The Federal Emergency Management Agency still needs to provide confirmation, and there are some requirements, but Adams County looks to simplify the construction of accessory buildings in the floodplain.
Members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-0 at their regular meeting Monday to table an amendment to the 2018 floodplain regulations for Adams County until receiving notification from the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources and FEMA.
Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller, who also serves as the Adams County floodplain administrator, spoke about the proposed amendment Monday.
NDNR hosted a webinar in February for allowing the placement of accessory and agriculture accessory buildings in the floodplain, with special provisions.
Without this, these buildings could be constructed in the floodplain as long as the ground was elevated first.
This amendment would allow the construction of accessory buildings in the floodplain without elevation.
There are requirements, however.
The applicant would have to have an engineering review for the hydrologies and impact to the floodplain and place louvered or vented openings in the structures.
“So it’s not a slam dunk that they can do it,” Miller said. “There are specific steps they have to go through, and that’s all spelled out in the amendment.”
Deputy County Attorney David Bergin started working through the amendment process instead of adopting a full, brand-new ordinance because the current ordinance is just four years old.
He had an amendment ready for formal review in June.
Miller forwarded that to NDNR, saying the county looked at the beginning of August for adoption.
NDNR notified her the amendment was forwarded on July 14 to FEMA for review.
“As of 3:24 p.m. today, they haven’t heard anything back from FEMA,” Miller said.
Even though they couldn’t take formal action because it was unclear whether FEMA accepted the amendment, members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission still had a public hearing on Monday with no feedback.
If there are no changes, the amendment can move forward in September. The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on Sept. 6, a Tuesday, because the first Monday in September is Labor Day.
If there are changes, the changes would have to be republished and circulated and another public hearing would have to advertised.
Also during Monday’s meeting, Planning and Zoning Commission members unanimously approved the WB Acres and TB Acres subdivisions that are both owned by applicant Brian Classen of Lincoln.
WB Acres is on South Blaine Avenue and is 4.051 acres; TB Acres is on East Oregon Trail Road and is 5.174 acres. Both subdivisions are part of separate quarter-sections that Classen plans to subdivide to allow for the construction of a home on each. Neither quarter-section currently has a home.
