Members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission have recommended approval of a conditional use permit to build a 120-foot monopole high-speed internet tower outside of Glenvil.
Commission members voted 7-0 to approve the application during their meeting on Monday. Commissioners Mike Allen and Ken Lukasiewicz were absent.
The tower will be constructed at 11510 S. Antioch Ave., on ground owned by Jason Novacek.
Applicant NextLink would like to lease a 15-by-15-foot tract of land from Novacek to erect the tower. There will also be a 12-foot-wide access easement.
Aaron Clark, Nebraska regional director of operations with NextLink Internet, was present. Clark said the tower is needed to increase internet speeds.
The tower has a reach of four to six miles.
Commissioner Henry Wilson expressed concern about the lease area, saying he didn’t think that was enough room.
Answering a question about the tower’s proximity to nearby agricultural buildings, Clark said he thought the tower would be far enough away that it shouldn’t hit anything if it fell. NextLink carries insurance in case such a situation occurs, however.
Clark said the tower should have a lifespan of 40 years. There is a decommissioning plan in the lease.
The new tower would be about 10 miles away from another existing one, also in the Glenvil area.
Clark said he thought construction would be completed in about three months.
Also during the meeting, commission members unanimously recommended approval of the 6.25-acre Chris Trausch Subdivision concurrent with the vacation of H. Goble Subdivision at the southeast corner of Overland Avenue and Nebraska Highway 74.
Commission members also unanimously recommended approval of amendments to Redevelopment Plan Area 1 in the Village of Juniata George Redevelopment Project, east of Brass Avenue and north of Seventh Street East for a 2,100-square-foot, single-family home.
