The Federal Emergency Management Agency still needs to provide confirmation, and there are some requirements, but Adams County looks to simplify the construction of accessory buildings in the floodplain.

Members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-0 at their regular meeting Monday to table an amendment to the 2018 floodplain regulations for Adams County until receiving notification from the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources and FEMA.

