. A groundbreaking would accompany that action.
With a 16-month construction schedule, the jail is anticipated to be completed in summer 2023.
“Actually, with COVID and all the issues we’ve had to work with when we originally started this project we were talking June of ’23,” Board Chairman Lee Hogan said during a project update from Beckenhauer on Jan. 18. “We’re not that far off.”
“We’re not,” added Bill Barritt, director of preconstruction for Beckenhauer.
Barritt said Beckenhauer worked to get bid packages ready for approval as early as possible.
“Just with the labor availability with COVID that won’t go away, we’re trying to get ahead of that,” he said. “There’s a lot of contractors that fill up early in the spring, normally anyway, but it’s even worse just because of people not being able to hire any help. It also helps with collaboration. Not only with us as construction manager, but also with the design team. By bringing some of these subcontractors and suppliers on early it allows us to work as a team with the design team to get the most out of the drawings and their pricing for the project.”
When the commissioners approved the project’s second bid package, on Jan. 18, the low bids for most of the individual components came in at or below budget, including detention equipment and security equipment plus detention cell modules — both of which went to Sweeper Metal Fabricators of Drumright, Oklahoma. Sweeper’s bid for the two combined packages was $4.67 million, far less than the engineer’s estimates of $9 million.
Of the six project components approved on Jan. 18, only masonry was much higher than estimates.
The masonry bid from Kehm Contractors of Omaha for $2,924,486 was the only masonry bid received. It was nearly three times the $1 million Beckenhauer estimated.
Jan Beran, Beckenhauer project estimator, said it’s getting harder and harder to get bids for masonry work.
Beckenhauer reached out to 27 masonry contractors and was able to secure one qualified bid.
“That skillset seems to be on the decline in the community,” Beran said. “Not a lot of young bucks out of high school are wanting to go be brick and block layers.”
Curtis said while the planning and preparation that goes into building a jail, especially during a pandemic, has been a headache, he appreciates the hard work put in on the project by all of the parties involved, as well as cooperation from county employees.
“Other than having terrific cooperation from county employees, we got lucky that several things came in under their projected bid even with these COVID problems,” he said. “We’ve gotten pretty lucky so far.”
