Working with department heads, the Adams County budget committee and the budget preparation team were able to limit the county’s tax rate increase for 2021-22 to 13.86%.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 6-0 to approve a tax levy rate of .342147 during a special budget meeting Tuesday before the regular meeting. Commissioner Chuck Neumann was absent for the budget meeting but present for the regular meeting.
That means for property valued at $100,000, the owner would pay $342.15 in property tax to support Adams County compared to $300.49 last year.
The 2020-21 tax levy rate was .300488.
The tax levy rate of .342147, or 34.2147 cents per $100 of taxable valuation to support county operations, is more than 2 cents lower than the proposed tax levy rate of .364877 seen on Aug. 17 when the team of county officials who prepared the budget — Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller, Zoning Administrator Judy Mignery and Information Technology Coordinator Ron Kucera — presented the proposed budget.
The budget preparation team was able to get to .342147 from .364877 by taking $250,000 more than anticipated from the county inheritance fund for a total of $750,000. The county has taken $1 million from the inheritance fund in past years to mitigate levy increases.
The approved budget also includes a reduced tax collection for the county’s planned justice center. The county’s first principal payment for the justice center bond will be in 2023.
County departments also made cuts to their 2021-22 budgets.
Budget committee members Neumann, Glen Larsen and Michael Stromer made cuts by department. The committee members reached out to department heads for discussion.
“They told us, ‘You make these cuts,’ ” Miller said. “The budget prep people — Judy, myself and Ron — we followed their direction.”
During the public hearing, Nebraska Extension Educator Ron Seymour expressed concern about the request from the budget committee to cut his department’s budget by $10,000 because that cuts any contingency.
He didn’t want to make that cut at the personnel level.
“Those people work hard; they need the funds they are getting,” he said. “So that moves it into the operating budget; $10,000 out of our operating budget is 30%. That’s a big chunk to swallow. It did cause me to look real hard at our budget request and try to figure out where we could do this.”
He said the extension office budgeted more hours for the summer intern than that person likely will work, which allowed for a cut.
Seymour and other extension staff were able to find some additional places to cut from the operating budget.
“I’m fine doing our part,” he said. “Please understand that.”
He said the reduction cuts any contingency out of his department’s budget.
“This is really bare and makes me really uncomfortable to be going into a budget year without any slack,” he said. “If something happens I don’t know where we’ll go.”
Kucera said there is a process to reappropriate funds from the general fund if need be.
“If you have a need and it’s a justifiable need then you get it on the agenda, make your case to the board and they’ll reappropriate funds for those needs,” he said.
Commissioner Dale Curtis said the county board members know how tight the extension office runs its budget.
“I don’t know anybody who can squeeze a nickel harder than you,” he said to Seymour.
Curtis said other departments may not use all their funds because an employee quit or an employee wasn’t hired. Not spending those funds would make the reappropriation possible, if needed.
The county’s entire operating budget increased 63% over the previous year — $59.5 million, up from $36.57 million. Kucera said that increase is a little misleading, however.
“They look a little distorted but it is because of the justice center,” he said. “We’re talking a $20 million budget increase based on the bonds as well as the rural highway bonds, they went up and the COVID money, which is another $6 million. We’re getting revenue for some of those, so it doesn’t affect the tax levy in the same proportion.”
The total property tax request is $13.33 million — $12.057 million for general obligation and $1.275 million for bonds. That total amount is a 15% increase from the property tax request of $11.59 million from the previous year.
Curtis thanked the budget preparation committee members for their work.
“It was a challenge this year,” Mignery said.
“It’s going to be a challenge next year, too,” Curtis responded.
Curtis, who chairs the county’s personnel committee, commented earlier in the meeting that the county will have to drastically increase wages for the 2022-23 budget year to keep pace with other local employers.
“I was going to say, I think next year might be worse than this year,” County Board Chairman Lee Hogan said.
“I think so,” Kucera said.
During the regular meeting, county board members voted 7-0 to approve a contract for $343,213 from Van Kirk Bros. Contracting of Sutton for the replacement of two bridges with concrete box culverts.
Van Kirk had the lowest of three bids. The Diamond Engineering Co. of Grand Island and Ramos Construction of Shelton also bid.
The first structure is on Osage Avenue, half a mile north of 12th Street for a twin box culvert for $119,773.
The second structure is on Oak Ridge Road replacing a three-span timber bridge with a three-span concrete box culvert for $223,441, which is $200,000 less than a recently completed three-span slab bridge fully contracted out on Oregon Trail Road, west of Showboat Boulevard.
Van Kirk’s combined bid of $343,214 is more than the engineer’s estimate of $322,618. However, engineering consultant Lance Harter wrote that at 6% above the engineer’s estimate the low bid falls within an anticipated range of costs.
Miller said Van Kirk has a completion date of Aug. 15, 2022, for the two sites.
“I have personally had several phone calls from farmers that are just ecstatic that we are going to do this,” Hogan said.
In other business, the commissioners:
- Unanimously approved the 2020-21 annual certification form for federal aid “buy-out” funds.
- Unanimously approved an agreement with Butler-Volland Funeral Homes for the storage of mass fatality supplies at 601 S. Rhode Island Ave.
- Unanimously approved a security release request from Five Points Bank of Hastings in the amount of $1 million.
- Unanimously approved the chairman’s signature on a sub-recipient audit acknowledgement form relating to the Victim Witness Grant.
- Took no action on an agreement with Ziemba Roofing for the repair/replacement of a building at the extension office on 2975 S. Baltimore Avenue. The bid of $14,202 from Ziemba was the only one received so far.
